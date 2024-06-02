✕ Close Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky is in Singapore meeting with heads of state and legislators as part of a surprise visit to the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Mr Zelensky is addressing the summit today, and is expected to call on other leaders to continue their support for Ukraine as well as backing peace talks hosted by Switzerland.

Mr Zelensky and his defence minister, Rustem Umerov, had talks with US defense secretary Lloyd Austin for more than an hour on the sidelines of the conference where the latter “reaffirmed the US commitment to maintaining the strong support” for Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky wrote on X: “It is very important for us to begin the process of establishing a just peace.

“Russia does not want to end the war. Therefore, we must work together with the entire world to bring peace closer.”

The summit comes as Russia launched a major assault on the Ukrainian power grid, injuring 19 people over the weekend.

The sixth major air attack on the Ukrainian power sector since March, it damaged energy facilities in the east, centre, and west, the national grid operator Ukrenergo said.