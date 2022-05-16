✕ Close Senate GOP delegation meets Zelensky in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin may have lost a third of his troops that have invaded Ukraine, according to British military intelligence.

In its latest assessment, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russia’s campaign in separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has “lost momentum” and was now “significantly behind schedule”.

It also said: “Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness.

“Many of these capabilities cannot be quickly replaced or reconstituted and are likely to continue to hinder Russian operations in Ukraine.”

At a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Berlin, foreign secretary Liz Truss said it was essential for Western allies to maintain support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s government to help “push Russia out” of Ukraine.

Nato deputy secretary-general Mircea Geoana said the Ukrainians – with military and financial support from the West – were now in a position to defeat the Russians and win the war.

“The brutal invasion of Russia is losing momentum,” he told reporters.