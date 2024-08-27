✕ Close Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in attack on journalists’ hotel in Ukraine

Russia launched several waves of missile and drone attacks overnight targeting Kyiv and other regions a day after it bombarded Ukraine with what the Ukrainian Air Force chief called the “most massive air attack” since the war began.

At least one person was killed when a civilian object was “wiped out” in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rih, regional officials said.

Kyiv region’s air defence systems were deployed several times overnight to repel missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital, the region’s military administration said on Telegram.

On Monday, Putin’s forces targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, killing at least seven people as power went out across the nation.

The Russian strikes were delivered via some 100 Iran-made Shahed drones and roughly the same number of cruise and hypersonic missiles, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said the Ukrainian military was able to shoot down 102 out of 127 incoming missiles and 99 out of 109 drones.