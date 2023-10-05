Ukraine-Russia war – live: More than 50 civilians killed in deadly Russian missile attack, says Kyiv
Dozens dead as Kharkiv village of just 330 inhabitants holds memorial service, officials say
A Russian rocket has killed at least 51 people in northeastern Ukraine as they held a memorial service, Kyiv says, in one of the deadliest such attacks in months.
Dozens of people were in a cafe and shop in the Kharkiv village of Hroza when the missile struck.
President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack in the as a "demonstrably brutal Russian crime" and "a completely deliberate act of terrorism".
Presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak and Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said a six-year-old boy was among the dead, and six other people were wounded. Emergency crews were searching the rubble of damaged buildings.
Around 330 residents live in the village, the interior minister Ihor Klymenko said: “From every family, from every household, there were people present at this commemoration. This is a terrible tragedy.”
It comes as Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been forced into a major retreat from a Crimea port, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War. At least 10 of Vladimir Putin’s prized warships have retreated 237 miles to “bases further in the Russian rear” following intensified Ukrainian attacks in recent weeks.
Village was holding memorial service at cafe where 49 killed by Russian shelling, says Kyiv minister
Residents in the Kharkiv village where 49 have been killed in a Russian attack had been gathered for a memorial service at the cafe that was hit by shelling, Ukraine’s interior minister has said.
Ihor Klymenko said that residents of the small village of about 330 people had been holding a memorial service in the cafe that was hit.
“From every family, from every household, there were people present at this commemoration. This is a terrible tragedy,” Klymenko told Ukrainian television.
Germany aims to give Kyiv extra air missile system
Germany is working on the supply of an additional Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine in the winter months, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
“This is what is most necessary now - to ensure air defence with this highly efficient system,” Scholz said after the first day of the EU Political Community summit in Granada, Spain.
The German chancellor said Russia would try to threaten Ukraine‘s infrastructure and cities again this winter with missile and drone attacks, and that is what made the air defence system a priority.
“We must of course ensure that there is no escalation of the war and that Germany does not become part of the conflict,” Scholz said.
Deadliest attack on Ukraine in months
More than 50 people have been killed – including a six-year-old boy – after a Russian missile hit a shop and cafe in northeastern Ukraine where mourners had gathered for a wake. It is one of the deadliest such attacks since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion 19 months ago. Full story:
Russia missile strike kills more than 50 in deadliest attack on Ukraine in months
Six-year-old boy among dozens killed in an attack President Volodymyr Zelensky calls ‘genocidal aggression’
Helping Moscow avoid sanctions is criminal, says Zelensky
All those who help Russia circumvent sanctions are criminals and those who continue to support Russia are all supporting evil, Mr Zelensky has warned on social media, as he again appealed for western support in the face of fears that it could be waning
He sent condolences to those who lost loved ones in the missile attack on a shop in Kharkiv:
French and Italian leaders greet Zelensky warmly
President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a summit of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain, was warmly greeted by the French president Emmanuel Macron and Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni.
Zelensky pleads for more western backing to halt terror attacks
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, at a summit of the European Political Community in Granada, Spain, has asked for more western support, saying: “Russian terror must be stopped.”
“Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world,” he told the gathering, including Rishi Sunak.
“Now we are talking with European leaders, in particular, about strengthening our air defence, strengthening our soldiers, giving our country protection from terror. And we will respond to the terrorists.
“The key for us, especially before winter, is to strengthen air defence, and there is already a basis for new agreements with partners.”
Last winter, Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy system and other vital infrastructure in a steady barrage of missile and drone attacks, triggering continuous power outages across the country.
UN chief condemns deadly Ukraine strike
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an attack on a village in northeastern Ukraine that reportedly killed dozens of people, a UN spokesperson said.
“Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law and they must stop immediately,” Stephane Dujarric said.
Putin claims 90,000 Ukrainian troops killed
Ukraine has lost more than 90,000 troops since the start of its counteroffensive in early June, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed.
Mr Putin also said Kyiv had lost 557 tanks and around 1,900 armoured vehicles.
Kyiv does not disclose official figures, but in August, US officials estimated up to 70,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed.
No one will survive if Russia is attacked, Putin warns
Vladimir Putin has said no one in the world in their right mind would use nuclear weapons against Russia, and that no one would survive if his country was attacked.
In response to a question, the Russian president said potential enemies knew about Russia’s nuclear arsenal, and he was not ready to declare whether Russia needed to resume nuclear weapons testing, saying that “theoretically we could revoke ratification” of the international nuclear test ban treaty.
In a keynote annual speech at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, he said Russia had almost completed work on its nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system and successfully tested the nuclear-powered nuclear-capable Burevestnik strategic cruise missile.
In pictures: The rescue operation
Rescuers removing debris after a Russian missile hit a crowded shop and cafe in the village of Hroza:
