Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv ‘blows up’ second bridge in Kursk as Putin hits back with missiles attack on capital
Warning from UN watchdog comes as Ukraine criticises ‘insane’ Russian claim that Kyiv is plotting attack on Kursk plant
Ukraine’s armed forces says it has attacked a second bridge in Russia’s Kursk region, over Seym river in which another bridge was destroyed earlier this week.
Air force commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk wrote: “Minus one more bridge! The aviation of the air force continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with accurate air strikes, which significantly affects the course of hostilities.”
In retaliation to Ukraine’s shock incursion, Russia launched its third ballistic missile on Kyiv this month, with preliminary data showing that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city,
It comes as debris from a Ukrainian drone has sparked a diesel fuel fire at a warehouse in Rostov, Russia.
Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said firefighters were called to put out the fire at the damaged oil depot.
Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency warned of “deteriorating safety” at Europe’s largest nuclear power facility in Ukraine, which was seized by Moscow in the early days of its full-scale invasion.
The warning by IAEA director general Rafael Grossi came after a drone strike hit the road surrounding the plant, landing close to the essential cooling water sprinkler ponds and the only remaining 750 kilovolt power line supplying the plant.
Safety 'deteriorating' at Europe's largest nuclear power station after drone strikes, IAEA warns
The safety at Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is “deteriorating” after drone strikes near the facility, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
IAEA said its team visited the site, under Russian occupation since March 2022, and found that the damage at Europe’s largest nuclear facility seemed to have been caused by a drone carrying explosives.
The nuclear safety situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant is deteriorating following a drone strike that hit the road around the plant site perimeter today, IAEA DG @rafaelmgrossi said. https://t.co/t2PZJOt09L pic.twitter.com/s1fTDWVT5Y— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) August 17, 2024
While there are no reported human casualties near the plant or damage to equipment, military activity near the ZNPP has been “intense” in recent days, according to the agency’s report.
“Nuclear power plants are designed to be resilient against technical or human failures and external events including extreme ones, but they are not built to withstand a direct military attack, and neither are they supposed to, just as with any other energy facility in the world,” IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi said.
North Korea condemns Ukraine’s incursion as an ‘act of terror'
North Korea has condemned Ukraine’s incursion into Russia as an unforgivable act of terror backed by Washington and the West, adding it will always stand with Russia as it seeks to protect its sovereignty, state media said on Sunday.
Ukraine’s drive into Russia is a product of the anti-Russia confrontational policy of the United States, which is pushing the situation to the brink of World War Three, KCNA news agency said.
The U.S. handed “astronomical” sums of lethal weapons to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the report said.
“We strongly condemn the armed attack against the Russian territory by the Zelenskiy puppet regime under the control and support of the United States and the West as an unforgivable act of aggression and terror,” North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement, according to KCNA.
Russia launches third ballistic missile attack on Kyiv this month
Russia launched on Sunday its third ballistic missile on Kyiv this month, with preliminary data showing that all the air weapons were destroyed on their approach to the city, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.
“This is already the third ballistic strike on the capital in August, with exact intervals of six days between each attack,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
“According to preliminary information, the Russians again, for the third time in a row, most likely used North Korean ballistic missiles.”
Reuters could not independently verify the type of missiles launched.
Ukraine downs 8 drones and 5 missiles launched in Russian overnight attack
Ukraine’s forces destroyed eight Russian attack drones and five out of eight missiles launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force chief said on Sunday.
“As a result of the anti-aircraft combat, anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force, mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and electronic warfare units shot down 13 air targets in Kyiv, Sumy and Poltava regions,” the commander said.
Ukraine drone debris sparks fire in Russia's Rostov, governor says
Debris from a Ukrainian drone sparked a fuel fire at a warehouse in Russia’s Rostov, the region’s governor said in a post on Telegram.
An oil depot was reportedly damaged following the drone strike.
“Firefighting units were called in to put out the fire,” governor Vasily Golubev said, according to Reuters.
Ukraine has often held that its drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure are in response to Moscow’s attack on Kyiv’s utilities.
Chechen warlord wants to send Tesla Cybertruck outfitted with machine gun to Ukraine frontline
Chechen soldiers revealed a Tesla Cybertruck outfitted with a machine gun that they plan to send to fight at the front lines in Ukraine.
Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov thanked Elon Musk, praising him as “the strongest genius of our time” for the Tesla “Cyberbeast” all-wheel drive electric truck in a video shared yesterday.
Kadyrov claims the electric vehicle was a gift from Musk but it remains unclear how the Tesla truck got to Chechnya.
In one of the Strangest Videos I have seen in quite awhile; the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov made a Post earlier today showing him driving a Tesla Cybertruck equipped with a Mounted-Machine Gun somewhere in Chechnya. How the Cybertruck got to Chechnya or into the… pic.twitter.com/kySpDCiEvl— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 17, 2024
“I had the pleasure of testing the new technology and saw for myself that it is not by chance that it is called ‘Cyberbeast.’ ... I am sure this ‘beast’ will be of great use to our fighters,” the warlord said.
Tesla is yet to comment on Kadyrov’s statements.
Russia’s defences in Kursk likely weaker than in southern Ukraine last year, analyst says
Brady Africk, a US analyst mapping Russia’s defences, has told Reuters that those in Kursk had fewer anti-vehicle ditches, obstacles and fighting positions when compared to Russian positions in occupied southern Ukraine – where a Ukrainian counteroffensive struggled to break through last summer.
“It was likely easier for Ukrainian forces to progress around and through Russia’s fortifications in the region, especially if they were manned by fewer or poorly trained personnel,” he said.
Russia's attack on Ukraine's Sumy city in pictures
Images from UK military’s first satellite will be shared with allies
Images gathered by the UK military’s first satellite will be shared with allies, the Ministry of Defence has said.
The department said the war in Ukraine had shown that the use of space is “crucial” to military operations.
Rosie Shead reports:
Images from UK military’s first satellite will be shared with allies
The150kg satellite, Tyche, was launched on Friday from a rocket owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.
Zelensky praises UK's 'true leadership' but warns of 'slowed down' support
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky praised the UK’s “true leadership” in supporting Ukraine as it carries out a counter-incursion into Russia, but warned that “the situation has slowed down recently.”
“This has saved thousands of lives, reflecting the strength of the UK. Unfortunately, the situation has slowed down recently,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly video address.
We are doing everything possible to provide our warriors with the necessary weapons and reinforcements. It is crucial that our partners remove barriers that hinder us from weakening Russian positions in the way this war demands. Long-range capabilities are the answer to the most… pic.twitter.com/smoHgaDEY5— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 17, 2024
Mr Zelensky said Ukraine would step up its diplomatic efforts with bold actions and decisions that would “genuinely change the course of this war.”
He called on Ukraine’s partners “who can truly help to step up.”
“These are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and others,” the Ukrainian president said.
