Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin launches waves of drone strikes on Kyiv for second night
No initial reports of critical damage or casualties after Russian strikes, Kyiv says
New foreign secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky
Vladimir Putin’s forces have unleashed “waves” of drone strikes on Ukraine’s capital city for a second consecutive night, Kyiv’s military has said.
Russia’s intensified attacks on Kyiv came after weeks of pause, as fighting continues to rage at hotspots along the vast frontline, with both sides hoping to make tactical gains before winter sets in.
After securing multiple footholds on the eastern bank, Ukrainian troops have worked to push back Russian forces at the Dnipro River, with their military claiming to have repelled 12 attacks over the weekend. Mr Putin has lost around a brigade’s worth of forces there in a month, claims Kyiv.
Meanwhile, Russia is suffering “particularly heavy losses” on the Donetsk frontline as it seeks to capture the tactically key Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, with cluster munitions hampering both sides’ ability to advance, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.
But neither side has achieved substantial progress in any fighting hotspot, and “there are few immediate prospects of major changes in the frontline” as colder winter weather sets in earnest in eastern Ukraine, the ministry said.
Russia launches waves of drone strikes on Kyiv for second night
Russia launched several waves of drone attacks on Kyiv for the second night in row, stepping up its assaults on the Ukrainian capital after several weeks of pause, the head of the city’s military administration has said.
“The enemy’s UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were launched in many groups and attacked Kyiv in waves, from different directions, at the same time constantly changing the vectors of movement along the route,” Serhiy Popko said.
“That is why the air raid alerts were announced several times in the capital.”
According to preliminary information Ukraine’s air defence systems hit close to 10 Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones in Kyiv and its outskirts, Mr Popko said.
There have been no initial reports of “critical damage” or casualties, he added.
Plight of one Ukraine village illustrates toll of Russia’s invasion
Kamianka lies in a charming valley of bright flowers and lush trees. It used to be portrayed as a model village for a contented life in rural idyll. It was also a place of archaeological and geological lure, with its rare bronze age and Scythian sites and Jurassic limestone cliffs attracting visitors from afar.
The settlement, set in a sleepy hollow, was established in the 18th century by a count from the Tsar of Russia’s court who had returned from Britain with new methods of farming and an English bride. Keen to put his new knowledge into practice, he allocated land, built a mill, constructed roads and funded a church and a school.
But Kamianka, in eastern Ukraine, also has a dark history of violence. Its strategic position on the banks of the Siversky Donets River made it a battleground for armies over the ages.
Read the full story from Kim Sengupta here
Bombs and betrayal: Plight of one Ukraine village highlights toll of Russian invasion
Kim Sengupta returns to Kamianka in eastern Ukraine – the scene of one of the most extraordinary exchanges he has witnessed during the 21-month war – to hear about the struggle to rebuild amid accusations of Russian collusion and vast destruction
In Russia, more Kremlin critics are being imprisoned as intolerance of dissent grows
Russia under President Vladimir Putin has been closing in on those who challenge the Kremlin. Protesters and activists have been arrested or imprisoned, independent news outlets have been silenced, and various groups have been added to registers of “foreign agents” and “undesirable organizations.”
The crackdown has been going on for years.
But it increased within days of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, when Russia adopted a law criminalizing the spreading of “false information” about the military, effectively outlawing any public expression about the war that deviated from the official narrative. Scores of people have been prosecuted under the new law, and those implicated in high-profile cases have been given long prison terms.
Read more here
In Russia, more Kremlin critics are being imprisoned as intolerance of dissent grows
Russia under President Vladimir Putin has been closing in on those who challenge the Kremlin
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
Sci-fi series The Lazarus Project predicted the Russian invasion of Ukraine, actor Anjli Mohindra has revealed. Discussing the insight of writer Joe Barton, who wrote the drama several years ago, she told Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy: “The show skirts quite close to the truth of real life[...]it predicted a war with Russia. “So many of the things Joe had written in real life ended up coming true, to the point where we were like, ‘lottery numbers, Joe? Can you help us out?’” Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
Former Bank of Russia deputy placed on Moscow’s wanted list
Russia’s interior ministry has placed former Bank of Russia deputy governor and senior politician Sergei Aleksashenko on its wanted list, Russian state news agencies have reported.
