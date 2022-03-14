Ukraine news-live: Russia asks China for weapons as diplomatic effort resumes to end the war
Another reporter was also injured in Irpin, near Kyiv
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Monday, according to the Kremlin.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said talks were not taking place on Sunday but would resume the next day.
His comments were in direct contradiction to those of Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych who earlier said the two countries were conducting talks on Sunday, with particular focus on the situation in the besieged city of Mariupol.
Prime minister Boris Johnson vowed the UK will “continue to pursue more options for bolstering Ukraine’s self-defence”, as he commended the country’s people on their “fortitude” in the face of Russian aggression.
In a call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, Mr Johnson said the UK would “continue to stand behind Ukraine in all their efforts to bring an end to this disastrous conflict”.
He added that Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric actions” were “testing not just Ukraine but all of humanity”, No 10 said.
The two leaders condemned the killing of Brent Renaud, a US filmmaker and journalist who was fatally shot by Russian forces in Irpin, close to Kyiv, on Sunday, according to officials in Ukraine.
Australia sanctions 33 Russian oligarchs, key businesspeople and their families
Australia today sanctioned 33 Russian oligarchs, eminent businesspeople, and their immediate families in a new move to “impose high costs on Russia for its actions”.
Roman Abramovich, Chelsea Football Club owner, Alexey Miller the CEO of Gazprom, Dmitri Lebedev Chairman of Rossiya, Sergey Chemezov Chair of Rostec, Nikolay Tokarev CEO of Transneft, Igor Shuvalov Chairman Vnesheconombank, and Kirill Dmitriev CEO of Russian Direct Investment Fund are among the sanctioned individuals, officials said.
These sanctions “reinforce Australia’s commitment to sanction those people who have amassed vast personal wealth and are of economic and strategic significance to Russia, including as a result of their connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Australian foreign ministry said in a statement.
By sanctioning Russia again, Australia has joined Canada, the European Union, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States over “further restrictive measures against key Russian individuals”.
US to warn China over helping Russia in Rome today
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will warn China of likely economic penalties Beijing can face for helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, US officials have said.
This is expected to happen in Rome today as Mr Sullivan will be meeting China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi.
China will be warned of global isolation if it continues its support to Russia, a US officials said.
It comes amid repeated efforts being made by the US and its allies to stop China from aiding Russia as it could face consequences for trade flows, development of new technologies.
China could also face secondary sanctions, officials have warned.
Kyiv officials hoarding essential food items for at least two weeks
Authorities in Kyiv said they were hoarding essential food items for at least two weeks worth to feed nearly two million people who have not left the capital yet.
Kyiv has been under threat of capture from Russian troops for nearly 20 days now amid the siege.
Russian forces accused of kidnapping second mayor in Ukraine
Russia has been accused of kidnapping a second mayor in the southern Ukraine.
Yevhen Matveyev was taken in Dniprorudne – a town he represents – in the Zaporizhzhia region, at 8.30am on Sunday, according to the Ukrainian government.
Lamiat Sabin has the full story:
Russian forces accused of kidnapping second mayor in Ukraine
The disappearances are acts of terror, Kyiv said after officials and protesters went missing
Russia asked China for weapons, financial help: Reports
Russia has turned to its ally China for help with weapons and financial aid as its invasion inside Ukraine as it troops appear to have slowed down, according to reports citing several US officials.
The officials did not share details on what kind of military equipment or financial help Moscow has sought from Beijing, as leaking that information could inadvertently reveal how the intelligence input was gathered, they said.
The White House is reportedly concerned that Beijing may undermine western efforts to help Ukrainian troops defending the country against Russia.
Tom Barnes has the full report here.
Russia asked China for weapons and economic aid, US officials say
Washington warns Beijing will ‘absolutely’ face consequences if it helps Moscow evade sanctions
Ukraine using Clearview AI’s facial recognition for Russian troops
Ukrainian administration is using Clearview’s AI facial recognition technology which will help the country under siege to uncover Russian intruders, combat misinformation and identify the dead, the company said.
Lee Wolosky, an adviser to Clearview said that Ukraine is receiving free access to the AI company’s powerful search engine for faces and letting authorities potentially vet people of interests at checkpoints among other helps.
Clearview’s chief executive Hoan Ton-That had sent a letter to Kyiv, offering help, after Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
The plan to aid Ukraine against Russia was worked on shortly after.
According to the AI company, it has not volunteered to assist Russia.
Fleeing Ukrainian woman carries large elderly dog 10 miles across border on her shoulders
A Ukrainian woman fled the country while carrying her elderly dog on her shoulders for 10 miles - and people are commending her for her compassion and strength.
In a first-person account, Alisa, the woman in question, detailed her harrowing journey.
Breanna Robinson has more on this story over on our sister website Indy100:
Fleeing Ukrainian woman carries large elderly dog 10 miles across border
A Ukrainian woman fled the country while carrying her elderly dog on her shoulders for 10 miles - and people are commending her for her compassion and strength.In a first-person account from The Guardian, Alisa, the woman in question, detailed her harrowing journey.On February 23, she unexpectedly l...
Three in four back giving refuge to those fleeing war as ministers ‘misread public mood’ on asylum system
Three in four Britons back giving refuge to those fleeing war or persecution, new polling shows, as criticism of the government’s response to the Ukraine crisis continues.
An Ipsos survey found that even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a majority of Brits thought people should be able to seek refuge in the UK and the majority had sympathy for asylum seekers crossing the Channel.
Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden has more details:
Three in four back refuge for those fleeing war as ministers ‘misread public mood’
Refugees Welcome: Experts say ministers have ‘misread public mood’ as survey shows support growing for refugees before Ukraine invasion
UK to supply Ukraine with 500 portable generators
The UK will supply Ukraine with more than 500 portable generators, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.
The generators will provide energy for essential services, including at hospitals and shelters, and will generate enough energy to power 20,000 homes.
It comes after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made a direct request to the UK for the generators.
Mr Johnson said the generators will help ease the power cuts currently crippling the country.
"We are seeing the tragic consequences in Ukraine from Putin's grave mistake every day, and we will continue to do everything we can to support Ukraine's resistance against this illegal invasion through economic, diplomatic and humanitarian measures, as well as providing defensive military equipment," he said.
"We will now be sending generators to ease the difficulties caused by the current power outages and help keep vital services running so the people of Ukraine can continue to defend their country."
Zelensky visits wounded soldiers in hospital to hand out medals
More than 100 soldiers injured or killed in Ukraine have been awarded medals by Volodymyr Zelensky for their bravery.
The Ukrainian president visited a military hospital in the Kyiv region on Sunday to honour the 106 servicemen – 17 posthumously – with the title ‘Heroes of Ukraine’.
Lamiat Sabin has the full story:
Zelensky gives medals to hospitalised soldiers and declares them ‘Heroes of Ukraine’
The Ukrainian president awarded the soldiers for valour and wished them a quick recovery
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies