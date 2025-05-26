Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump calls Putin ‘absolutely crazy’ after Moscow’s largest air raid kills 12
Trump says he is 'absolutely' considering new sanctions against Russia as three children among those killed in Russian strikes
US president Donald Trump issued some of his sharpest criticism of Russian president Vladimir Putin after Russia launched its largest aerial bombardment on Ukraine since the war began in 2022.
"I've always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!" Mr Trump wrote in a social media post on Sunday night.
Mr Trump said Mr Putin is "needlessly killing a lot of people", pointing out that "missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever".
The US president warned that if Mr Putin wants to conquer all of Ukraine, it will "lead to the downfall of Russia!"
At least 12 people, including three children, have died so far in what Ukraine has called Russia’s largest aerial assault since its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Russia fired 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, including the capital Kyiv.
Despite that bombardment, Russia and Ukraine concluded the third and final part of their largest prisoner swap yet, in which they exchanged a total of 1,000 people each.
Netherlands to send last of 24 F-16s to Ukraine on Monday
The Netherlands will send the last one of 24 promised F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine on Monday, defence minister Ruben Brekelmans said on Sunday on a Dutch television talk show.
The first 23 Dutch F-16 jets were delivered last summer. The Netherlands has also provided fighter jets to a training centre in Romania for Ukrainian pilots and crew.
"We are also training pilots and technicians and sharing our military doctrines, so that Ukraine can build a modern armed force that matches that of the Nato member states," Mr Brekelmans said on air.
Ukraine has been promised fighter jets by European allies, including 19 F-16s from Denmark, 30 from Belgium, and at least six from Norway as part of efforts to bolster its air defences.
Airports in Moscow forced to halt flights after Ukrainian drone barrage
At least two airports in Moscow halted flight operations, Russia’s aviation watchdog said, as air defence systems in the capital thwarted drone attacks.
Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily halted flights, Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said.
Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that air defence systems had downed 96 Ukrainian drones, including six over Moscow region.
Trump's envoy to Ukraine calls Russia's attacks 'shameful'
US special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said on Sunday that Russia's aerial assault was "a clear violation" of the 1977 Geneva Peace Protocols and called for an immediate ceasefire.
Mr Kellogg shared a picture of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, condemning “indiscriminate killing of women and children at night in their homes”.
“These attacks are shameful. Stop the killing. Ceasefire now,” he said.
Putin’s helicopter used to repel Ukrainian attack in Kursk, military officials claim
Military officials have claimed Russian president Vladimir Putin’s helicopter was used to repel a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones during his visit to the Kursk region on 20 May.
Air defence division commander Yuri Dashkin told Russian state television: “[Putin's helicopter] was virtually at the epicentre of repelling a large-scale attack by the enemy’s drones.
“The intensity of the attack during the flight of the aircraft with the commander-in-chief over the territory of the Kursk region increased significantly.
“Therefore, we simultaneously conducted an air defence battle and ensured the safety of the presidential helicopter’s flight in the air.
”He added that “the attack by the enemy’s drones was repelled, all airspace targets were destroyed.”
Trump says he is 'absolutely' considering new sanctions against Russia
Donald Trump has said he is “absolutely” considering a new tranche of sanctions against Russia after the largest attack on Ukraine since the full-scale war began in 2022.
Mr Trump’s comments, made to reporters in New Jersey on Sunday before he boarded Air Force One, came as he showed his visible frustration with Vladimir Putin and continued to push for a ceasefire.
Mr Trump called Mr Putin “crazy” for killing civilians in Ukraine after the attack claimed 12 lives.
“I’m not happy with what Putin is doing,” Mr Trump said. “He’s killing a lot of people, and I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. I’ve known him a long time – always gotten along with him – but he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don’t like it at all.”
Mr Trump also criticised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, posting that the Ukrainian leader "is doing his Country no favours by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don't like it, and it better stop."
German foreign minister calls for more sanctions on Russia
Germany’s foreign minister Johann Wadephul called for more sanctions on Russia following the latest wave of attacks on Ukraine.
"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not interested in peace, he wants to continue this war, and we must not allow this, which is why the European Union will agree additional sanctions," he said in a live interview on ARD's Bericht aus Berlin.
Russian forces launched a barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, including at the capital Kyiv, in the largest aerial attack of the war so far, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more, officials said.
Wadephul added that the United States was also able to launch new sanctions packages, and he hoped that the weight of the measures would get Putin to the negotiating table, to avoid what he called potentially severe consequences for Russia's economy and energy sectors.
Ukraine says 298 drones and 69 missiles fired in largest attack of war
Ukraine's air force said on Sunday that Russia had attacked the country with 298 drones and 69 missiles, the largest overnight aerial assault since the full-scale war began in 2022 – a total of 367 projectiles.
It said it downed 45 missiles and 266 of the drones.
The bombardment represented the third consecutive night of major Russian aerial attacks.
Russian air defences intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 13 over the Moscow and Tver regions, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry did not report any casualties.
In pictures: bittersweet moments from the prison swap
Russia and Ukraine swapped hundreds more prisoners Sunday in the third and last part of a major exchange that was a rare moment of cooperation in otherwise failed efforts to reach a ceasefire in the more than three years of war.
Russia's Defence Ministry said each side exchanged 303 soldiers, following the release of 307 combatants and civilians each on Saturday, and 390 on Friday, the biggest total swap of the war.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday's exchange, saying on X that "303 Ukrainian defenders are home."
While some relatives embraced their loved ones, others were left disappointed as their family members did not arrive as part of the prisoner exchange.
Sister of Ukrainian soldier speaks of special moment she reunited with her brother
Nataliya Borovyk, the sister of released Ukrainian soldier Ihor Ulesov, was overwhelmed when she learned of her brother's return.
"My uncle had to calm me down and put me in a taxi so I could get here," she told The Associated Press. "A moment like that stays with you forever."
Ms Borovyk said the family had been waiting anxiously for news, and that she had hoped her brother might be released in the first part of the exchange on Friday.
"We were worried about all the guys. He wasn't there on Friday, but I was here – I at least greeted them, I stood there until the very end and waited, (hoping) maybe he would appear after all."
Her brother's release was part of the largest prisoner swap so far between Russia and Ukraine.
In talks held in Istanbul earlier this month – the first time the two sides met face to face for peace talks – Kyiv and Moscow agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war and civilian detainees each. The exchange has been the only tangible outcome from the talks.
