Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky sure of battlefield success as Putin’s ‘third wave’ advance bogged down
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘will try to show results this year’ in counteroffensive
Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is certain that Ukraine will have success in its war against Russia and insisted that Kyiv has a plan for the year head, as he defended the slow pace of his country’s counteroffensive.
“I am sure that we’ll have success,” the Ukrainian president told Reuters, adding: “We’ll try to show the result this year. We don’t need to surprise everybody in the world, we need this for ourselves.”
His comments came as a top Donbas military official said that Russia’s “third wave” advance near Avdiivka been bogged down on sodden land, with several days of rain having for the moment ruled out any new Russian advance.
“We’ve had nearly a week of heavy rain,” Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. “The terrain is too difficult and equipment cannot move.”
Elsewhere, the Kremlin has again warned of the risk of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons being used amid the war, blaming a “deterioration in global security” as a “the natural consequence of the United States’ destructive policies”.
Video: War will spread to other Nato countries if Russia defeats Ukraine, Zelensky warns
Full report: Russia suffers setbacks across Ukraine frontline as rains stall Putin’s ‘third wave’
Ukrainian officials said troops had repelled several Russian assaults in separate parts of the country as heavy rain spoiled Vladimir Putin’s plan to recapture the strategic city of Avdiivka for a third time, reports my colleague Arpan Rai.
The General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine said its troops beat back at least 15 attacks near Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine and 18 attacks near Maryinka further south, where heavy fighting has been concentrated for months.
It said nine attacks were repelled in and near Avdiivka, which has been subjected to intense fighting. Moscow looks to recapture the strategic city that is a crucial gateway to Donetsk, the primary communication hub within the occupied territories.
Moscow has already made two failed advances to recapture the industrial city that has been described as the “next Bakhmut”, which has seen some of the most intense fighting since the Russian invasion began last year.
Several days of rain on the battlefield, however, have stalled Mr Putin’s third major advance and ruled out any new Russian movements, Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration said.
Russia suffers setbacks across Ukraine frontline as rains stall Putin’s ‘third wave’
Russian president’s forces ‘regrouping’ to attack Avdiivka after failed second wave of attacks, says Kyiv
Vessel hit in Black Sea was supposed to carry iron ore to China, Ukraine minister claims
A Liberian-flagged civilian vessel fatally struck by Russian missiles while entering the Black Sea port of Odesa was supposed to transport iron ore to China, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has claimed.
Traders said the name of the vessel was Kmax Ruler, and according to Ukrainian officials one person was killed and four injured in the attack.
Mr Kubrakov added that Russia carried out 21 targeted attack on port infrastructure after withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal earlier this year.
“During this time, the terrorist country damaged more than 160 infrastructure facilities and 122 vehicles,” he said.
New Russian naval corvette damaged in Ukraine cruise missile attack on Crimea base
A newly built Russian naval corvette was “almost certainly damaged” after being struck in occupied Crimea, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its intelligence update.
The Karakurt-class Askold warship was launched in 2021 and had not been yet commissioned into the Russian navy, the MoD said, citing Ukrainian and Russian sources. The Russian word “Karakurt” means “Black Widow spider”.
Russian officials claimed Ukrainian cruise missiles were aimed at the Zaliv shipyard in Kerch on 4 November. The officials confirmed the attacks had struck one of its small warships. Askold is one of Russia’s Kalibr cruise missile carriers.
Arpan Rai has the full report:
New Russian naval corvette damaged in Ukraine cruise missile attack on Crimea base
Russia may have to consider relocating its shipbuilding infrastructure farther away from the front line
Mapped: Tracking Ukraine’s frontline as Russian forces ‘gradually deteriorating’
A Russian former military officer has suggested Vladimir Putin’s troops are weakening as he predicted the forces will be “even less capable of offensive operations than they are now” by spring 2024.
Imprisoned nationalist, Igor Girkin, said the current Ukrainian presence in the east bank of Kherson Oblast is likely to keep Russian forces busy during the winter, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
In a letter published by his wife, Mr Girkin also claimed that the situation for Russian forces was “gradually deteriorating” and that Russian forces were showcasing “growing weakness compared to Ukraine’s capabilities.”
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain has more in this report containing maps of the current fighting hotspots:
Mapped: Tracking Ukraine’s frontline as Russian forces ‘gradually deteriorating’
There has been fierce fighting across much of eastern and southern Ukraine
Watch: Zelensky says Russian solders must 'go out' of Ukraine to end war
New US infrastructure advisor to Ukraine unveiled
US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced a new American infrastructure adviser for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv.
Robert Mariner, who has performed engineering work for the US Air Force and Navy, will serve as transportation advisor to Ukraine, following a similar role at the US Embassy in Afghanistan.
“Transportation is critically important to Ukraine’s ability to import goods and to export Ukrainian products,” Mr Buttigieg told reporters in Kyiv, where he met with president Volodymyr Zelensky, adding there was also “a lot of interest here in the future of the aviation sector, which we discussed”.
Mr Buttigieg, who met with Ukrainian officials to discuss the country’s economic recovery and the impact of the war on its supply chains, particularly port and rail infrastructure, said Ukraine had asked that a US infrastructure advisor be named.
The adviser “will be in Kyiv to provide technical assistance on project delivery as part of the country’s rebuilding efforts,” Buttigieg said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Russia sending Ukrainian prisoners of war to fight on front lines, report claims
Russia is sending Ukrainian prisoners of war to the front lines of their homeland to fight on Moscow’s side, a Russian state news agency has claimed.
News agency RIA Novosti claimed the soldiers swore allegiance to Russia when they joined a battalion which entered service last month, named after medieval nobleman Bogdan Khmelnitsky, seen as a national hero in Russia for bringing parts of Ukraine under Moscow’s control in the 15th century.
Footage published by the news agency purported to show the Ukrainians swearing allegiance to Russia, holding rifles and dressed in military fatigues.
Experts told the Associated Press that such actions would be an apparent violation of the Geneva Conventions relating to the treatment of prisoners of war, which forbids them from being exposed to combat or from working in unhealthy or dangerous conditions.
“Russian authorities might claim they are recruiting them on a voluntary basis but it’s hard to imagine a scenario where a prisoner of war’s decision could be taken truly voluntarily, given the situation of coercive custody,” said Yulia Gorbunova, senior researcher on Ukraine at Human Rights Watch.
Nick Reynolds, of the Royal United Services Institute, added that “the entire scenario is laced with the potential for coercion”, noting that a prisoner of war does not have “a huge amount of agency” and is in a “very difficult situation”.
Top Chinese military official visits Moscow for talks on expanding ties
A senior Chinese military official has held talks in Moscow today, praising strong ties between the two countries in a visit which underlined their growing cooperation.
General Zhang Youxia, China’s second-ranking military official, said that relations between Russia and China are “at the highest level in the new epoch.”
Russia and China “invariably support each other on issues of fundamental interest and key concerns”, General Youxia said.
You can read more in this report:
A top Chinese military official visits Moscow for talks on expanding ties
A senior Chinese military official is visiting Moscow and is hailing strong ties between the countries during a trip that underlined growing cooperation between them
US has gone through 96% of funds allocated for Ukraine
The United States has gone through 96 per cent of the funds that it allocated for Ukraine, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said
The US believes that Ukraine can win back its territory, Mr Kirby told reporters, but acknowledged that progress had been slow.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies