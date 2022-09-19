✕ Close Related video: Pakistan’s Sharif struggles with headphone as he meets Putin during SCO summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ukraine says it has retaken control of both banks of a key river in the northeast of the country, as it continues to advance against Russian positions.

In an update on Sunday evening, the Ukrainian army claimed to have pushed Moscow’s forces away from the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, an area where it has recaptured swathes of land in recent weeks.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram on Sunday.

The river is strategically important because it flows south through the province of Luhansk, part of the heavily-contested eastern Donbas region.

Responding to the development, Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Luhansk, said: “Luhansk region is right next door. Decoccupation is not far away.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also vowed that there would be “no lull” in his country’s battle to reclaim territory.

Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden said victory for Ukraine meant removing Russian forces from the entire country, adding that Washington would support Kyiv for as it long as it takes.