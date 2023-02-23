✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine could receive promised British Challenger 2 tanks within a few weeks.

The Challenger 2 Tanks will arrive in Ukraine in “the spring”, he said after speaking to the Ukrainian soldiers training to use the superior Western battle tank, as the biggest war in Europe after the Second World War marks a year tomorrow.

Britain has already given more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers basic training in drone warfare and has been training tank crews since late January.

This comes as Joe Biden has called Vladimir Putin’s move to temporarily suspend Russia’s participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty a “big mistake”.

“It’s a big mistake to do that. Not very responsible. But I don’t read into that that he’s thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that,” Mr Biden said.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “an affront to our collective conscience” at the UN general assembly.