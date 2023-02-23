Ukraine war news – live: Putin ‘running meat grinder’ and ‘isn’t going to stop’
Over 188,000 Russian soldiers killed or injured due to Moscow’s ‘catastrophic miscalculation’
Vladimir Putin is “running a meat grinder for an army,” the UK defence secretary has said as he suggested the war could “last another year”.
When asked whether we could see the conflict between Ukraine and Russia still going in another 12 months, Ben Wallace said: “I think we will.
“I think Russia has shown a complete disregard, not only for the lives of the people of Ukraine, but for its own soldiers.”
He told LBC that over 188,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured as a result of “catastrophic miscalculation and aggression by President Putin”.
“When someone has crossed the line and thinks it is OK to do that to your own people, running effectively a meat grinder for an army, I think he is not going to stop,” he added,
Meanwhile, UK intelligence said that Russian forces are possibly preparing for another offensive around the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, with the town experiencing heavy shelling.
Russia possibly preparing for offensive in eastern Ukraine’s Vuhledar, UK says
Russian forces are possibly preparing for another offensive around the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, with the town experiencing heavy shelling, Britain said in an intelligence bulletin on Thursday.
Britain added that fighting has also continued in the eastern city of Bakhmut over the last two days.
Russian general facing pressure and criticism over fight in Donetsk’s Vuhledar - MoD
Russian colonel general Rustam Muradov is likely facing intense pressure to improve results following harsh criticism from the Russian nationalist community after previous setbacks, the British defence ministry said today.
The Russian general is in-charge of Russia’s eastern group of forces which is likely still responsible for the military operation in Vuhledar, the ministry said in its latest intelligence.
“Over the last 48 hours, heavy fighting has continued in the Bakhmut sector where Ukrainian forces are keeping resupply routes open to the west despite Russia’s creeping encirclement over the last six weeks,” it added.
The MoD added that further south in Donetsk Oblast, the town of Vuhledar has again experienced heavy shelling.
“There is a realistic possibility that Russia is preparing for another offensive effort in this area despite costly failed attacks in early February and late 2022,” the ministry noted.
However, it is unlikely that Muradov has a striking force capable of achieving a breakthrough, according to the ministry’s latest update on war.
Ukrainian forces repel nearly 90 attacks in past 24 hours – official
Ukrainian forces have repelled nearly 90 Russian attacks over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said today in the morning update from the war’s frontlines.
These attacks have mostly been repelled in northeastern and eastern Ukraine where most of the battle is concentrated.
Ukraine repelled the attacks near Kupiansk in eastern Kharkiv oblast, located not far from Luhansk oblast, and Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk oblast, where, according to the General Staff.
Word war: In Russia-Ukraine war, information became a weapon
Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine is the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, and the first to see algorithms and TikTok videos deployed alongside fighter planes and tanks.
The online fight has played out on computer screens and smartphones around the globe as Russia used disinformation, propaganda and conspiracy theories to justify its invasion, silence domestic opposition and sow discord among its adversaries.
Now in its second year, the war is likely to spawn even more disinformation as Russia looks to break the will of Ukraine and its allies.
Ben Wallace meets Ukrainian troops training with tanks at Bovington Camp
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for almost a year now, the conflict continuing to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
Battle tanks from the US, Britain and Germany are now being supplied for the first time and Mr Zelensky toured London, Paris and Brussels in early February 2023 to request fighter jets be sent as well in order to counter the Russian aerial threat, a step the allies appear to have reservations about making, although Joe Biden has since visited Kyiv in a gesture of solidarity.
Much of the fighting has been concentrated around the key eastern city of Bakhmut of late, with bombardments and heavy artillery fire taking place as Russian forces ramp up a major new offensive with the one-year anniversary of the war looming.
Read more:
US looking to release intelligence on China’s potential arms transfer to Russia – report
The Biden administration is considering the option of releasing intelligence it believes shows how China’s planning on whether to supply weapons to support Russia’s war in Ukraine, US officials have said.
According to a senior official, “Until now” there “has been a certain amount of ambiguity about what practical help China might give Russia,” reported The Wall Street Journal.
The intelligence the US and its allies have now is “much less ambiguous”, the official added.
The US secretary of state Antony Blinken went public with his warning after the high-level meeting with China’s senior foreign policy diplomat. He said that China is seriously exploring supplying arms to Russia.
Putin’s decision doesn’t confirm he is thinking of nuclear weapons, says Biden
Joe Biden has said he has not read into Russian president Vladimir Putin’s decision to temporarily suspend participation in a nuclear arms treaty.
“It’s a big mistake to do that. Not very responsible. But I don’t read into that that he’s thinking of using nuclear weapons or anything like that,” Mr Biden told ABC News in an interview.
Earlier this week, Mr Putin backed away from the New START arms control treaty – a 2010 agreement that limits the number of Russian and US deployed strategic nuclear warheads – and warned that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.
Photographer says capturing Ukraine conflict helped her ‘not go crazy’
A photojournalist who captured Kyiv through a series of images on the day Russia invaded Ukraine said photography helped her document her “weird” feelings and “not go crazy”.
Alina Smutko took photos on February 24 in case she saw ‘Ukrainian’ Kyiv for the last time.
Danielle Desouza reports:
