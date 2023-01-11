Ukraine news – live: Putin admits ‘difficult’ situation in eastern regions as Soledar battle rages
Vladimir Putin has told his government that the situation in the areas of Ukraine that Russia says it has annexed was “difficult in places”.
But despite admitting the challenging situation, the Russian president also said Russia had all the resources it needed to improve life in the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow unilaterally claimed to have annexed in September.
It comes as the battle for Soledar- and the nearby city of Bakhmut- continues to rage with Russia‘s defence ministry saying that airborne units had now surrounded the town from the north and south.
However, Ukraine has denied claims from the Russian mercenary Wagner group that its forces have taken control of the eastern mining town of Soledar, saying that the fierce fighting in the area was akin to the Second World War.
"The town is not under the control of the Russian Federation. There are fierce battles going on now," Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern military command, said. "There is a complicated situation there."
“The intensity of battles near Bakhmut can be compared with World War Two,” Mr Cherevatyi added. Control of Soledar and Bakhmut would give Russian forces a route into other areas of eastern Ukraine.
Russia promotes Gerasimov in military leadership shake-up
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Announcing the appointment, the defence ministry said the changes were designed to increase the effectiveness of managing military operations in Ukraine, more than 10 months into the campaign.
Russia's Putin and Iran's Raisi discuss energy and transport in telephone call
Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed energy and transport projects with Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi in a telephone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
Moscow and Tehran have moved to forge closer relations following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine last February and the two are among the world’s largest oil exporters.
In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said the two leaders had discussed how to further develop “mutually beneficial projects in the energy, transport and logistics sectors” and also stated their desire to “normalise” the situation in Syria.
Ukraine and Russia agree new prisoner swap in talks - Russian official
Russia and Ukraine have agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war each, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets in Turkey.
Moskalkova and Lubinets were meeting on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference in Ankara. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a table.
“It is very important that the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, in the absence of diplomatic relations (between the two countries), take concrete actions to help people,” Moskalkova told reporters.
Russia and Ukraine have conducted numerous prisoner swaps - most recently on Sunday - amounting to hundreds of captives each in the course of the war, which is now in its 11th month.
In a separate press appearance, Lubinets said the swap agreed on Wednesday was part of a broader arrangement by which both sides regularly exchange prisoners but underscored that they had not signed any official agreements.
“We will not sign any agreements, but we have the straight connection between Ukraine ombudsman and ombudsman of Russian Federation,” he said.
Lubinets added that the Ukrainian side had voiced, among other issues, its concerns over alleged Russian violations of the Geneva Convention in its treatment of Ukrainian POWs.
Earlier, Moskalkova said on the Telegram messaging app that she and Lubinets had also discussed the issue of servicemen missing on both sides, and civilian humanitarian issues.
She said she had asked Lubinets to help Ukrainian citizens who want to visit relatives in Russia.
Given the current difficulty of establishing humanitarian corridors inside Ukraine, Moskalkova said the ombudsmen should help specific people to move between regions and countries, saying Turkey could play an important role.
Separately, Russia‘s state-owned RIA news agency quoted Moskalkova as saying “important words about the need for a ceasefire” in Ukraine had been spoken during her meeting with her Ukrainian and Turkish colleagues.
Moskalkova said a ceasefire was necessary to stop human rights violations, RIA reported. She also asked Turkey, a NATO ally, to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.
As Moskalkova and Lubinets met in Ankara, a fierce battle was raging for the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Both were later due to visit the Turkish presidential palace, where President Tayyip Erdogan was scheduled to make a speech for the conference.
In pictures: Battle continues to rage in Bakhmut
Ukraine says Russian forces have not fully captured Soledar
Ukraine‘s deputy defence minister said on Wednesday that Russian forces were trying without success to break through Ukrainian defensive lines to fully capture the eastern town of Soledar and that fierce fighting was raging.
“Heavy fighting continues in Soledar,” the official, Hanna Maliar, wrote on Telegram.
“The enemy has again replaced its units after sustaining losses, has increased the number of Wagner (Russian mercenaries) and is trying to burst through our forces’ defence and fully seize the city, but is not having success.
US army vehicles brought ashore in the Netherlands as part of Nato mission
US army vehicles tanks are brought ashore in the Netherlands as a military unit is transported to Poland and Lithuania.
The move is part of a Nato mission to reinforce the alliance’s eastern flank after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Vlissingen, Netherlands.
Nato and EU to boost protection for pipelines and key infrastructure
Nato and the EU are launching a task force to boost protection of critical infrastructure in response to last year’s attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines and Russia‘s “weaponising of energy,” the organisations’ leaders said on Wednesday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the sabotage of the Russia-to-Germany pipelines in the Baltic Sea last September showed the need “to confront this new type of threat”.
“This is a task force where our experts from Nato and the European Union will work hand-in-hand to identify key threats to our critical infrastructure, to look at the strategic vulnerabilities that we do have,” she said in Brussels, speaking alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
Western and Russian officials have traded accusations over the Nord Stream blasts, but officials in Sweden and Denmark investigating the attack have not named any possible culprits.
Von der Leyen said the task force would initially come up with proposals on transport, energy, digital and space infrastructure.
Western officials say the Nord Stream attacks and sudden cutoffs of gas from Russia since the start of Moscow’s war in Ukraine have highlighted how dependent many EU and Nato members are on key infrastructure and Russian energy.
Stoltenberg, speaking just before meeting von der Leyen’s Commission to discuss security, said the task force would be part of increased cooperation between Nato and the EU.
“Resilience and the protection of critical infrastructure are a key part of our joint efforts, as we have seen both with President Putin’s weaponising of energy and ... the sabotage of the North Stream pipelines,” he said.
“We want to look together at how to make our critical infrastructure, technology and supply chains more resilient to potential threats and to take action to mitigate potential vulnerabilities.”
Putin tells government that situation in annexed areas of Ukraine 'difficult'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation in the areas of Ukraine that Russia says it has annexed was “difficult in places”.
However Putin, speaking at a televised meeting with officials, said Russia had all the resources it needed to improve life in the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow unilaterally claimed to have annexed in September.
Estonia tells Russia to reduce number of diplomats in Tallinn
Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
It said in a statement Russia should lower the number of diplomats to eight, which equals the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow.
The Russian embassy in Tallinn on its website lists 17 diplomats.
Since the Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has already expelled three diplomats.
“In light of the fact that during the war of aggression, the staff of the Russian embassy is not engaged in advancing Estonian-Russian relations, it is our view that there are no grounds for the current size of the Russian embassy,” the ministry said on Wednesday.
