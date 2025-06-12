Ukraine-Russia war latest: US warned that cut to military aid to Kyiv ‘will lead to more casualties’
Defence secretary Pete Hegseth criticised by senior Ukrainian MP after saying Washington will reduce funding in defence budget
Cuts to US aid for Ukraine in the Trump administration’s forthcoming defence budget will lead to more casualties for Kyiv, a top Kyiv MP is warning.
US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said military aid to Ukraine would be reduced – the latest sign of Washington’s waning support for Kyiv’s war effort.
But Oleksandr Merezhko, head of Ukraine's parliamentary foreign affairs committee, said cuts would play into Russia’s hands.
"Such a reduction will lead to more casualties on the Ukrainian side, including casualties among [the] civilian population," he told Newsweek.
And he warned: "Anyone in the US who is acting in support of the reduction of the military aid to Ukraine becomes morally responsible for the increased casualties among civilians."
A massive Russian overnight drone strike killed three people and injured more than 60 others in the eastern city of Kharkiv.
Mr Hegseth said the Trump administration would push for a “negotiated peaceful settlement” to the conflict despite Russia’s having launched some of its largest aerial attacks of the war so far in the past week.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says the US has diverted 20,000 anti-drone missiles meant for his country to US forces in the Middle East.
Ukraine receives bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in war with Russia
Ukraine has brought home the bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in the war with Russia, officials in Kyiv said.
"As a result of the repatriation activities...the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine," Kyiv's prisoner exchange coordination committee said on Telegram channel.
It released photos from the scene showing personnel of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at an undisclosed location, walking past several refrigerated trucks.
Some trucks were marked with emblems of "On the Shield," a Ukrainian organisation involved in the retrieval and evacuation of military dead.
In Moscow, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky said Ukraine for its part had returned 27 bodies of Russian soldiers.
Kyiv and Moscow reached agreement at their most recent round of talks last week on a large-scale exchange of corpses of war dead, though the deal was marred by wrangling over its implementation.
On Sunday, Mr Medinsky said Ukraine had postponed taking the first 1,212 bodies. Russian officials also said that refrigerated trucks loaded with corpses waited for five days at the border before Ukraine accepted them.
Putin says nuclear triad deserves special attention
Russia's president Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that special attention in the country's new arms programme should be paid to the nuclear triad – land-based, sea-based and aircraft-launched weapons.
Mr Putin's remarks, broadcast on state television, were made at a meeting of senior officials devoted to the country's arms industry.
Last month, he said he hoped nuclear weapons would not be needed in Ukraine:
Putin claims he ‘hopes nuclear weapons will not be needed’ in Ukraine
Six killed and dozens injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv with deadly nighttime barrage of drones
A concentrated, nine-minute-long Russian drone attack on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv killed six people and injured 64, including nine children, Ukrainian officials said last night.
The attack followed Russia's two biggest air assaults of the war on Ukraine this week, part of intensified bombardments that Moscow says are retaliatory measures for Kyiv's recent attacks in Russia.
A new wave of drone attacks on four city districts was reported early this morning by Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov, including a drone that landed in a school courtyard and smashed windows. There were no other reports of casualties or damage.
Elsewhere, two southern Ukrainian regions, Mykolaiv and Kherson, were left without electricity yesterday after Russian forces attacked an energy facility, the governors said.
Kharkiv, in Ukraine's northeast, withstood Russia's full-scale advance in the early days of the war but has since been a regular target of drone, missile and guided aerial bomb assaults.
