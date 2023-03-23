✕ Close China's Xi Jinping tells Putin 'change is coming' as he departs Moscow

Prince William has thanked British troops based roughly an hour’s drive from the Ukrainian border for “defending our freedoms” during a surprise trip to Poland.

The Prince of Wales told soldiers at an air defence military base in the south-eastern Polish city of Rzeszow that their work to keep “an eye on” the situation in Ukraine is “really important”.

Speaking to the soldiers, he said: “I just wanted to come here in person to say thank you for all that you’re doing, keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on.

“So, just a big thank you for what you do on a day-to-day basis.”

It comes after Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin looked to shaping a new world order as the Chinese president left Moscow on Wednesday, having made no direct support for the Russian president’s war in Ukraine during his three-day visit.

Mr Xi made a strong show of solidarity with Putin against the West, telling Mr Putin as he departed: “Now there are changes that haven’t happened in 100 years. When we are together, we drive these changes.”