Mr Aleksashenko, who has criticised Russia’s war in Ukraine, has been living in exile in the United States after falling out with President Vladimir Putin’s government and had already been designated a “foreign agent”.
Tass reported that Mr Aleksashenko had been added to the interior ministry’s wanted list on an unspecified criminal charge. Mr Aleksashenko said on Telegram that he had been listed on the database for five years already, but suggested that being added to the wanted list was a new development.
Earlier this week, Vasiliy Piskarev – who leads the Duma’s committee on investigating foreign interference – accused Mr Aleksashenko and economist Sergei Guriev of being engaged in shaping sanctions against Russia through their involvement with Stanford University’s international working group on Russian sanctions.
The world's attention is on Gaza, and Ukrainians worry war fatigue will hurt their cause
When Tymofii Postoiuk and his friends set up an online fundraising effort for Ukraine, donations poured in from around the globe, helping to purchase essential equipment for Ukrainian armed forces.
As the fighting with Russia wore on and war fatigue set in, the donations slowed down, but money continued to come in steadily. Then the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7.
With the start of another major conflict, social media networks including X, formerly known as Twitter, were flooded with news from the Middle East. “Our fundraising posts and updates simply get lost in between those tweets,” Postoiuk said.
Read more here
The world's attention is on Gaza, and Ukrainians worry war fatigue will hurt their cause
With the onset of the war between Israel and Hamas, the world’s attention has swung away from the nearly 2-year-old conflict in Ukraine
Thousands of Ukrainian children forcefully taken to Belarus via Russia, study finds
Thousands of children from Ukraine aged between six and 17 years old have been forcefully transferred to 13 facilities across Belarus since Russia‘s invasion last year, a study by Yale University has found.
The Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale School of Public Health found that the transfer of 2,442 children was “directly overseen” by Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko – a key ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president in March, accusing him and Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Read more here
Thousands of Ukrainian children forcefully taken to Belarus via Russia, study finds
Yale University study finds Russia and Belarus ‘have been working together to coordinate and fund the movement of children’
Ukraine pushes back Russian troops from Dnieper River
Ukrainian troops worked to push back Russian forces positioned on the east bank of the Dnieper River, the military said Saturday, a day after Ukraine claimed to have secured multiple bridgeheads on that side of the river that divides the country’s partially occupied Kherson region.
Ukraine‘s establishment of footholds on on the Russian-held bank of the Dnieper represents a small but potentially significant strategic advance in the midst of a war largely at a standstill.
The General Staff of Ukraine‘s armed forces said its troops there had repelled 12 attacks by the Russian army between Friday and Saturday. The Ukrainians now were trying to “push back Russian army units as far as possible in order to make life easier for the (western) bank of the Kherson region, so that they get shelled less,” Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Ukraine‘s Southern Operational Command, said.
In response, the Russian military used “tactical aviation,” including Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones, to try to pin down Ukraine‘s troops, Humeniuk said.
The harrowing Ukraine war doc '20 Days in Mariupol' is coming to TV. Here's how to watch
The visceral documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” about Russia’s early assault on the Ukrainian city, will soon reach its widest audience yet.
The 94-minute film, a joint production by The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline,” has been met with critical acclaim and an audience award at the Sundance Film Festival.
AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov directed the movie from 30 hours of footage shot in Mariupol in the opening days of the war. Chernov and AP colleagues Evgeniy Maloletka, a photographer, and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko were the last international journalists in the city before escaping.
Ukraine says it is pushing Putin’s forces back in ‘successes’ on Dnipro River’s east bank
Ukrainian troops have pushed Russian soldiers out of positions on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro in the occupied Kherson region, Kyiv’s military said on Friday.
Crossing the Dnipro and transporting heavy military equipment and supplies over the river could allow Ukrainian troops to open a new line of attack in the south on the most direct land route to Crimea, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.
The Ukrainian marines said that they had had a series of “successes”, established several bridgeheads and conducted other operations on the river’s eastern side. Russia conceded for the first time this week that Kyiv’s troops had crossed the Dnipro.
Read the full story here
Ukraine says it is pushing Russia back in ‘successes’ on Dnipro River’s east bank
‘One of the main goals of this combat work is to push the enemy as far as possible from the right bank to protect the Ukrainian civilian population,’ the military says
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies