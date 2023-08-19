✕ Close Ukraine war: Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow

Kyiv said it shot down 15 Russian drones overnight as the Kremlin targeted sites across Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Vladimir Putin’s troops used Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack targets in the country’s central, northern and western regions.

Seventeen drones were launched in total, Ukraine said, and it was not immediately clear what happened to the other two.

Elsewhere, the Russian president made a visit to his top military brass in Rostov-on-Don, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group in Rostov-on-Don,” the statement read.

The visit came after Ukraine claimed counteroffensive gains on the southeastern front.

The Kremlin added that Putin, Russia’s supreme commander-in-chief, listened to reports from Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Army in charge of Moscow’s operations in Ukraine, and other top military commanders and officers.