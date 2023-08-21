✕ Close Ukraine war: Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Netherlands and Denmark will supply dozens of F-16s to Ukraine as they pledged “unwavering support” in a landmark announcement yesterday.

While Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would receive 42 jets in total, the two donor countries did not specify numbers in a joint statement confirming the deliveries.

Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen said 19 jets will “hopefully” be sent to Kyiv, of which six will arrive around the new year, eight more next year and the remaining five will be sent in 2025 as he asked Ukraine to “please take this donation as a token of Denmark’s unwavering support for your country’s fight for freedom”.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands has 42 of the jets, but said some will be needed for training purposes.

Ukraine has been asking its allies for advanced fighter jets since the very beginning of Russia’s invasion, but its Western allies have been reluctant to provide military donations that could be used to strike deep inside Moscow’s territory.

The US, which must approve any delivery of the American-made jets to third countries, committed to clearing the transfers from Denmark and the Netherlands last week.