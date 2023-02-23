✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

Vladimir Putin is “running a meat grinder for an army,” the UK defence secretary has said as he suggested the war could “last another year”.

When asked whether we could see the conflict between Ukraine and Russia still going in another 12 months, Ben Wallace said: “I think we will.

“I think Russia has shown a complete disregard, not only for the lives of the people of Ukraine, but for its own soldiers.”

He told LBC that over 188,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured as a result of “catastrophic miscalculation and aggression by President Putin”.

“When someone has crossed the line and thinks it is OK to do that to your own people, running effectively a meat grinder for an army, I think he is not going to stop,” he added,

Meanwhile, UK intelligence said that Russian forces are possibly preparing for another offensive around the town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donbas region, with the town experiencing heavy shelling.