✕ Close Smoke billows from airport in Lviv as air raid sirens sound following Russian shelling

An aircraft repair plant was hit by Russian missiles fired this morning at the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine.

The building near Danylo Halytskyi International Airport – Ukraine’s second-biggest airport – has been destroyed, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said, but no one was hurt.

Until now, Lviv – close to the border with Poland – had been largely untouched by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February.

Meanwhile, Ofcom has revoked the licence of Russia Today (RT) and its subsidaries with immediate effect.

The media regulator’s move means that none of the Kremlin-controlled channels will be allowed to be broadcast in the UK.

RT deputy editor in chief Anna Belkina accused Ofcom of being nothing but a “tool” of the British government “bending to its media-suppressing will” and “robbing the public of access to information”.