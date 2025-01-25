Ukraine-Russia latest: Putin ‘ready’ for Trump negotiations as Kyiv sets oil refinery ablaze with drone strike
Comes as South Korea’s military says North Korea is preparing to send more troops to join Russia’s war in Ukraine
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Vladimir Putin has said he is “ready for negotiations” with new US President Donald Trump over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Guardian reported Russian President told a Russian state TV journalist: “We believe the current president’s statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations.”
Putin’s comments come as Russian air defences partially repelled a massive Ukrainian drone attack yesterday, intercepting and destroying 121 drones targeting 13 regions, including Moscow.
Ukraine’s military said its drones hit oil facilities in Russia’s Ryazan and a microelectronics production plant in Bryansk. It said the attacked facilities were involved in supplying Russia’s army.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Friday that air defences had intercepted attacks by Ukrainian drones at four locations around the Russian capital. Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, said air defences southeast of the capital in Kolomna and Ramenskoye had repelled “enemy” drones, without specifying how many.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s military said North Korea is preparing to send more troops to join Russia’s fight against Ukraine, despite Pyongyang suffering a high rate of losses among its existing deployment of 11,000 and seeing some of its soldiers captured.
Putin trying to manipulate Trump’s peace efforts, warns Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Vladimir Putin was trying to manipulate efforts by Donald Trump to secure a peaceful solution to the nearly three-year-old war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.
The Ukrainian President said on Friday that the head of the foreign intelligence service reported to a meeting of Ukraine's military command about "Russia's military potential and Putin's readiness to continue the war and manipulate world leaders".
"Specifically, he is trying to manipulate the US president's desire to achieve peace," he said in his nightly video address. "I am confident that no Russian manipulations will succeed any longer."
Putin ‘ready’ for Trump negotiations
Vladimir Putin has said he is “ready for negotiations” with new US President Donald Trump over Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Guardian reported Russian President told a Russian state TV journalist: “We believe the current president’s statements about his readiness to work together. We are always open to this and ready for negotiations.”
Russian spy ‘lied about brain tumour to lead double life’, court told
A woman accused of spying for Russia told a court her partner lied about having a brain tumour in order to lead a “double life”.
Katrin Ivanova, 33, allegedly carried out surveillance on individuals and places of interest to Russia between August 30 2020 and February 8 2023.
Giving evidence in the witness box on Friday, Ivanova told jurors she believes her partner Biser Dzhambazov, 43, who has pleaded guilty to espionage charges, lied about having a brain tumour in October 2021.
Ellie Crabbe reports:
Spy ‘lied about brain tumour to lead double life’, court told
Katrin Ivanova, 33, told jurors she believes her partner Biser Dzhambazov, 43, lied about having a brain tumour.
Slovak protests grow in rebuke of PM Fico's Russian tilt
Tens of thousands of protesters thronged a central square in the Slovak capital on Friday, waving banners opposing Prime Minister Robert Fico's policy shift closer to Russia, after tensions between the government and the opposition rose.
Organisers estimated 60,000 people attended the demonstration in Bratislava's Freedom Square, about four times more than in the last demonstration two weeks ago.
The protests were nearing levels seen in 2018 when the murder of an investigative journalist caused mass demonstrations and forced Fico's resignation. Fico won reelection as prime minister in 2023.
Protesters shouted "Enough of Fico" and "We are Europe" and at one point lit up the square with their mobile phones after a brief power outage.
Rallies were also held in 20 other cities, with news website Dennik N estimating at least 100,000 protested across the central European country.
Fico, since his return as prime minister for a fourth time in 2023, has sparked worries among critics that his government is weakening democratic values and shifting foreign policy away from European Union and NATO allies and closer to Russia.
"We do not want to be with Russia... We want to be in the European Union, we want to be NATO and we want to stay that way," protester Frantisek Valach said in Bratislava.
Moldovan president Sandu arrives in Kyiv for talks with Zelensky
Moldovan President Maia Sandu arrived in Kyiv on Saturday for talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We’ll discuss security, energy, infrastructure, trade, and mutual support on the EU path," she said in a post on X.
Ukraine's military says it shot down 46 drones in overnight Russian attack
Ukraine's military has said Russia launched 61 drones and two missiles at the country in an overnight attack, adding it shot down both missiles and 46 drones.
It said 15 other drones disappeared from radars without reaching their targets.
Watch | Firefighters battle aftermath of deadly Russian drone attack on Kyiv
Firefighters battle aftermath of deadly Russian drone attack on Kyiv
Firefighters are battling the aftermath of deadly Russian drone attack on Kyiv, which has killed three people and injured more. Rescue operations continue following a Shahed drone attack on Thursday (23 January). Residential buildings have been badly damaged in Brovary and Hlevakha. President Volodymr Zelensky said: “I thank all our state emergency service workers, medical personnel, police officers, and everyone involved in saving lives. “I also extend my gratitude to every leader and every country exerting pressure on Russia to bring this unprovoked and terrorist war to an end.”
Russia says it does not threaten undersea cables after UK raises alarm
The Russian Embassy in London has said that Russia posed no threat to undersea cables in Britain and other Nato countries after defence secretary John Healey accused Moscow of “malign activity” at sea.
Mr Healey said on Wednesday it had monitored a Russian spy ship in the English Channel for two days and would strengthen its response to secret operations by Russian ships in an effort to protect undersea cables.
The same ship had been caught “loitering” over Britain’s critical undersea infrastructure weeks before, Mr Healey said.
Russia said the allegations were without foundation.
“Claims by Britain’s Ministry of Defence regarding alleged Russian threats against underwater infrastructure of the UK and its NATO allies are completely groundless,” Russian Embassy, UK, said on X on Friday.
“Russia has never posed such threats.”
Ukraine launches massive drone attack across Russia
Ukraine says it has struck a Russian oil refinery and a microchip factory in a huge drone attack that caused fires at the refinery’s production facilities and an oil pumping station.
Other drones targeted numerous regions, including 20 in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, the Russian defence ministry said. Russian war blogger channels on the Telegram messaging app posted videos of what they described as large blazes in the city. They said an oil storage depot and a power station had been hit.
Ukraine launches massive drone attack across Russia
Kyiv says it struck a Russian oil refinery and a microchip factory in attack which Moscow says contained 120 drones
Nato chief says stopping Putin will cost trillions if they don’t support Ukraine now
Nato chief says stopping Putin will cost trillions if they don’t support Ukraine now
The military alliance has been increasing its forces along its eastern flank with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, deploying thousands of troops and equipment
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments