Russia-Ukraine war – live: Kyiv adds to losses of Putin’s forces in ‘successful’ strikes along Dnipro River
The Ukrainian marines said they had established several bridgeheads across the River Dnipro
New foreign secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky
Ukrainian troops have conducted a “series of successful operations” against Putin’s troops following a breakthrough on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro.
In a statement, the Ukrainian Marines said they had established several bridgeheads across the river in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson region and were continuing to carry out operations.
It comes as Russia intensified its strikes on Ukrainian ports overnight, including Odessa. The Ukrainian air force said it downed nine out of 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones over Mykolayiv and Odessa.
Meanwhile, Ukraine forced Russia’s naval fleet to pull back in the eastern part of the Black Sea, president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed.
“For the first time in the world, it was in the Black Sea that a fleet of naval drones began to operate – a Ukrainian fleet,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
“I would also like to note that now – as one of the main results of our actions – Russia is unable to use the Black Sea as a springboard to destabilise other regions of the world.”
Russian casualties reach 316,760, Ukraine claims
Russian casualties since the start of the war in Ukraine now stand at 316,760, according to the Ukrainian military.
In its latest set of daily figures, Ukraine’s general staff also said the total numbers of tanks and armoured combat vehicles destroyed had reached 5,415 and 10,132 respectively.
Hundreds of vessels use Black Sea corridor, Kyiv says
Up to 151 ships have used Kyiv’s new shipping lane in the Black Sea since it was set up in August, a senior Ukrainian government official said.
Yuriy Vaskov, deputy minister for renovation and infrastructure, said a total of 4.4 million metric tonnes of cargo, including 3.2 million tonnes of grain had been shipped via the corridor so far.
Thousands of Ukrainian children forced to Belarus
Thousands of children from Ukraine aged between six and 17 years old have been forcefully transferred to 13 facilities across Belarus since Russia‘s invasion last year, a study by Yale University has found.
The Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health found that the transfer of 2,442 children was “directly overseen” by Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko – a key ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president in March, accusing him and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Thousands of Ukrainian children forcefully taken to Belarus via Russia, study finds
Yale University study finds Russia and Belarus ‘have been working together to coordinate and fund the movement of children’
Russia destroys two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles, ministry claims
Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles over the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry claimed.
It comes as Russia intensified its strikes on Ukrainian ports overnight, including Odessa. The Ukrainian air force said it downed nine out of 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones over Mykolayiv and Odessa.
“Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in the repulse of the air attack. As a result of combat work, nine enemy attack UAVs were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions,” the Ukrainian air force said.
Kremlin hopes Putin will run for another term as president
The Kremlin hopes President Vladimir Putin would run in the March election for another term as Russian president, a move that would keep Putin in power until at least 2030, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Putin, who was handed the presidency by Boris Yeltsin on the last day of 1999, has already been in power for longer than any other Kremlin leader since Joseph Stalin, beating even Leonid Brezhnev’s 18-year tenure. Putin turned 71 on 7 October.
“Putin has not yet announced his intention to run but I sincerely want to believe that he will do that, and I have no doubt that he will win the elections. I have no doubt that he will continue to be president,” he said.
Ukraine establishes 'several bridgeheads' on eastern bank of Dnipro
Ukrainian troops have conducted a “series of successful operations” on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson region and established several bridgeheads, Kyiv’s military said.
In a statement, the Ukrainian Marines said on their Facebook page that they were continuing to carry out operations on the eastern side of the river. Russia conceded for the first time this week that Ukrainian troops had crossed the river.
The Ukrainian military liberated the city of Kherson, the regional centre, and the area around it on the western bank of the Dnipro in November 2022. The river, a formidable natural barrier, became the dividing line on much of the southern front.
Ukraine downs nine out of 10 Russian drones
Ukraine has downed nine out of 10 Russian Iranian-made Shahed drones over Mykolayiv and Odessa, according to the country’s air force.
“Fighters, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in the repulse of the air attack. As a result of combat work, nine enemy attack UAVs were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi regions,” the air force said.
It comes as Russia intensified its strikes on Ukrainian ports overnight, including Odessa. On Thursday, British foreign secretary Lord Cameron visited the port city and inspected damage to the Transfiguration Cathedral.
Ukraine troops applying pressure on Putin’s forces having gained foothold along Dnipro River, says Kyiv
Russia has conceded for the first time that Ukrainian forces have crossed the vast Dnipro River into occupied areas of the Kherson region – as Kyiv tries to open up a new line of attack against Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Ukraine said on Tuesday it had secured a foothold on the eastern bank of the Dnipro “against all odds”, in a potentially major setback for Russian occupation forces in the south where Kyiv is trying to open a new line of attack.
Full report:
Ukraine troops pressuring Putin’s forces along Dnipro River
Russia concedes for first time that Ukrainian forces have crossed the vast river into occupied areas of Kherson
Russian diamonds ‘set to be banned’ under new EU sanctions
Imports of diamonds and liquid petroleum gas from Moscow were among commodities set to be banned as per a proposal by the European Commission as the bloc looked to tighten implementation of a price cap on Russian oil as part of new sanctions.
The sanctions – 12th such by the European Union on Russia for invading Ukraine – is set to be discussed on Friday and will include import bans on a number of metals and a ban on the transit through Russia of goods and technologies that could bolster Moscow’s industrial strength, diplomats said on Wednesday.
Full report:
Poll reveals Russian views on Putin as Black Sea fleet ‘forced to retreat’
Russians who think the country is on ‘wrong path’ cite ‘war’, ‘people dying’ and ‘low wages’
Bombs, betrayal and burying loved ones: Plight of one Ukraine village illustrates toll of Russia’s invasion
Kim Sengupta returns to Kamianka in eastern Ukraine – the scene of one of the most extraordinary exchanges he has witnessed during the 21-month war – to hear about the struggle to rebuild amid accusations of Russian collusion and vast destruction.
Read the full report here:
Bombs and betrayal: Plight of one Ukraine village highlights toll of Russian invasion
Kim Sengupta returns to Kamianka in eastern Ukraine – the scene of one of the most extraordinary exchanges he has witnessed during the 21-month war – to hear about the struggle to rebuild amid accusations of Russian collusion and vast destruction
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies