Russia has struck Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles as well as drones in a major overnight attack in the early hours of today, just days before Volodymyr Zelensky is set to discuss a peace plan with European allies.

The massive aerial attack forced neighbouring Poland to scramble its aircraft, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said this morning.

Poland said that “all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched”.

The attack, coming after several weeks of quiet nights in Kyiv, also targeted parts of western Ukraine that border Nato-member Poland, and triggered air raid alerts across the whole of the war-torn country.

Ukraine’s air defence systems are engaged in repelling the strikes, Kyiv’s military administration said on Telegram. Many explosions were heard in and around Kyiv, according to witnesses.

This comes as the US dropped a critical ban on arming a controversial Ukrainian fighting unit, allowing the Azov Brigade access to some of its lethal munitions.