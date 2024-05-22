✕ Close Putin will be made to pay to rebuild Ukraine, says US secretary of state

Russia has begun military exercises ordered by Vladimir Putin to simulate the launch of tactical nuclear weapons, including its hypersonic Kinzhal missiles.

Ukraine and its Western allies say Putin has repeatedly dangled the threat of nuclear war in Europe since he invaded Ukraine in 2022. The Kremlin claims it is responding to security threats against Russia, such as Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to rule out deploying French soldiers to Ukraine.

The exercises will involve occupied Ukrainian territory as well as Belarus, and come as Ukrainian forces in northern Kharkiv have begun successfully deploying fresh supplies of artillery shells to stop Russia’s advance.

Describing how drones are being used to effectively spot and target Russian soldiers, one Ukrainian serviceman said: “We see them walking on foot to their positions. As they move, we of course try to hit them, to inflict maximum casualties.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian military said it had destroyed the last Russian warship armed with cruise missiles that was stationed on the occupied peninsula of Crimea.