Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin orders more Kyiv drone strikes after seven killed in ‘biggest air raid yet’
At least one person was killed in central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rih
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Russia launched several waves of missile and drone attacks overnight targeting Kyiv and other regions a day after it bombarded Ukraine with what the Ukrainian Air Force chief called the “most massive air attack” since the war began.
At least one person was killed when a civilian object was “wiped out” in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rih, regional officials said.
Kyiv region’s air defence systems were deployed several times overnight to repel missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital, the region’s military administration said on Telegram.
On Monday, Putin’s forces targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, killing at least seven people as power went out across the nation.
The Russian strikes were delivered via some 100 Iran-made Shahed drones and roughly the same number of cruise and hypersonic missiles, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said the Ukrainian military was able to shoot down 102 out of 127 incoming missiles and 99 out of 109 drones.
Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure outrageous, says Biden
US president Joe Biden called the Russian attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure “outrageous” and said he had “re-prioritised US air defence exports so they are sent to Ukraine first”.
He also said the US was “surging energy equipment to Ukraine to repair its systems and strengthen the resilience of Ukraine’s energy grid.”
Russia battered much of Ukraine on Monday, firing scores of missiles and drones that killed four people, injured more than a dozen and damaged energy facilities in attacks that president Volodymyr Zelensky described as “vile.”
The Russian defence ministry said the attacks used “long-range precision air- and sea-based weapons and strike drones against critical energy infrastructure facilities that support the operation of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. All designated targets were hit.”
Russia attack hit ‘all designated targets’ in Ukraine
The Russian defence ministry said that its strikes on Monday hit “all designated targets” in Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.
Kryvyi Rih, Kyiv and central and eastern regions of Ukraine were under air raid alerts for most of the night, starting at around 8pm GMT on Monday.
Five civilians may be still under the rubble and four were injured as a result of the Russian attack, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of Kryvyi Rih’s military administration, said on Telegram.
“The news is bad,” Mr Vilkul said.
Russia pounds Ukraine with missiles, drones for second day in row, says Kyiv
Russia launched several waves of missile and drone attacks overnight targeting Kyiv and other regions, Ukraine’s military said early on Tuesday, a day after Moscow’s biggest such attack of the war.
At least one person was killed when a civilian object was “wiped out” in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rih, regional officials said.
Kyiv region’s air defence systems were deployed several times overnight to repel missiles and drones targeting the Ukrainian capital, the region’s military administration said on Telegram.
Reuters’ witnesses reported at least three rounds of explosions overnight in Kyiv.
The size of the Tuesday attacks was not immediately known, but Ukraine’s air force said it recorded the launch of several groups of drones and the take-off from Russian airfields of strategic Tu-85 strategic bombers and MiG-31 supersonic interceptor aircraft.
The reports could not be immediately verified, while Russia issued no comments.
Ukraine counts on new long-range weapon to bypass Western restrictions and hit deep into Russia
Ukraine says it has a new homegrown long-range weapon that will allow it to strike deep into Russia without asking permission from allies.
With the characteristics of a missile and a drone, the “Palianytsia” was created due to urgent necessity, Ukrainian officials said, as Russia has dominated the skies since the outbreak of the war in February 2022.
President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday the existence of the Palianytsia, a type of Ukrainian bread and a word so notoriously difficult to pronounce correctly that it was used to unmask suspected spies early in the war. Mr Zelensky called it “a new class” of weapon.
Saturday, which marked Ukraine’s 33rd anniversary of independence from the former Soviet Union, also saw the first use of the new weapon, targeting a Russian military installation in the occupied territory, officials said without providing details.
A Ukrainian military video hinted that its range is up to 430 miles — on par with the US-supplied ATACMS. It showed a map with various airfields, including Russia’s Savasleyka air base, which lies within that range, adding that the Palianytsia can reach at least 20 Russian airfields.
