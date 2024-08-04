✕ Close Ukraine getting ‘closer and closer’ to becoming Nato member, says secretary general

Ukraine has urged the UN and Red Cross to investigate a widely shared image that showed a Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly killed and dismembered by Russian forces.

Dmytro Lubinets, the country’s leading human rights official, said the picture is “probably of a Ukrainian prisoner”, whose head and limbs were cut off by suspected Russian soldiers.

Prosecutor general Andriy Kostin accused Russia of consistently repeating “crimes of the Nazis”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said it sunk a submarine in Russian-controlled Sevastopol, attacked a southern Russian airfield and hit oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions.

“A Russian submarine went to the bottom of the Black Sea,” the defence ministry said in a post on X, naming the vessel as the B-237 Rostov-on-Don attack submarine. The vessel was worth $300m (£233m), it added.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had used over 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in the past week.

In Russia, local officials reported that tanks at a fuel storage depot in the Kamensky district of Rostov region caught fire as a result of a drone attack.