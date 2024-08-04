Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv accuses Moscow of dismembering POW as it destroys Russian submarine
Drones targeted oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions
Ukraine has urged the UN and Red Cross to investigate a widely shared image that showed a Ukrainian prisoner of war allegedly killed and dismembered by Russian forces.
Dmytro Lubinets, the country’s leading human rights official, said the picture is “probably of a Ukrainian prisoner”, whose head and limbs were cut off by suspected Russian soldiers.
Prosecutor general Andriy Kostin accused Russia of consistently repeating “crimes of the Nazis”.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said it sunk a submarine in Russian-controlled Sevastopol, attacked a southern Russian airfield and hit oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions.
“A Russian submarine went to the bottom of the Black Sea,” the defence ministry said in a post on X, naming the vessel as the B-237 Rostov-on-Don attack submarine. The vessel was worth $300m (£233m), it added.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had used over 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in the past week.
In Russia, local officials reported that tanks at a fuel storage depot in the Kamensky district of Rostov region caught fire as a result of a drone attack.
Ukraine says it sunk Russian submarine
Ukraine's military said it had sunk a submarine in Russian-controlled Sevastopool, attacked a southern Russian airfield and hit oil depots and fuel and lubricant storage facilities in Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions.
"A Russian submarine went to the bottom of the Black Sea," the defence ministry said in a post on X, naming the vessel as the B-237 Rostov-on-Don attack submarine.
The military's general staff said the attack on Sevastopol port also significantly damaged four launchers of the S-400 anti-aircraft "Triumf" defence system.
Ukraine accuses Russia of dismembering war prisoner
Ukraine’s human rights commissioner urged the UN and the Red Cross to investigate an image widely shared online that he said likely showed a Ukrainian prisoner-of-war killed and dismembered by Russian forces.
Ukraine’s prosecutor general said separately that an urgent investigation had been launched into information being spread on social networks about the murder and dismemberment of a Ukrainian war prisoner.
“A photograph, probably of a Ukrainian prisoner whose head and limbs were cut off by the Russians, has appeared online,” Dmytro Lubinets, the country’s leading human rights official, said on Telegram.
“In view of these horrific images, I have urgently appealed to the Red Cross and the UN to record yet another human rights violation by the terrorist country,” Mr Lubinets wrote.
Andriy Kostin, the prosecutor general, said an urgent investigation had been launched. “Russia consistently repeats the crimes of the Nazis, defiantly showing utter contempt for all norms of the civilised world,” he wrote on Telegram.
Russia denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of prisoners of war.
Ukraine launched more drone attacks than Russia in July
Ukraine launched more long-range drone attacks than Russia in July for the first time since the war began.
According to figures published by the Ukrainian army, Russia launched 426 Shahed-type drones into Ukraine and Kyiv hit back with over 520 drones.
It comes as Russia has faced destructive attacks on its oil refineries and other targets in recent months appearing less effective in shooting down the Ukrainian weapons.
The Ukrainian drone attacks were considerably more than 200 attacks in each of the previous two months.
ICYMI: Russian airstrike damage ‘critical infrastructure’ in Ukraine
A Russian drone attack overnight damaged “critical infrastructure” in the central Ukrainian region of Vinnytsia, a local official said.
The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 24 out of 29 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia in the overnight attack over nine regions.
Russian forces also launched two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and two Kh-31 missiles, the air force said.
Earlier this week, Ukraine said it repelled one of Russia’s largest long-range drone attacks since February 2022, shooting down all 89 drones which included a ‘significant’ number of decoys trying to deplete Ukraine’s air defences.
Watch: Freed American Paul Whelan describes being imprisoned in Russia as 'absolute nonsense'
Russia used over 600 guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine in past week, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia has used more than 600 guided aerial bombs to attack his country in the past week.
“Russian combat aviation must be destroyed wherever it is, by all effective means. It is also quite fair to strike at Russian airfields. And we need this joint solution with our partners - a security solution,” Zelenskiy said in a social media post.
The Ukrainian military said earlier on Saturday that it had attacked Russia’s Morozovsk airfield overnight, hitting an ammunition depot which stored guided aerial bombs among other equipment.
Putin’s troops advance on key city as Ukraine’s forces seek to push them back
Russian forces are advancing gradually towards the key strategic city of Pokrovsk in the eastern region of Donetsk, as Ukraine struggles with soldier shortages as delays in military aid from the West hold up the equipping of fresh brigades.
Pokrovsk, which serves as a key supply route for other Ukrainian outposts, has become the main focus of fighting in the last few weeks. Military analysts fear that Ukrainian equipment is insufficient to hold off the advance – although they expect the Russian offensive to slow down as it reaches more built-up areas.
Russia’s defence ministry claimed in the last few days it had taken control of Prohres and Yevhenivka - two villages to the east of Pokrovsk - with efforts now focussed on making a breakthrough closer to Pokrovsk.
President Zelensky said recently that the fighting around the vast Donetsk frontline is proving “extremely challenging” but that Ukraine “has the strength to achieve its goals”.
