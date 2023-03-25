Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Battle for Bakhmut ‘stabilising’ due to Kyiv’s ‘tremendous efforts’
Several thousand, many elderly and with disabilities, are estimated to remain in the city
The battle in the besieged city of Bakhmut is “stabilising” due to strong pushback from Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief has said.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi said he spoke to UK’s chief of defence staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and informed him that the situation on Ukraine’s frontlines “is the toughest in the Bakhmut direction”.
“Due to the tremendous efforts of the defence forces, we are managing to stabilise the situation,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
Earlier one of Kyiv’s top generals, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Ukraine would soon launch a counteroffensive in embattled eastern and southern regions as Russian forces are “running out of steam”.
According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), some 10,000 Ukrainian civilians are clinging to existence in horrific circumstances in and around Bakhmut.
“For the civilians that are stuck there, they are living in very dire conditions, spending almost the entire days in intense shelling in the shelters,” ICRC’s Umar Khan said.
“All you see is people pushed to the very limits of their existence and survival and resilience.”
Battle of Bakhmut ‘stabilising', says commander
Putin’s forces are said to outnumber Ukrainians by two or three times on the Bakhmut front, where an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 troops are currently fighting.
Medvedev says Russia will nuke any country that tries to arrest Putin
Dmitry Medvedev has said that any attempt to arrest Vladimir Putin would amount to a declaration of war against Moscow.
The former Russian president and prime minister also warned that the threat of a “nuclear apocalypse” has not passed.
He has, in the past, often talked about the use of nuclear weapons in the context of last year’s Ukraine invasion, and has emerged as one of Mr Putin’s most hawkish and outspoken deputies.
His new comments come just days after he speculated that a hypersonic missile could be fired at the International Criminal Court (ICC) headquarters at The Hague after the tribunal issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin.
“Has the threat of a nuclear conflict passed? No, it has not passed. It has increased. Each day when foreign weapons are delivered to Ukraine ultimately brings this same nuclear apocalypse closer…,” the deputy chairman of the Russian security council said.
Arpan Rai has more.
In pictures: Belongings lie strewn among the rubble of a school dormitory destroyed by Russian strikes
US sanctions Belarus
The US yesterday imposed sanctions on seven Belarusian elections officials, two state-owned automotive manufacturers and president Alexander Lukashenko's aircraft.
Mr Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, intensified his repression after a wave of protests in 2020 following a presidential election that the West and Belarus’ opposition denounced as a sham.
The president also has close ties to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and has allowed him to station troops and weapons there to support his war in Ukraine.
Read more here.
US sanctions Belarus' election officials, president's plane
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on seven Belarusian elections officials, two state-owned automotive manufacturers and President Alexander Lukashenko’s aircraft
Elderly Ukrainian helicopters pummel Russians from afar
Skimming the treetops, three Soviet-era attack helicopters bank and swoop down on a field after an early-morning mission to the front lines in the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Each day, they might fly three or four sorties, says the commander, whose two-crew Mi-24 helicopter, built about 40 years ago, is older than he is.
“We are carrying out combat tasks to destroy enemy vehicles, enemy personnel, we are working with pitch-up attacks from a distance from where the enemy can’t get us with their air defence system,” said the commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity for operational security reasons, in line with military regulations.
Five million Ukrainians don’t have access to drinking water, says minister
Nearly five million Ukrainians do not have access to drinking water due to Russia's year-long war, according to the Ukrainian minister of environmental protection and natural resources.
Ruslan Strilets at a UN conference in New York said that nearly 70 per cent of Ukraine's population is at risk of being without water due to damaged infrastructure caused by Russia's incessant attacks, the Kyiv Independent reported.
The minister also warned of a possible nuclear disaster as the release of water from the Kakhkovka reservoir threatens to disrupt the cooling systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
The nuclear plant has been occupied by Vladimir Putin's forces since last March.
"This would mean a possible Fukushima scenario in the middle of the European continent because of Russia," the minister said.
Rescued Ukrainian children recount horrors of Russia deportation and ‘torture’
Ukrainian children who returned from Russia after months of being deported have recounted the political indoctrination and mental trauma they endured during their detention.
At least 17 children, residents of besieged Kharkiv and Kherson, came back to Ukraine this week, non-profit Save Ukraine said in a release on Thursday.
An emotional video of their return to Ukraine from Crimea showed at least eight children, including teenagers, being reunited with their families after stepping out of a minivan.
Arpan Rai reports:
Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau vow to continue to defend Ukraine
US president Joe Biden and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau yesterday vowed that the two nations remain committed to defending Ukraine as it tries to repel a Russian invasion that has no end in sight.
Mr Biden and Mr Trudeau met just days after Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping held talks for the first time since the start of the war.
But Biden argued that Western resolve remains stronger and warned Russia that the US, Canada and their allies would defend "every inch of Nato territory."
"We have significantly expanded our alliances," Mr Biden said with Mr Trudeau by his side during a joint news conference. "Tell me how in fact you see a circumstance where China has made a significant commitment to Russia? What commitment can they make?"
At an earlier appearance with Biden before the Canadian Parliament, Mr Trudeau said his country — which has provided Kyiv with artillery, ammunition, armor and tanks — remained committed to Ukraine's cause.
"As you well know, Mr president, Canada will continue to stand strong with Ukraine, with whatever it takes," Mr Trudeau said.
Russia reneging on major arms delivery commitments due to Ukraine war, says India
Russia is reneging on its weapon delivery commitments to India as arms supplies have hit a roadblock due to the war in Ukraine, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The comments seem to be the first sign that India could recalibrate its dependency on Russia amid continuing border challenges it faces from its nuclear neighbours Pakistan and China.
The IAF told a committee of India’s lower house in parliament in a statement published on Tuesday that Russia had scheduled a “major delivery” this year, without specifying what this delivery was.
Shweta Sharma has more:
More funding announced as Kyiv asks Britons to take in more Ukrainians
British households taking in Ukrainian refugees who have been in the country for more than a year are to receive an increased “thank you” payment as Kyiv’s ambassador implored more sponsors to offer accommodation.
The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK thanked the British people for their generosity in coming to the aid of those fleeing the conflict caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But Vadym Prystaiko added that “some still need your help” as he called for “those who can” to open their doors to families displaced from their homeland.
Read more here.
