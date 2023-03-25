✕ Close Russia's Medvedev issues new nuclear threat

The battle in the besieged city of Bakhmut is “stabilising” due to strong pushback from Ukrainian soldiers, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief has said.

It comes despite the Ukrainian forces facing the “toughest” situation in Bakhmut, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

However, he wrote on Facebook: “Due to the tremendous efforts of the defence forces, we are managing to stabilise the situation.”

Earlier one of Kyiv’s top generals, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Ukraine would soon launch a counteroffensive in embattled eastern and southern regions as Russian forces are “running out of steam”.

According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), some 10,000 Ukrainian civilians are clinging to existence in horrific circumstances in and around Bakhmut.

“For the civilians that are stuck there, they are living in very dire conditions, spending almost the entire days in intense shelling in the shelters,” ICRC’s Umar Khan said.

“All you see is people pushed to the very limits of their existence and survival and resilience.”