✕ Close New foreign secretary David Cameron meets Zelensky

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin’s forces have unleashed “waves” of drone strikes on Ukraine’s capital city for a second consecutive night, Kyiv’s military has said.

Russia’s intensified attacks on Kyiv came after weeks of pause, as fighting continues to rage at hotspots along the vast frontline, with both sides hoping to make tactical gains before winter sets in.

After securing multiple footholds on the eastern bank, Ukrainian troops have worked to push back Russian forces at the Dnipro River, with their military claiming to have repelled 12 attacks over the weekend. Mr Putin has lost around a brigade’s worth of forces there in a month, claims Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Russia is suffering “particularly heavy losses” on the Donetsk frontline as it seeks to capture the tactically key Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, with cluster munitions hampering both sides’ ability to advance, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

But neither side has achieved substantial progress in any fighting hotspot, and “there are few immediate prospects of major changes in the frontline” as colder winter weather sets in earnest in eastern Ukraine, the ministry said.