Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky attends Singapore summit as 19 injured in Putin’s assault on energy grid
Zelensky calls on world leaders to back peace talks being hosted by Switzerland
Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky is in Singapore meeting with heads of state and legislators as part of a surprise visit to the Shangri-La Dialogue.
Mr Zelensky is addressing the summit today, and is expected to call on other leaders to continue their support for Ukraine as well as backing peace talks hosted by Switzerland.
Mr Zelensky and his defence minister, Rustem Umerov, had talks with US defense secretary Lloyd Austin for more than an hour on the sidelines of the conference where the latter “reaffirmed the US commitment to maintaining the strong support” for Kyiv.
Mr Zelensky wrote on X: “It is very important for us to begin the process of establishing a just peace.
“Russia does not want to end the war. Therefore, we must work together with the entire world to bring peace closer.”
The summit comes as Russia launched a major assault on the Ukrainian power grid, injuring 19 people over the weekend.
The sixth major air attack on the Ukrainian power sector since March, it damaged energy facilities in the east, centre, and west, the national grid operator Ukrenergo said.
No country could handle Russian assault alone, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked countries, including the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, for their military assistance, particularly with air defence systems. He cited a Russian attack on Sunday with nearly 100 missiles - something he said had happened hundreds of times - and noted “no country could handle this alone”.
He later said that although he was grateful to the US for allowing Kyiv to use its High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars) to fire across the Russian border in the Kharkiv region, it was not enough.
He said Russia was using many airfields to launch attacks on Ukraine “knowing that Ukraine will not fire back because it has no responding systems and no permissions”.
Local official dies in Russia’s Belgorod as ammunition detonates, governor says
A local official in Belgorod died when some ammunition detonated, while six people were injured in Ukrainian shelling of the southern Russian region, Belgorod’s governor.
Igor Nechiporenko, deputy head of Korochansky district administration in Belgorod, was killed as a result of ammunition detonating, Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
“I offer my most sincere and deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,” Mr Gladkov said.
He also said that six civilians received shrapnel injuries during Ukraine’s shelling of the town of Shebekino and were taken to hospital. The reports could not be independently verified.
Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war, which Moscow launched against its smaller neighbour in 2022.
Belgorod region is adjacent to Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, where Russian forces launched a new offensive in May. Kyiv has said it is attacking only military targets in Russia supporting the Russian offensive.
The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday that its air defence systems destroyed three Ukraine-launched drones early on Sunday over the territory of the Belgorod region.
Parts of Russia’s weaponry still come from other countries despite sanctions, says Zelensky
Countries worldwide still supply parts of Russia’s weaponry, Volodymyr Zelensky has told the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
This is allowing Moscow to circumvent sanctions, he said.
Kyiv urges more air defence assistance as Russia pounds energy grids
Russia launched a barrage of missiles and drones on Saturday that damaged energy facilities and critical infrastructure across Ukraine, injuring at least four people, and prompting president Volodymyr Zelensky to issue a fresh plea for more air defence assistance.
Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 35 of 53 Russian missiles and 46 of 47 attack drones used for the strikes, which pile more pressure on Ukraine’s hobbled energy system as the war with Russia is in its third year.
“Russia’s main goal is to normalise terror, to use the lack of sufficient air defence and determination of Ukraine’s partners,” Mr Zelensky said on the Telegram messaging app.
“Partners know exactly what is needed. Additional ‘Patriots’ and other modern air defence systems for Ukraine. To accelerate and expand F-16 deliveries to Ukraine. To provide our soldiers with all the necessary capabilities.”
Moldovan opposition leader calls for better ties with Russia, China
The pro-Russian leader of Moldova’s largest opposition party has called for better relations with Russia and China and urged other groups to join forces in fielding a single challenger to pro-European president Maia Sandu in an October election.
Ms Sandu views Russia as one of the biggest threats facing Moldova, which is located between Ukraine and Romania, and has led the effort to join the European Union. A referendum on EU membership will take place alongside the presidential election.
Igor Dodon, the leader of the leftist Socialist party and a former president who was defeated by Ms Sandu in 2020, said Moldova was ignoring its traditional allies, and its pro-European stance ran the risk of dragging the country into conflict.
“Let us return to a normal dialogue with our partners - Russia, China and other countries. This is what we should be doing,” Mr Dodon said in a weekly online broadcast. “There is a lot of work to be done.”
Moldova, he said, should take no further part in military exercises with foreign partners - as have been conducted with US and Romanian forces - or maintain large numbers of reservists.
“Everyone should understand that Moldova stands for peace and will not allow itself to be dragged into geopolitical quarrels as Ukraine has been dragged,” he said.
Ms Sandu sees EU membership for Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries, as the best way to safeguard its sovereignty in the face of what she sees as Russian threats.
A poll published this week put support for Ms Sandu at 30 per cent versus 18 per cent for Mr Dodon. Recent surveys suggest Moldovans will back EU membership, with about 60 per cent in favour of joining the bloc.
Putin’s forces killed his brother. He takes revenge using hundreds of suicide drones to blow Russian troops up
Askold Krushelnycky visits the concealed base of the ‘Barney Unit’ in eastern Ukraine. Created by Stepan Barna in the wake of the death on the front line of his older brother Oleh, its drone operators claim to have achieved more than 100 kills
Zelensky to discuss battlefield situation with Lloyd Austin on Shangri-La Dialogue sidelines
Volodymyr Zelensky and his defence minister, Rustem Umerov, will meet US defence secretary Lloyd Austin today on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
They will discuss the current battlefield situation in Ukraine and Mr Austin will “underscore US commitment to ensuring Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself against ongoing Russian aggression,” the official said.
Mr Zelensky is also scheduled to speak at the security summit’s final discussion session on Sunday on “Re-Imagining Solutions for Global Peace and Regional Stability.”
Ukraine is facing a renewed assault from Russian forces, particularly around the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The United States recently relaxed restrictions on the use of US-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia, which experts say will help Ukraine blunt attacks before they gather momentum.
ICYMI: Sri Lanka says 455 citizens duped into fighting for Russia in Ukraine as 16 go missing in action
Sri Lanka and Russia are starting talks to resolve the issue of Sri Lankans fighting alongside Russians in the war against Ukraine, after at least 16 people were reported missing in action.
On Thursday, Junior Foreign Minister Tharaka Balasuriya said that the Sri Lankans, mostly retired soldiers, had been duped into traveling to Russia with promises of good salaries and privileges including Russian citizenship.
Russia threatens former chess champion Kasparov with criminal charges
Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, who fled Russia a decade ago for fear of persecution, may face a criminal case in Moscow for violating the Kremlin’s “foreign agent” law, TASS news agency reported.
Russian law enforcement officials, the state news agency reported, said there is “every reason” to charge Kasparov, without providing further details. The fierce Kremlin critic could face up to two years in prison or a fine if a case is initiated, the unnamed officials said.
Russia added Kasparov to the list of individuals acting as foreign agents, which includes dozens of critics of Vladimir Putin, soon after the Russian president launched his full-scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022.
Kasparov’s media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the law, a foreign agent is a person who receives support from foreign states or is under foreign influence and is engaged in political activities in Russia.
The foreign agent law, broadly condemned by the European Union and Washington, requires anyone identified as having foreign support or influence to register with the justice ministry and declare themselves foreign agents.
The law also subjects those registered to onerous bureaucracy and disclosures.
Russian missile injures 13 near Ukraine's Kharkiv, prosecutors say
A Russian missile hit residences in Balakliia in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region yesterday, injuring 13 people including eight children, prosecutors said.
Pictures posted online showed homes in the town southeast of Kharkiv reduced to rubble.
The accounts from either side could not be independently verified.
Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians. Thousands have been killed and injured since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
The city of Kharkiv and the surrounding region has been a focal point of Russian attacks in recent weeks.
Russian forces last month pushed their way across the border into northern districts of Kharkiv region and officials say they have seized about a dozen villages.
A military spokesperson, Nazar Voloshin, told national television on Saturday that Ukrainian forces controlled 70 per cent of Vovchansk, a town 5km inside the border which Russian troops have been trying to capture.
Prosecutors also announced that recovery operations had concluded at the site of three missile strikes early on Friday in the city of Kharkiv, with a death toll of nine, most in a badly damaged apartment building.
