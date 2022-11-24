✕ Close Zelensky slams fresh strikes as 'another Russian terrorist attack'

Vladimir Putin is “clearly weaponising winter” in his war against Ukraine to inflict immense suffering on millions of Ukrainians in the war-torn country, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the security council today.

The Russian president "will try to freeze the country into submission," she added.

Millions in Ukraine are enduring the war and harsh winter without any electricity and warm water as the Russian forces have knocked out the country’s power grid, forcing a shutdown of power plants in several regions, including Kyiv.

Volodymyr Zelensky has sought punishment and reaction on “Russian terror” from the world leaders at the UN security council as he addressed the gathering virtually.

“We expect a strong reaction from the world to today’s Russian terror. We expect the reaction of partners. We expect the reaction of friends - not just observers. We expect the reaction of all those who really recognize the UN Charter,” the wartime president said.

At least 10 people were killed yesterday after Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine.