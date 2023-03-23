✕ Close China's Xi Jinping tells Putin 'change is coming' as he departs Moscow

The former Russian president and close ally to Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, has said that the threat of nuclear conflict is only rising and the constant arms supply to Ukraine is bringing a “nuclear apocalypse” closer.

“Has the threat of a nuclear conflict passed? No, it has not passed. It has increased. Each day when foreign weapons are delivered to Ukraine ultimately brings this same nuclear apocalypse closer…,” Mr Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the Russian security council, said in a video he shared on his Telegram.

Overnight, Russia bombarded Ukrainian cities with multiple drone attacks in a display of force after the Chinese president Xi Jinping departed from Moscow, concluding his meeting with Vladimir Putin.

A total of nine people have been reportedly killed in the attacks in Zaporizhzhia and south of Kyiv in Rzhyshchiv, officials said.

In Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops, staff and commanders close to the battlefield in Donbas and Kharkiv, with a dedicated trip to besieged Bakhmut.