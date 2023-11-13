Ukraine-Russia war live: Mystery as Putin’s state media removes updates on forces ‘regrouping’ in south
Ukraine releases footage of damaged Russian ship in Crimea
Two Russian state news agencies published alerts on Monday saying Moscow was moving troops to “more favourable positions” east of the Dnipro River, only to withdraw the information minutes later.
The highly unusual incident suggested disarray in Russia’s military establishment and state media over how to report the battlefield situation in southern Ukraine.
The RBC news outlet quoted the defence ministry as saying: “The sending of a false report about the ‘regrouping’ of troops in the Dnepr (Dnipro) region, allegedly on behalf of the press centre of the Russian Ministry of Defence, is a provocation.”
The Kremlin declined to comment, saying it was a matter for the military.
Russia’s military said on Friday that its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to forge a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro and on nearby islands.
It comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians on Sunday to prepare for new waves of Russian attacks on infrastructure as winter approached..
Zelensky issued his warning during his nightly video address a day after Russian forces carried out their first missile attack on the capital, Kyiv in some seven weeks.
Cameron mentions Ukraine in first statement as UK foreign minister
Former British leader David Cameron was named as the country’s new foreign secretary on Monday in a surprise appointment made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he reshuffled his top team.
In a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Cameron said the ongoing war in Ukraine was part of a “daunting set of international challenges”.
He wrote: “The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted.
“We are facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East.
“At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard.”
Russian state in ‘direct control’ of Wagner troops
The Russian state is now exercising “more direct control” of Wagner Group troops, the British Ministiry of Defence said.
In an intelligence update the Defence Ministry said “large elements” of the Wagner Group had likely been assimilated into the command structure of Russia’s National Guard (Rosgvardiya) and resumed active recruitment.
It comes several months after the plane crash that killed Prigozhin – the mercenary leader who had challenged his regime and launched a military coup by marching onto Moscow in a dramatic threat to the Kremlin not seen in decades.
The intelligence update went on to say the Wagner arm in question is likely led by Pavel Prigozhin, son of the late Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin.
They added other groups of Wagner fighters have highly likely joined another Russian PMC, Redut, which according to a Radio Free Europe investigation now has 7,000 personnel in total.
Kremlin declines to comment on state news agencies’ withdrawl of reports
The Kremlin on Monday declined to comment on state news agencies’ withdrawal of reports on the regrouping of Russian troops in southern Ukraine.
Russian state media withdraw alerts on troop 'regrouping' in southern Ukraine
The RBC news outlet quoted the defence ministry as saying: “The sending of a false report about the ‘regrouping’ of troops in the Dnieper (Dnipro) region, allegedly on behalf of the press centre of the Russian Ministry of Defence, is a provocation.”
Russia moves some troops to ‘more favourable positions’ east of Dnipro River
Russia is moving its Dnepr group of forces to “more favourable positions” east of the Dnipro River in Ukraine, state news agency RIA cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Monday.
Russia’s military said on Friday that its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to forge a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro and on nearby islands.
Reuters could not independently verify the military reports
Blast kills 3 Russian officers in occupied town, Ukraine says
At least three Russian officers were killed in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol in a blast Ukraine‘s intelligence said on Sunday was an “act of revenge” by local resistance groups.
Melitopol is a town in southwestern Ukraine that has become a hub for Russian forces since they captured it in March last year.
The blast allegedly occurred during a meeting of Russian officers on Saturday.
“This act of revenge, carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement, took place in the (post) offices seized by the Russians,” the Ukrainian Defence Ministry’s intelligence department said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian intelligence claim. Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately responded to Reuters’ request to comment.
The Ukraine intelligence statement said the Saturday meeting was attended by Russian National Guard and FSB intelligence service officers.
“As a result of the explosion at least three National Guard officers were killed at the headquarters,” the statement said. “Information of other enemy losses is being clarified.”
Ukrainian forces reportedly advance in western Zaporizhia Oblast
Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced in western Zaporizhia Oblast on Saturday, according to a US war think tank.
The Institute for the Study of War said this comes as Ukrainian forces continue their counteroffensive operations in the area of southern Ukraine.
In pictures: Ukrainian forces battle in Avdiivka as Russia increases attacks on key city
Recap: Husband of US journalist detained in Russia appeals for release
This wasn’t how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate his anniversary this week, with his wife of 21 years in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
Russian-American journalist, Alsu Kurmasheva — who works as an editor for U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe — has been detained in Russia for almost a month and charged with failing to self-register as a “foreign agent.”
“Alsu should be celebrating this anniversary with me and our children at home, not in a Russian prison,” Butorin told The Associated Press in an interview in Prague on Friday. “We want her back. Alsu must be released as soon as possible,” he said, visibly shaken.
Karel Janicek reports:
'We want her back,' husband of US journalist detained in Russia appeals for her immediate release
The husband of a Russian-American journalist working for a U.S. government-funded media company who is detained in Russia has called for her speedy release
Finnish Border Guard reports spike in asylum seekers from Russia
The Finnish Border Guard has reported a spike in asylum seekers arriving at the country’s southeastern border from Russia.
In a statement on Sunday, it said 91 people have arrived at the border crossing points without required travel documents since the beginning of August, which is a higher number than usual, having travelled from a third country via Russia.
It said this represents a change, as Russian authorities have previously not allowed travel from Russia to Finnish border crossing points if the passenger did not have the required travel documents.
In its assessment, the Finnish Border Guard said: “This is a phenomenon of illegal migration. International crime is probably also linked to the phenomenon. The number of illegal border crossings at the land border (areas outside of border crossing points) has not changed.”