Hanna Arhirova reports:
Ukraine counts on new long-range weapon to bypass Western restrictions and hit deep into Russia
Ukraine says it has a new homegrown long-range weapon that will allow it to strike deep into Russia without asking permission from allies
Everything we know about British national killed in Ukraine
Ryan Evans, a British safety adviser for the Reuters news agency, has been identified as the man killed in a missile strike on Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine on Saturday.
Evans had extensive experience advising journalists on safety in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Israel. He also worked on coverage of the Paris Olympics.
He had previously worked as an operations manager for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office in Libya for nine years. According to his LinkedIn profile, Evans was originally from Cheshire in the UK.
My colleague Maroosha Muzaffar has more in this report:
Everything we know about the British national killed in Ukraine
Ryan Evans was working as a safety adviser for Reuters when he was killed in a Russian strike on a hotel
Trump claims Ukraine’s incursion into Russia could spark ‘World War 3’
Donald Trump has claimed that Ukraine’s incursion into Russia risks another world war, as the Republican candidate for the US presidency attempted to paint his Democratic rivals as pushing America towards a dangerous all-out conflict.
The ex-president, who was speaking to members of the National Guard Association of the United States in in Detroit, appeared to take a stance against the recent Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory near Kursk.
“Look at what’s going on right now with Ukraine. They’re surging into Russia, okay? You’re going to end up with World War 3. And it’s going to be a bad one,” he said.
Trump says Ukraine could spark ‘World War 3’ while trashing Harris on foreign policy
Ex-president also invited Tulsi Gabbard onstage, who said she’d do ‘all that I can to send President Trump back to the White House’
‘We are preparing it’: Zelensky discusses response to vast Russian attack on energy infrastructure
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he and his top commander had discussed Ukraine’s response to the largest Russian drone attack on energy facilities since the war began.
“We are preparing it,” Mr Zelensky said of Ukraine’s retaliation, after Moscow attacked it with more than 200 missiles and drones on Monday, killing seven people and striking energy facilities nationwide.
Power cuts and water supply outages were reported in many areas, including parts of Kyiv, as officials said the attack targeted power or other critical infrastructure across the country.
Russia stepped up its strikes on the Ukrainian power grid in March in what Kyiv has said looked like a concerted effort to degrade the system ahead of next winter when people need electricity and heating most.
The air force downed 102 out of 127 incoming missiles and 99 out of 109 drones, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram, describing the attack from the air, ground and sea as “the most massive” of the war.
According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, 15 regions sustained damage. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there was “a lot of damage in the energy sector”.
Zelenskiy said he had discussed Ukraine’s response to the attack with his top commander: “We are preparing it.”
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces used high precision weapons to strike important energy infrastructure in Ukraine which it said supported the military-industrial complex. It listed power substations, gas compressor stations and storage sites for aircraft weapons.
Russia hits Ukraine with nationwide air strikes
Russia on Monday launched the Ukraine war’s “most massive air attack” against Kyiv and various other cities, striking the former Soviet satellite with what a Ukrainian Air Force commander deemed the “most massive air attack” since the conflict began.
The bombing, via at least 100 Iranian-made drones and at least as many cruise and hypersonic missiles, went after Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, knocking out power across the country. In the process, the Russian attack reportedly killed at least seven people.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian strikes affected at least 15 regions, including Kyiv, the capital, Dnipro, and the southern port of Odessa.
David Lammy ‘deeply saddened’ by death of British ex-soldier in Ukraine
Foreign secretary David Lammy has said he is “deeply saddened” by the death of a former British soldier who had been working as a safety adviser for the Reuters news agency in Ukraine.
Ryan Evans, 38, died after a missile strike on the Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk, where he was helping the news organisation cover the war. Two journalists, Daniel Peleschuk and Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey were injured, with the latter in a critical condition.
“I offer my sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” said Mr Lammy, adding: “The UK utterly condemns Russia’s cowardly missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine today.
“These assaults are in flagrant violation of international law and those responsible must be brought to justice.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments