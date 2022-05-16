Ukraine news – live: Putin likely to have lost third of his invasion force, says MoD
Surviving Russian troops have struggled with ‘continued low morale’ and ineffectiveness, it added
Vladimir Putin may have lost a third of his troops that have invaded Ukraine, according to British military intelligence.
In its latest assessment, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia’s campaign in separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has “lost momentum” and was now “significantly behind schedule”.
It also said: “Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness.
“Many of these capabilities cannot be quickly replaced or reconstituted and are likely to continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine.”
At a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Berlin, foreign secretary Liz Truss said it was essential for Western allies to maintain support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s government to help “push Russia out” of Ukraine.
Nato deputy secretary-general Mircea Geoana said the Ukrainians – with military and financial support from the West – were now in a position to defeat the Russians and win the war.
“The brutal invasion of Russia is losing momentum,” he told reporters.
Russia launched cyber attack on Lviv, claims deputy mayor
Deputy mayor of Lviv city Andriy Moskalenko alleged that Russia in a cyber attack stole data from the city website and published it on Moscow-linked Telegram channels.
“Besides missiles, Russia is also using the IT front. Besides the city management system, the aggressors wanted to receive our data,” Mr Moskalenko wrote on Facebook, according to Ukrayinska Pravda.
He added: “Despite all protection systems, part of the working files was stolen and published on the Russians’ Telegram channels.”
Locals fear returning to Kharkiv despite Russian retreat
Denis Kozmenko decided to flee his home with his young family after he saw a young mother, who had taken shelter in a school during airstrikes, being dragged off to be raped by a Russian soldier.
He was among the many Ukrainian men who decided to move their wives and daughters out of the village of Mala Rohan, which was under Russian occupation, after the horrific sexual assault on the 27-year-old woman.
“I saw what happened that night. This poor woman was taken away in front of her family, dozens of people, by this soldier. I realised then that there was no safety, no safety at all,” says Mr Kozmenko, who has returned to the village after it was recaptured by Ukrainian forces.
“We have a 14-year-old daughter, and of course I was worried. We left our homes the next day, and my family has not come [back] since. I am not going to bring them back for the time being. Things are still not safe here, for all kinds of reasons.”
Kim Sengupta reports from Kharkiv.
Russian troops opened fire at 23 residential settlements, Ukraine claims
President Vladimir Putin’s troops have destroyed and damaged 32 residential buildings after opening fire at 23 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.
Ukrainian soldiers have throttled 17 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours, it said.
The army claimed that in one day it had destroyed three tanks, one artillery system, six units of combat armoured equipment and one vehicle.
Will Ukraine host 2023 Eurovision after winning?
Ukraine and its entry Kalush Orchestra were crowned as the winners of Eurovision 2022, after receiving overwhelming support in the public vote.
“Thank you for supporting Ukraine. This victory is for every Ukrainian. Slava Ukraini [Glory to Ukraine],” the band said after receiving the trophy.
Meanwhile, Russia’s war in Ukraine has raised questions if Kyiv will be able to host the competition next year, despite it being custom for the winning country to host the contest the following year.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, however, is confident about hosting the contest next year.“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time,” the president wrote in a Facebook post.
Jacob Stolworthy reports.
Blinken conveys ‘unwavering’ support to Ukraine
US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday said he conveyed “unwavering commitment” to Kyiv during a meeting with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.
“Nato’s unified response, which we affirmed once more today, will continue,” Mr Blinken said in a statement.
He also announced that preparations were underway to reopen the US embassy in Kyiv. “We’re reopening our Embassy in Kyiv – we’re taking all necessary precautions, but that work is underway – and we will resume operations very soon,” he said.
Nobel laureate author says Russia threat to ‘free world’
Polish Nobel Prize-winning author Olga Tokarczuk on Sunday called Russia a threat to the “free world”, equating Moscow’s war on Ukraine to the Second World War.
“The Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world,” Ms Tokarczuk said, adding that the Polish government had warned about the risk presented by Russian aggression for years.
“Nobody could imagine that this war would be so cruel, so anachronistic, and this war brings to mind the horrible images of World War Two,” she said.
Read more here.
Nato says Moscow is losing momentum
Nearly three months after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the war is “not going as Moscow had planned”, Nato said after its meeting in Berlin on Sunday.
“Ukraine can win this war,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said, adding that the alliance must continue to offer military support to Kyiv.
While Moscow lost ground on the diplomatic front, Vladimir Putin’s forces also failed to make territorial gains in eastern Ukraine.
Mr Stoltenberg’s statement comes after two Nordic nations - Sweden and Finland announced their intention to join the military alliance despite Russia’s objections.
In case you missed it: Sweden to apply to join Nato
Sweden is set to follow Finland in applying to join Nato after the country’s ruling Social Democrats party announced on Sunday it was dropping its opposition to membership of the bloc.
Swedish prime minister Magdalena Andersson said a formal application to join the military alliance could be made within days, in light of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
At a news conference, she said Sweden would be in a “very vulnerable” position if it did not join, adding: “We believe Sweden needs the formal security guarantees that come with membership in Nato.”
Read the full story here:
Rape by Russian soldiers is ‘widespread’ in Ukraine, MP says
Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik said that the “crime of rape is indeed widespread” in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
She told Sky News there are reports of Russian soldiers sexually violating women in “almost every liberated city" in Ukraine.
Ms Rudik said: “The stories are really really really disturbing.”
One report stated that a woman had been raped in front of her nine-year-old son, she said.
Monday’s papers: Ukraine on the UK’s front pages
The Independent: ‘End row on protocol by using flexibility shown to Ukraine, Britain tells EU’
Metro: ‘Kyiv will host Eurovision... and one day it will be in Mariupol’
The Mirror: Eurovision star - ‘Now I fight for Ukraine’
The Express: ‘Russia loses third of troops’
The Times: ‘Third of Russian invaders destroyed’
The Scotman: Zelensky - ‘Mariupol will hold Eurovision’
The Sun: ‘Herovision’
