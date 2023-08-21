Ukraine-Russia news – live: Netherlands and Denmark to give dozens of F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv
Washington cleared the two European nations to deliver American-made warplanes last week
Ukraine war: Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow
The Netherlands and Denmark will supply dozens of F-16s to Ukraine as they pledged “unwavering support” in a landmark announcement yesterday.
While Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would receive 42 jets in total, the two donor countries did not specify numbers in a joint statement confirming the deliveries.
Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen said 19 jets will “hopefully” be sent to Kyiv, of which six will arrive around the new year, eight more next year and the remaining five will be sent in 2025 as he asked Ukraine to “please take this donation as a token of Denmark’s unwavering support for your country’s fight for freedom”.
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands has 42 of the jets, but said some will be needed for training purposes.
Ukraine has been asking its allies for advanced fighter jets since the very beginning of Russia’s invasion, but its Western allies have been reluctant to provide military donations that could be used to strike deep inside Moscow’s territory.
The US, which must approve any delivery of the American-made jets to third countries, committed to clearing the transfers from Denmark and the Netherlands last week.
Dozens of F-16s ready for Kyiv once crew finishes training
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft suffers technical glitch in pre-landing maneuver
Russia reported an “abnormal situation” Saturday on its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month.
The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, said the spacecraft ran into unspecified trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit, and that its specialists were analyzing the situation.
“During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos said in a Telegram post.
Roscosmos did not specify whether the incident will prevent Luna-25 from making a landing.
Russia 'fired on its own side' during counteroffensive
Ukrainian soldiers who served on the frontline have described some of the desperate measures used by Russia.
A deputy battalion commander of 129th Territorial Defense Brigade told The New York Times: "The Russians attempted counterattacks, tried to squeeze us out, to encircle us but everything happened as we envisioned.
"They buried quite a lot of their own guys."
Russia is said to have resorted to firing rockets at the battlefield indiscriminately, killing many of their own soldiers.
One of the issues where that’s becoming more evident by the day is Ukraine.
John McCain, the late Arizona Senator and 2008 GOP presidential candidate, sounded the alarm about Russia for years, making him one of President Vladimir Putin’s “greatest antagonists,” the Arizona Republic noted in February 2022, days after the Russian invasion began.
During the last year of his presidency in 2008, George W Bush said he “strongly supported” eventual Nato membership for Ukraine and Georgia. Last year, in a viral gaffe, he mistakenly said Iraq when he meant to call the war in Ukraine “unjustified and brutal”.
His younger brother, Jeb Bush, a former Florida Governor, went to Europe in 2015 shortly before announcing his presidential campaign.
Ukraine has only moved six miles behind Russian lines
Ukraine's counteroffensive isn't progressing as well as many had hoped, US officials have warned.
Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and principal research scientist at the Center for Naval Analyses, told the Financial Times: "It’s been about 10km of advance at most no matter where you look in this offensive."
Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at the Rand Corporation, said: "I don’t think that you’ll hear an argument from anyone that this is going well right now or that this is heading to a place that people would view as good, but there is not much by way of plan B."
Holland and Denmark in coalition to train Ukrainian pilots
The Netherlands and Denmark announced Sunday they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, in a long-awaited announcement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an important motivation for his country’s forces that are embroiled in a difficult counteroffensive against Russia.
The Dutch and Danish governments are also involved in a coalition that is working to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the advanced fighter jets. Zelenskyy declined to say how many Ukrainian pilots would undergo training in Denmark and later in Romania, citing security reasons. However, Denmark said Friday that the training is starting this month. Officials have previously said that Ukrainian pilots will need six to eight months of training.
Ukrainians torn by evacuation calls as Russian shells fall in northeast
Ukrainians living in the northeastern Kupiansk district close to Russia’s border on Sunday found themselves torn between the will to stay and protect what they have built and the desire to flee from Russian artillery fire.
“If you said the evacuation is going well,” Dmytro Lozhenko, who runs a volunteer group that helps civilians flee the fighting, said on television, “It would sound like a bit of sarcasm.”
Regional authorities announced a mandatory evacuation of civilians from near the Kupiansk front earlier this month due to daily Russian shelling.
The artillery toll on Sunday, Ukraine‘s prosecutor general said, began in the morning with an attack on the city of Kupiansk that sent a 45-year-old man to hospital in serious condition.
In an interview on Ukrainian television, Lozhenko said about 600 people had been evacuated from the area in the past 10 days, more than 120 of them children.
But what is now a mandatory evacuation, he said, may yet become a forced one, “at least for families with children and for people with reduced mobility, who cannot look after themselves.”
In one village in Kupiansk district, he said, it was only after Russia bombed out almost two entire streets that people started to leave. “The worst thing about evacuation is that people have been living in this war for a long time, and many of them are very used to shelling.”
F-16s ‘crucial’ to Ukraine long term, says Washington
On Friday, the Netherlands and Denmark said the US had authorised them to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine.
Washington’s approval was seen as a major boost for Kyiv, even though the fighter jets won’t have an impact any time soon on the almost 18-month war. Washington says the F-16s, like the advanced US Abrams tanks, will be crucial in the long term as Kyiv faces down Russia. Ukraine has been relying on older aircraft, such as Russian-made MiG29 and Sukhoi jets. F-16s have newer technology and targeting capabilities. They are also more versatile, experts say. In a video message earlier Sunday, Zelenskyy vowed a stern retaliation for a Russian missile strike the previous day in the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded over 100 others.
Belarus’s neighbours have moved to a heightened state of alert since dictator Alexander Lukashenko appeared to broker a last-minute deal with the Kremlin to defuse the short-lived mutiny on 23 June and host Wagner troops on Belarusian soil.
During a recent meeting at the strategically important Suwalki Gap, a sparsely populated land corridor near their countries’ borders with Belarus and Russia’s enclave of Kaliningrad, Lithuania’s president Gitanas Nauseda warned that north of 4,000 mercenaries were believed to be in Belarus, while Poland’s premier Mateusz Morawiecki branded them “extremely dangerous”.
Russian-occupied Crimea facising petrol shortages
Crimea is facing a gasoline shortage following Ukraine's attack on the bridge last month.
Now petrol stations in Crimea have run out of petrol over the past months, according to Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty.
Residents said one of the leading petrol chains in Crimea sent a text message urging people to stockup on fuel amid concerns of a shortfall.
