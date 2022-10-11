✕ Close Moment Russian missile hits pedestrian bridge in Kyiv

Sir Jeremy Fleming is expected to say that ordinary Russian citizens are starting to see that Vladimir Putin misjudged his invasion of Ukraine in his speech today.

The director of the intelligence, cyber and security agency GCHQ – is likely to state that Russians are feeling the consequences of Mr Putin’s “war of choice” in his address at the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture.

“They’re [Russian citizens] seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation,” the head of the UK’s spy agency is expected to say.

His speech will come a day after a widespread bombing campaign carried out by Russian troops yesterday.

At least 14 people were killed and 97 wounded, emergency services said, as Russian missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites.

Volodymyr Zelensky has told Ukrainians that the “world is with us” in the fight against Russia after Ukraine came under widespread bombardment. In his nightly address, Mr Zelensky said that Ukraine “cannot be intimidated” by “terrorists”.

“Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It only brings more of us together,” he said.