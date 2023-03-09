✕ Close Smoke rises over Kyiv as Russian strikes hit regions across Ukraine

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was cut off from the country’s power system again on Thursday after a slew of Russian missile attacks this morning.

It was just one of a many of targets of Moscow’s fierce volley of air strikes, including a wave of deadly hypersonic missiles, which rocked major cities across Ukraine on Thursday.

In a statement this morning about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, appealed for a protection zone around the plant, saying he was “astonished by the complacency” around the issue.

He said: “This is the sixth time – let me say it again sixth time, that ZNPP has lost all off-site power and has had to operate in this emergency mode. Let me remind you - this is the largest nuclear power station in Europe.”

He added: “Each time we are rolling a dice, and if we allow this to continue then one day our luck will run out”.

Russia fired 81 missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles – which Ukraine’s military cannot intercept – and eight drones at Ukraine in early-morning strikes, the Ukrainian air force claims