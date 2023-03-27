Ukraine-Russia news – live: Nato calls Putin nuclear threat ‘dangerous and irresponsible’
Moscow has ‘consistently broken its arms control commitments’
Nato has slammed Russian president Vladimir Putin for his “dangerous and irresponsible” nuclear rhetoric after he planned to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
“Russia’s reference to Nato’s nuclear sharing is totally misleading. Nato allies act with full respect of their international commitments,” a Nato spokesperson told Reuters yesterday, adding that the country has “consistently broken its arms control commitments”.
The Russian move to amp up its nuclear weapons deployment in Europe will not affect Nato’s own nuclear position, the spokesperson said.
“We have not seen any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own,” the Nato spokesperson wrote.
The US has also said that it sees no change in the potential for Moscow to use nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.
Mr Putin announced yesterday that Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, adding that such a move would not violate any nuclear non-proliferation agreements.
He accused the US of long deploying its tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allied countries.
Russia may seek compensation over Nord Stream explosions – official
Russia is likely to seek compensation over damage from last year’s explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a Russian diplomat said today, reported news agency RIA Novosti.
“We do not rule out later the raising of the issue of compensation for damage as a result of the explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipelines,” Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of Russia’s foreign ministry department for economic cooperation, said in an interview with the news agency.
The official said that the Western countries were opposing a Russia-prepared draft UN security council resolution urging an independent international investigation of the Nord Stream blasts.
He added: “Despite this, we intend to continue to insist on a comprehensive and open international investigation with the mandatory participation of Russian representatives.”
The pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea were hit by unexplained blasts last September in what Moscow called an act of “international terrorism”.
Russia’s nuclear rhetoric dangerous and irresponsible, says Nato
Nato officials have called Vladimir Putin’s nuclear rhetoric “dangerous” after the Russian president announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
“Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible,” Nato spokesperson Oana Lungescu said yesterday.
She added: “Nato is vigilant and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia’s nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own”.
The Russian president’s “non-proliferation pledge and his description of US weapons deployment overseas were way off the mark”, she added.
Putin taking Belarus as ‘nuclear hostage’ – Ukraine official
Ukraine’s top security official denounced the Kremlin’s plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus, saying that Russia was taking its ally as a “nuclear hostage.”
Moscow said it was making the move in response to the West’s increasing military support for Ukraine.
Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the plan in a television interview that aired on Saturday, saying it was triggered by a UK decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.
Read the full story here:
Ukraine official: Putin taking Belarus as 'nuclear hostage'
Ukraine’s top security official has denounced the Kremlin’s plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighboring Belarus
Ukrainian city Avdiivka becoming 'post-apocalyptic' – official
Ukrainian city in Donetsk is resembling “a place from post-apocalyptic movies” amid heavy Russian bombardment, a local official has said.
“I am sad to say this, but Avdiivka is becoming more and more like a place from post-apocalyptic movies,” the city’s military administration head Vitaliy Barabash said on the Telegram messaging app.
Amid intense shelling, the local authorities have ordered nearly a full shutdown of the frontline city located some 90km (56 miles) southwest of Bakhmut.
Home to more than 30,000 civilians before Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, Avdiivka city now has some 2,000 people left.
The official added that the evacuation of the utility workers who are still trapped in the city has begun and mobile reception will be turned off soon as there are “informers of the Russian occupiers in the city”.
Avdiivka could become a “second Bakhmut”, the Ukrainian military had warned last week as Russia reorganised some of its troops to the city and made gradual gains.
UN nuclear watchdog chief may head to Russia soon – report
The chief of the UN nuclear watchdog will be heading to Russia in the near future but he will not be travelling to the country this week, an official in Moscow has said.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi had announced a visit to the Russia-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine to monitor the critical situation.
An invite to Mr Grossi for Russia was “quite realistic”, Moscow’s permanent representative to international organisations Mikhail Ulyanov said, reported Russian news agency RIA.
“Not next week, but somewhat later, the visit of Rafael Grossi to Russia may well take place,” Mr Ulyanov added.
Drone footage shows smoke-filled Bakhmut city in ruins
The Ukrainian army has released drone footage showing Bakhmut devastated by shelling in the continuing nine-months long Russian offensive.
The salt mining city is visibly in ruins after months of fierce fighting on the frontline between Russian forces and the Ukrainian army.
Smoke can be seen billowing over residential blocks as many houses were destroyed in the conflict.
A Ukrainian military commander said the battle for Bakhmut is “stabilising” as his forces are pushing back against Russian soldiers.
It comes as Vladimir Putin announced Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.
Watch the video of Bakhmut here:
Drone footage shows Bakhmut in ruins
Drone footage released by the Ukrainian army shows Bakhmut devastated by shelling. The city appears to be in ruins after months of fierce fighting on the frontline between Russian forces and the Ukrainian army. Smoke can be seen billowing over residential blocks as many houses were destroyed in the conflict. A Ukrainian military commander said the battle for Bakhmut is ‘stabilising’ as his forces are pushing back against Russian soldiers. It comes as Vladimir Putin announced Russia will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Putin arrest warrant gives Russian journalist ‘some sort of hope’ for resistance
Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova said the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin has given her “some sort of hope” that resistance might be sparked within the country’s elite.
Ms Ovsyannikova worked for the Russian state broadcaster, Channel One Russia TV, for more than 10 years before she decided to stage a protest against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
In March 2022 she interrupted a live evening news broadcast by holding up a sign saying “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, here you are being lied to”.
Ms Ovsyannikova, who fled Russia and is now living in Paris, told BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I think that this is the first signal that the Russian elite should take notice of, and perhaps some kind of resistance will start within the Russian elite, they might plot against him.
“This is some sort of hope for me.”
She added: “Over a long time I realised that Russian TV had become a brainwash.
“I also have Ukrainian roots, my father is from Ukraine. At one point it was like a huge emotional outburst, I didn’t care what would happen to me.”
She claimed that many working in Russia’s state media share her opinions: “This propaganda is made on a very high level. People who are working in the main channels, we don’t really believe it. They have similar views to me.
“No more than 10%-20% of people are pro-Putin.”
New Russian campaign seeks to entice men to fight in Ukraine
Russia has launched a new campaign, seeking volunteers to replenish the country’s troops for the war in Ukraine.
Advertisements promise cash bonuses and other benefits, recruiters make cold calls to eligible men, and enlistment offices are working with universities and social service agencies to lure students and the unemployed.
As fighting grinds on in Ukrainian battlegrounds like Bakhmut and both sides prepare for counter-offensives that could cost even more lives, the Kremlin’s war machine badly needs new recruits.
A mobilisation in September of 300,000 reservists - billed as a “partial” call-up - sent panic throughout the country, since most men under 65 are formally part of the reserve. Tens of thousands fled Russia rather than report to recruiting stations.
The Kremlin denies that another call-up is planned for what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, now more than a year old.
But amid widespread uncertainty of whether such a move will eventually happen, the government is enticing men to volunteer, either at makeshift recruiting centres popping up in various regions, or with phone calls from enlistment officials.
That way, it can “avoid declaring a formal second mobilisation wave” after the first one proved so unpopular, according to a recent report by the US-based think tank Institute of the Study of War.
Ukrainian crews complete UK training on Challenger 2 tanks
Ukrainian crews have completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and returned home to continue their fight against Russia’s invasion.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the Ukrainian soldiers “return to their homeland better equipped, but to no less danger”.
Members of Kyiv’s armed forces travelled to Britain shortly after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in January that the UK would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to help oust the Kremlin’s invaders from Ukraine.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the training has been completed after UK military officials spent several weeks instructing Ukrainian personnel how to operate and fight with the tanks.
Instructions included how to command, drive and work together as a Challenger 2 tank crew and effectively identify and engage targets, the MoD said.
Mr Wallace, who visited the Ukrainian troops during their training at Bovington Camp in Dorset last month, said: “It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers having completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil.
“They return to their homeland better equipped, but to no less danger.
“We will continue to stand by them and do all we can to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”
Lieutenant Colonel John Stone, who oversaw the training mission, said: “It has been a privilege for the Combat Manoeuvre Centre team to deliver this training to our Ukrainian partners.
“We have all been hugely impressed with the level of competence displayed and have no doubt that our friends will use the Challenger 2 tanks most effectively in the battles to come as they fight to defend their homeland.”
The MoD described the Challenger 2 vehicles as a “step change in capability” for Ukraine‘s armed forces, saying the machines would offer them some of the most modern and sophisticated gunnery systems in the world.
The Ukrainian troops will return with the Western tanks in time for a reported spring counter-offensive by Kyiv that is said to be in the works.
Drone strikes and border trenches: Russia’s war on Ukraine comes home
Recently built defences give us a roadmap of Russian anxiety, write Janice Kai Chen and Mary Ilyushina
Drone strikes and border trenches: Russia’s war on Ukraine comes home
Recently built defences give us a roadmap of Russian anxiety, write Janice Kai Chen and Mary Ilyushina
