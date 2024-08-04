Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1722756632

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv accuses Moscow of dismembering POW as it destroys Russian submarine

Drones targeted oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions

Shweta Sharma,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Jabed Ahmed
Sunday 04 August 2024 08:30
Comments
Close
Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Ukraine has urged the UN and Red Cross to investigate a widely shared image that showed a Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly killed and dismembered by Russian forces.

Dmytro Lubinets, the country’s leading human rights official, said the picture is “probably of a Ukrainian prisoner”, whose head and limbs were cut off by suspected Russian soldiers.

Prosecutor general Andriy Kostin accused Russia of consistently repeating “crimes of the Nazis”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said it sunk a submarine in Russian-controlled Sevastopol, attacked a southern Russian airfield and hit oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions.

“A Russian submarine went to the bottom of the Black Sea,” the defence ministry said in a post on X, naming the vessel as the B-237 Rostov-on-Don attack submarine. The vessel was worth $300m (£233m), it added.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had used over 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in the past week.

In Russia, local officials reported that tanks at a fuel storage depot in the Kamensky district of Rostov region caught fire as a result of a drone attack.

Recommended
1722756632

Ukraine says it sunk Russian submarine

Ukraine's military said it had sunk a submarine in Russian-controlled Sevastopool, attacked a southern Russian airfield and hit oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions.

"A Russian submarine went to the bottom of the Black Sea," the defence ministry said in a post on X, naming the vessel as the B-237 Rostov-on-Don attack submarine.

The military's general staff said the attack on Sevastopol port also significantly damaged four launchers of the S-400 anti-aircraft "Triumf" defence system.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar4 August 2024 08:30
1722752899

Ukraine accuses Russia of dismembering war prisoner

Ukraine’s human rights commissioner urged the UN and the Red Cross to investigate an image widely shared online that he said likely showed a Ukrainian prisoner-of-war killed and dismembered by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general said separately that an urgent investigation had been launched into information being spread on social networks about the murder and dismemberment of a Ukrainian war prisoner.

“A photograph, probably of a Ukrainian prisoner whose head and limbs were cut off by the Russians, has appeared online,” Dmytro Lubinets, the country’s leading human rights official, said on Telegram.

“In view of these horrific images, I have urgently appealed to the Red Cross and the UN to record yet another human rights violation by the terrorist country,” Mr Lubinets wrote.

Andriy Kostin, the prosecutor general, said an urgent investigation had been launched. “Russia consistently repeats the crimes of the Nazis, defiantly showing utter contempt for all norms of the civilised world,” he wrote on Telegram.

Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of prisoners of war.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar4 August 2024 07:28
1722751200

Ukraine launched more drone attacks than Russia in July

Ukraine launched more long-range drone attacks than Russia in July for the first time since the war began.

According to figures published by the Ukrainian army, Russia launched 426 Shahed-type drones into Ukraine and Kyiv hit back with over 520 drones.

It comes as Russia has faced destructive attacks on its oil refineries and other targets in recent months appearing less effective in shooting down the Ukrainian weapons.

The Ukrainian drone attacks were considerably more than 200 attacks in each of the previous two months.

Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 07:00
1722747600

From Gaza to Kyiv, the Palestinian doctor forced to live between two wars

From Gaza to Kyiv, the Palestinian doctor forced to live between two wars

His nephew was killed in an Israeli strike while foraging for food weeks before a Russian missile tore through the clinic where he worked

Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 06:00
1722744000

Who is Vladimir Kara-Murza? The Putin critic involved in US-Russia prisoner swap

Who is Vladimir Kara-Murza? The Putin critic involved in US-Russia prisoner swap

Vladimir Kara-Murza was handed a 25-year sentence in a Siberian penal colony for speaking out against the war in Ukraine. He is now free

Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 05:00
1722740400

ICYMI: Russian airstrike damage ‘critical infrastructure’ in Ukraine

A Russian drone attack overnight damaged “critical infrastructure” in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, a local official said.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 24 out of 29 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia in the overnight attack over nine regions.

Russian forces also launched two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and two Kh-31 missiles, the air force said.

Earlier this week, Ukraine said it repelled one of Russia’s largest long-range drone attacks since February 2022, shooting down all 89 drones which included a ‘significant’ number of decoys trying to deplete Ukraine’s air defences.

Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 04:00
1722736800

Watch: Freed American Paul Whelan describes being imprisoned in Russia as 'absolute nonsense'

Freed American Paul Whelan describes being imprisoned in Russia as 'absolute nonsense'
Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 03:00
1722733200

Russia used over 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in past week, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia has used more than 600 guided aerial bombs to attack his country in the past week.

“Russian combat aviation must be destroyed wherever it is, by all effective means. It is also quite fair to strike at Russian airfields. And we need this joint solution with our partners - a security solution,” Zelenskiy said in a social media post.

The Ukrainian military said earlier on Saturday that it had attacked Russia’s Morozovsk airfield overnight, hitting an ammunition depot which stored guided aerial bombs among other equipment.

Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 02:00
1722729600

Things to know about the largest US-Russia prisoner swap in post-Soviet history

Things to know about the largest US-Russia prisoner swap in post-Soviet history

The U.S. and Russia completed on Thursday their largest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history, a deal involving 24 people, many months of negotiations and concessions from other European countries who released individuals in their custody as part of the exchange

Jabed Ahmed4 August 2024 01:00
1722725984

Putin’s troops advance on key city as Ukraine’s forces seek to push them back

Russian forces are advancing gradually towards the key strategic city of Pokrovsk in the eastern region of Donetsk, as Ukraine struggles with soldier shortages as delays in military aid from the West hold up the equipping of fresh brigades.

Pokrovsk, which serves as a key supply route for other Ukrainian outposts, has become the main focus of fighting in the last few weeks. Military analysts fear that Ukrainian equipment is insufficient to hold off the advance – although they expect the Russian offensive to slow down as it reaches more built-up areas.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed in the last few days it had taken control of Prohres and Yevhenivka - two villages to the east of Pokrovsk - with efforts now focussed on making a breakthrough closer to Pokrovsk.

President Zelensky said recently that the fighting around the vast Donetsk frontline is proving “extremely challenging” but that Ukraine “has the strength to achieve its goals”.

Jabed Ahmed3 August 2024 23:59

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in