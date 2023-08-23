Ukraine-Russia war – live: Ukrainian troops see breakthrough in battle for strategic Robotyne village
Russia shuts down major airports after drone strikes city complex
Ukraine war: Footage appears to show moment drone attack hits building in central Moscow
Ukrainian troops have gained a foothold in the southeastern village of Robotyne on the road to Tokmak, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said.
The liberation of Robotyne, an important regional rail hub occupied by Russia, would be a milestone in Kyiv’s southward drive to reach the Sea of Azov. The next major settlement is the big regional city of Melitopol.
Meanwhile the series of nightly drone attacks on Moscow continued for the sixth consecutive day as Russia said three objects were brought down over its capital in the early hours of Wednesday. Major airports in Moscow again suspended flights, for the second day in a row, after the drones reached the Moscow region.
While no casualties were recorded, one of the downed drones smashed into an under-construction building and damaged windows in the central Moscow City Complex.
The Russian defence ministry has blamed the attack on Ukraine but Kyiv typically does not comment on who is behind attacks on Russian territory.
It comes after Ukrainian saboteurs, coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services, were said to have carried out drone attacks on airfields deep inside Russia – one of which appears to have destroyed a supersonic Russian bomber.
Ukraine defies odds by advancing in counteroffensive
Ukraine has made progress in its counteroffensive against Russian forces simply by proving it can push back a better-armed and numerically superior enemy, a senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.
Ukrainian troops have faced vast Russian minefields and trenches in the counteroffensive launched in early June, and a US official said last week it looked unlikely that Kyiv would be able to recapture the strategic southern city of Melitopol.
But Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar brushed aside any suggestion that Kyiv’s progress was too slow, and said Ukraine had effectively defied military doctrine by attacking an enemy that has a numerical advantage in manpower and weaponry.
“It’s incorrect to measure this advance by metres or kilometres,” Maliar said in an interview. “What’s important is the very fact that despite everything, we’re moving forward even though we have fewer people and fewer weapons.”
She said she was unaware of any Western pressure being exerted on Ukraine‘s military to accelerate operations, and challenged the idea of a universally “correct” tempo.
However, the deputy minister warned that the counteroffensive should not be compared with either Ukraine’s rapid recapture of land in the eastern region of Kharkiv last year or its success in driving Russian troops out of the city of Kherson in the southwest, because each battlefield situation is unique.
“When Kherson was liberated, remember that the armed forces were creating the conditions in order to more or less swiftly liberate it later,” she said.
Drone hits under construction building in Moscow
One of the drones in Russia fell into a building under construction at the Moscow City Complex, officials said.
Several windows were damaged in two nearby buildings, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, adding that the emergency services were inspecting the area.
The drone was jammed by electronic warfare systems, after which it lost control and collided with the building, the Russian defence ministry said.
The prestigious business towers have been struck by drones twice before
The Russian defence ministry has blamed the attack on Ukraine and said two other drones were shot down by air defence systems in the Mozhaisk and Khimki areas of the Moscow region.
Three dead after Russian shelling of Donetsk region, Ukraine says
Three people were killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of several villages in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the prosecutor general’s office said on Tuesday evening. According to the prosecutors, all three people, two women and a man, were killed in the village of Torske at around 1850 local time (1550 GMT).
The prosecutors provided no further detail of the attack.
Moscow shuts airspace over major airports after Ukrainian drone attacks
Moscow airports suspended flights early today, Russia’s TASS news agency reported citing unnamed officials.
Major airports around the Russian capital repeatedly closed for departing and arriving flights in recent days due to Ukrainian drone attacks.
Russia says military downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow
The Russian defence ministry said the country’s air defence systems downed three drones that tried to attack Moscow.
One of them was jammed and hit a building in central Moscow, and two more were shot down by air defence systems to the west of the Russian capital, the military said.
This is the third consecutive night Russia has come under drone attack.
US says Ukrainian strikes inside Russia not supported
Any attacks inside Russia are not encouraged or enabled by the United States, a US State Department spokesperson said after Moscow witnessed consecutive drone attacks this week, as similar attacks on the Russian territory have increased in the past few months.
It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the Russian invasion that began in February last year, the State Department spokesperson said, adding Russia could end the war any time by withdrawing from Ukraine.
Drone strikes on the Russian capital have become increasingly common in recent months.
These strikes, including deep inside Russia, have increased since two unmanned aircraft were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.
The United States, which has supplied Ukraine with massive assistance in the form of weapons and other military equipment to combat the Russian invasion, has consistently said it does not support attacks inside Russia.
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said to be recruiting Wagner 'strongmen' for Africa
Mercenary group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has shared his first video address two months after he launched a failed coup attempt against Vladimir Putin.
Mr Prigozhin is seen in the video toting an assault rifle and wearing military fatigues, with his comments suggesting the clip was shot in an unnamed African country.
The Wagner boss says during the clip that he is recruiting “strongmen” and said the group will “fulfil the tasks that were set” by the Russian government.
The video was shared on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner group, as Mr Prigozhin said the mercenary group was “making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even more free”.
Read the full report below.
Russia scrambles jets to force reconnaissance drones off Crimea -defence ministry
Russia’s air force scrambled two jets to force two drones to stop reconnaissance near the Crimean peninsula, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday.
“On August 22, the flight of two unmanned aerial vehicles MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar carrying out aerial reconnaissance in the area of the Crimean Peninsula was recorded over the Black Sea by means of the airspace control of the Russian Aerospace Forces,” the ministry said.
According to the statement, Russia scrambled two jets forcing the drones “to change the direction of the flight and leave the areas of aerial reconnaissance”.
Shapps visits Kyiv as UK announces support for Ukraine's nuclear energy supply
UK Government support for Ukraine's nuclear fuel supply will help end the country's reliance on Russian supplies, Secretary of State for Energy Grant Shapps said after a trip to a Ukrainian power station.
The Government has announced its intention to provide a £192 million loan guarantee through UK Export Finance (UKEF) - the UK's export credit agency - enabling UK-headquartered Urenco to supply Ukraine's national nuclear company, Energoatom, with uranium enrichment services, which are vital for nuclear fuel.
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said that, once provided, the support will bring the UK's non-military financial assistance to Ukraine close to £5 billion.
Mr Shapps said: "Our support for Ukraine is unwavering in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's barbaric invasion - the UK continues to stand with Ukraine as they repel Russian attacks and rebuild their country.
"Being here on the ground, it's truly remarkable witnessing first-hand the sheer courage, resolve and gritty determination of the Ukrainian people.
"Putin has used energy as a weapon of war: the action today to support nuclear fuel deliveries will help Ukraine end their reliance on Russian supplies and bolster their energy security."
