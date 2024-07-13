Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s forces lose 1,000 soldiers in 24 hours on frontline, says Ukrainian military
Moscow has lost around 556,650 of its troops to fatalities and injuries on Ukrainian battlefield, according to Kyiv’s armed forces
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Russian forces have lost 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded in the past 24 hours on the war frontline in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said. The losses for Vladimir Putin’s troops include 48 artillery systems and 23 armoured combat vehicles, said the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s estimates of Russia’s losses since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022 find that Moscow has lost at least 556,650 of its troops to fatalities and injuries on Ukrainian battlefield.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky has urged his Nato allies in Washington to lift restrictions on its use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia, saying that would be “game-changer” in its war with Moscow.
Mr Zelensky’s cabinet chief Andriy Yermak told a public forum Russia had no restrictions on its use of weapons and it would be “a real game-changer” if Ukraine‘s allies could lift all limits on the use of those they supply to Ukraine.
Meanwhile, British-supplied missiles can be used by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia, the UK has told Mr Zelensky.
Poland to spend 5% of GDP on defence in 2025, says foreign minister
Poland will spend five per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence in 2025, the foreign minister told Bloomberg Television in an interview broadcast on Friday evening.
Warsaw has already ramped up defence spending to more than 4% of its economic output this year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Poland spends four (percent of GDP on defence) and we are going to spend five next year,” Radoslaw Sikorski said. “We are number one in nato including the United States, in proportion obviously, because we are no longer in eternal post-Cold War peace.”
Deputy defence minister Cezary Tomczyk told private broadcaster TVN24 on Thursday that Poland would increase its defence budget by about 10 per cent in 2025 to a record high.
Army chief of staff General Wieslaw Kukula told a press conference on Wednesday that Poland needed to prepare its soldiers for all-out conflict.
Ukraine orchestra performs at destroyed children’s hospital
Keir Starmer defends Joe Biden’s Nato leadership after Zelensky gaffe
Starmer defends Biden’s Nato leadership after Zelensky gaffe
Joe Biden mistakenly called Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky ‘President Putin’ at a Nato summit event
US urges India to use its relationship with Russia to help end the war in Ukraine
US urges India to use its relationship with Russia to help end the war in Ukraine
White House urges India to use its long standing relation with Russia to end the Ukraine war
The US said it “privately and directly” raised its concerns over India’s relationship with Russia as Narendra Modi met Vladimir Putin with bonhomie amid international outrage over Moscow’s deadly missile strike on a children’s hospital in Ukraine.
The White House urged India to use its long-standing relationship with Moscow to persuade the Kremlin leader to end his “brutal war” in Ukraine.
Mr Modi travelled to Russia on 8-9 July for his first bilateral visit to the country since the start of its war on Ukraine. India under Mr Modi’s leadership has taken a neutral stance in the Ukraine war while increasing energy trade with Russia.
Hungary’s Viktor Orban gushes over Trump after ‘peace talks’ at Mar-a-Lago
Hungary’s Viktor Orban gushes over Trump after ‘peace talks’ at Mar-a-Lago
Republican meets with authoritarian leader in Florida as president holds talks with Volodymyr Zelensky on ending Russia’s invasion of his homeland at Nato summit
While Joe Biden was meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, DC, on Thursday as part of the latest NATO summit to discuss ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, his presidential rival Donald Trump was hosting Hungary’s Kremlin-friendly authoritarian leader Viktor Orban at his home in Florida.
Orban branded his visit “peace mission 5.0” in a tweet, posting a picture of himself posing beside the American at Mar-a-Lago as both men grinned and made the thumbs-up sign.
“We discussed ways to make peace,” the Hungarian prime minister wrote. “The good news of the day: he’s going to solve it!”
Finnish lawmakers approve controversial law to turn away migrants at border with Russia
Finnish lawmakers approve controversial law to turn away migrants at border with Russia
Finnish lawmakers have narrowly approved a controversial bill that will allow border guards to turn away third-country migrants attempting to enter from neighboring Russia and reject their asylum applications
Finnish lawmakers on Friday narrowly approved a controversial bill that will allow border guards to turn away third-country migrants attempting to enter from neighboring Russia and reject their asylum applications because Helsinki says Moscow is orchestrating an influx of migrants to the border.
The government’s bill, meant to introduce temporary measures to curb migrants from entering the Nordic nation, is a response to what Finland sees as “hybrid warfare” by Russia. It believes Moscow is funneling undocumented migrants to the two countries’ border.
US special advisor on disability rights hails The Independent’s Ukraine investigation: ‘Not an acceptable loss’
US special advisor on disability rights hails The Independent’s Ukraine investigation
Sara Minkara says 18-month investigation into at least 500 people with disabilities being forcibly removed to into Russia and Russian-held territory is ‘important’ in highlighting impact of war on a vulnerable community
Jailed human rights campaigner denounces mass repression across Russia before court hearing feed cut off
Jailed human rights campaigner denounces mass repression across Russia
Oleg Orlov, 71, was found guilty of discrediting the Russian army earlier this year, in a case denounced by Western nations
The jailed co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, Oleg Orlov, hit out at the “mass repression” in Russia during a court hearing – before the sound on his video feed was cut.
Mr Orlov, 71, was found guilty in February of discrediting the Russian army after he protested against the war and wrote an article accusing Russian president Vladimir Putin of leading the country into fascism. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, losing an appeal against that sentence on Thursday.
The case has been condemned by the West as being part of a increasing crackdown on dissent as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine moves through a third year.
Kherson sees ‘massive shelling’ as Russia targets several cities across Ukraine
The Ukrainian city of Kherson saw “massive shelling” by Russian forces, said the head of the regional military administration said on Friday.
The Russian assault hit the central Dnipro district and lasted about an hour, Roman Mrochko posted on Telegram, along with footage of heavily damaged and collapsed buildings.
“Miraculously, no one was hurt,” he added.
Ukraine’s air defences shot down five cruise missiles and 11 drones aimed at cities across Ukraine overnight to Friday, the commander of the country’s air forces, Lt Gen Mykola Oleschuk said on Telegram.
In the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, three civilians were injured by a mine. The regional military administration said the incident took place in the village of Staritsa, about 46km from Kharkiv.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments