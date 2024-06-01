✕ Close Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state

Russia-bordering Estonia has called on its fellow Nato members to pledge one per cent of their GDP to supporting Ukraine’s war effort.

“We have no Plan B for a Russian victory,” Kaja Kallas, prime minister of the Baltic state, told the BBC, saying that to do so would be to “stop focussing on Plan A” – which is to prevent Russia from seizing large chunks of Ukrainian territory.

“We should not give in to pessimism. Victory in Ukraine is not just about territory. If Ukraine joins Nato, even without some territory, then that’s a victory because it will be placed under the Nato umbrella.”

Earlier, Germany joined the US in giving Ukraine the green light to use its weapons to strike back at Russian military assets targeting Kharkiv.

Germany had discussed with its allies Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region from positions in the immediately adjacent Russian border area, a government spokesperson said.

“We are jointly convinced that Ukraine has the right, guaranteed under international law, to defend itself against these attacks,” the spokesperson said in a statement.