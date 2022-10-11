Ukraine war – live: Russians starting to see Putin misjudged invasion, says UK spy chief
Ukraine ‘cannot be intimidated’ by ‘terrorists,’ the president said after 11 people killed
Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv
Sir Jeremy Fleming is expected to say that ordinary Russian citizens are starting to see that Vladimir Putin misjudged his invasion of Ukraine in his speech today.
The director of the intelligence, cyber and security agency GCHQ – is likely to state that Russians are feeling the consequences of Mr Putin’s “war of choice” in his address at the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture.
“They’re [Russian citizens] seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation,” the head of the UK’s spy agency is expected to say.
His speech will come a day after a widespread bombing campaign carried out by Russian troops yesterday.
At least 14 people were killed and 97 wounded, emergency services said, as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.
Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia after Ukraine came under widespread bombardment. In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “cannot be intimidated” by “terrorists”.
“Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together,” he said.
Putin is gambling that the West will abandon Ukraine – we won’t
Vladimir Putin wants to intimidate Ukrainian leaders, terrorise civilians and further destroy Ukrainian cultural identity by taking out museums.
It is clear from The wrath of Putin”, some call the Russian strikes on multiple cities, including central Kyiv, which are plainly acts of retaliation for the attack on the Russia-Crimea Kerch bridge on Saturday.
But most of all, the attack on Kyiv will merely strengthen the resolve of the Ukrainian people to fight on. Their resistance to the invaders has awed the world. It was especially impressive in the early stages of the conflict, before sanctions and Western military assistance began to take their toll on Mr Putin’s poorly equipped and badly led troops.
President Putin is gambling that, eventually, Western democracies will cave in and accept at least the status quo – and thus abandon Ukraine. Unfortunately for him, there are signs that the Russian people and elements in the Russian government and military will abandon him first.
Read the editorial here:
Editorial: Putin is gambling that the West will abandon Ukraine – we won’t
Editorial: Western Europe faces its most difficult winter since the end of the Second World War – but is prepared to make the sacrifices, rather than be forever held hostage by Russia
Russia to respond to rising Western involvement in Ukraine war - report
Moscow will respond to west’s growing involvement in the Ukrainian conflict even though direct conflict with the US and Nato is not in Russia’s interest, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said today.
“We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals,” Mr Ryabkov said, reported RIA news agency.
Russians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chief
Ordinary Russian citizens are starting to see that Vladimir Putin misjudged his invasion of Ukraine, the head of the UK’s spy agency is expected to say in his speech today.
Sir Jeremy Fleming – director of the intelligence, cyber and security agency GCHQ – is likely to state that Russians are feeling the consequences of Mr Putin’s “war of choice”.
At the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture, Sir Jeremy is expected to say: “They’re [Russian citizens] seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation.
“They’re fleeing the draft, realising they can no longer travel. They know their access to modern technologies and external influences will be drastically restricted.
“And they are feeling the extent of the dreadful human cost of his war of choice.”
Read the full story here:
Russians starting to see Putin has misjudged Ukraine war, says UK spy chief
Consequences of Vladimir Putin’s ‘war of choice’ are felt by ordinary people in Russia, the GCHQ head is to say
Russia continues targetting nuclear power plant city overnight
Russian forces continued with their overnight attack on Ukrainian city housing Europe’s largest power plant, officials said.
The attacks targetted an infrastructure site in the Zaporizhzhia, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said.
It is not immediately clear if there are casualties and damages from the attacks.
Zelensky calls for more weapons after ‘nearly 100’ Russian missile attacks
Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more weapons to counter the Russian offensive — the biggest aerial attack in months — and said that “only terrorists” rejoice at such attacks.
“The targets for terrorists’ missiles in cities are civilian, cultural and educational facilities. Who can rejoice at strikes on such objects? Only terrorists! #Ukraine will endure this onslaught of terrorists who have no history, no tradition, no culture,” he said.
Ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs also shared a video of the aftermath of yesterday’s attacks which killed 14 and left nearly 100 injured.
Biden to hold virtual meeting with G7 leaders, Zelensky today
Joe Biden and Group of Seven (G7) leaders will hold a virtual meeting today to discuss their commitment to support Ukraine and how to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for Russia’s aggression, including its recent missile strikes across Ukraine, the White House said.
Volodymyr Zelensky will participate at the top of the meeting, the White House said.
Biden speaks with Zelensky after Russia rains over 80 missiles on Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky and his US counterpart Joe Biden spoke last night where the wartime president underlined air defence was Ukraine’s number one priority in its defence cooperation and called the Russian missiles strikes on Monday “senseless attacks”.
Mr Biden “expressed his condemnation of Russia’s missile strikes across Ukraine, including in Kyiv, and conveyed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured in these senseless attacks,” read a statement from the White House.
Mr Biden has vowed more advanced air defence systems from the US.
“President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems,” it added.
The US president also underscored his “ongoing engagement with allies and partners to continue imposing costs on Russia, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance”, the statement read.
This comes shortly after the Pentagon said it would start delivering the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System over the next two months or so.
And, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine “will do everything to strengthen our armed forces.”
We will make the battlefield more painful for the enemy,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
Truss to tell G7: ‘Stick by Ukraine in face of Russian attacks'
Liz Truss on Tuesday will request an urgent meeting of Nato leaders in response to Russia’s increased missile attacks on Ukraine, Downing Street said.
The British PM will also tell other G7 leaders in a virtual meeting – that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join – to remain steadfast in support of Ukraine, her office added.
Ms Truss is expected to say: “Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it.”
She will say that Ukrainian military advances had been in part facilitated by military aid and humanitarian assistance by the international community, as well as the impact of sanctions on Russia.
Ms Truss will say sanctions should be maintained and request a full meeting of leaders from the NATO military alliance in the coming days.
“The overwhelming international support for Ukraine’s struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage,” she is expected to say.
Russian star Alla Pugacheva is in Israel after criticising war
Legendary Russian pop star Alla Pugacheva has revealed she is in Israel, three weeks after asking the Kremlin to declare her a “foreign agent” due to her public opposition to the war in Ukraine.
Her husband, entertainer Maxim Galkin, had been given the label for his statements against the war.
The queen of Soviet pop music denounced Vladimir Putin’s invasion for turning Russia into a global pariah.
On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself in Israel and thanked her millions of fans “for their love and support, for the ability to distinguish truth from lies”.
“From the Holy Land, I pray for you and for peace,” she said. “I am happy!”
You can read the full story here by Liam James
Russian pop superstar reveals she is in Israel after criticising Ukraine war
Former Kremlin sweetheart thanks fans for ‘love and support’ after leaving Russia
Poland advises its citizens to leave Belarus
Polish citizens are being advised to leave Belarus, a country that is a close ally of Russia.
The government of Poland says on its website: “We recommend that Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Republic of Belarus leave its territory with available commercial and private means.”
Relations between Warsaw and Minsk deteriorated in 2021 when Poland accused its neighbour of orchestrating a migrant crisis on its border. They have become even more strained since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies