Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin and Trump negotiate prisoner exchange, says Russia
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Washington and Moscow were continuing discussions on a prisoner swap after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke of exchanging nine people from each side during their phone call last week
The US and Russia are negotiating a prisoner exchange, the Kremlin has said, while criticising European leaders over the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Washington and Moscow were continuing discussions on a prisoner swap after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin spoke of exchanging nine people from each side during their phone call last week, according to Reuters.
Moscow’s claimed diplomatic development comes after Trump called Putin “absolutely crazy” for a record-breaking drone attack on Ukraine, and the Kremlin said the US president was being "emotional".
Mr Trump issued some of his sharpest criticism of Mr Putin after Russia fired 355 drones and nine missiles at Ukraine — the largest aerial attack of the more than three-year war.
He added that if the Russian leader tried to conquer all of Ukraine, it would “lead to the downfall of Russia” as he warned of further sanctions.
German chancellor Friedrich Merz earlier said Ukraine was no longer restricted from carrying out “long-range” strikes against Russia with weapons supplied by its Western allies, before Berlin clarified that the decision had been made some months before.
The news prompted Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov to accuse European leaders of keeping a decision “made quite some time ago” under wraps.
Russia seizes on Badenoch’s claim Ukraine is fighting a ‘proxy war’ on behalf of Western Europe
Russia has seized on comments made by the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who said that Ukraine is fighting a “proxy war” on behalf of Western Europe.
Russia’s embassy in London shared a clip of Ms Badenoch, claiming she had “called a spade a spade”.
The Kremlin has long tried to justify its invasion of Ukraine by claiming Nato is using the country as a proxy for war.
Russian forces take four border villages in Ukraine’s Sumy region
Russian forces have seized four border villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, a local official said on Tuesday, just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin stated he had ordered the establishment of a buffer zone along the border.
Elsewhere, a Russian bombing campaign, which had escalated in recent days, slowed overnight, with fewer Russian drones targeting Ukrainian towns and cities.
Donald Trump grows angrier as Vladimir Putin exposes his impotence
As Washington settled in for a typically sleepy Memorial Day following the passage of Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” in the House, the president fired off one of his trademark furious rants on Truth Social, but the target was a surprise.
This time, the target wasn’t any of his domestic political foes — like the Democrats who voted in lockstep against the budget package he endorsed, or the handful of Republicans who refused to fall into line. It wasn’t even aimed at the various law enforcement figures who have attempted to hold him to account over the years.
Trump urged to punish Russia after lashing out at Putin over record drone strikes on Ukraine
Donald Trump has been urged to impose major sanctions on Russia after the US president described Vladimir Putin as having “gone absolutely crazy” following a barrage of Russian drone and missile attacks across Ukraine.
French president Emmanuel Macron urged Mr Trump to turn his words into action, while Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that the time for dialogue was over, called on the US leader to implement “increased sanctions” against Russia.
Mapped: Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces are advancing at their fastest rate this year in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, according to the latest analysis.
The attacks appear to be concentrated along a 30-mile line from the city of Pokrovsk to Kostiantynivka. You can read more about that further down our blog.
Below is a map showing this attack.
Russia-backed group hacked into networks of police and Nato, say Dutch authorities
A previously unknown Russian hacking group was behind attacks last year on the networks of the Dutch police, Nato and several European countries, Dutch intelligence agencies said on Tuesday.
The group, nicknamed Laundry Bear by the security agencies, was most likely supported by the Russian state, the Dutch General Intelligence Agency and Military Agency said in a joint letter to parliament.
“The cyberattacks against Dutch institutions are part of a larger international cyber threat posed by the hacker group,” they said in a statement detailing the findings of their probe into the incidents.
The group operated under the radar until it was discovered conducting a hacking operation in September 2024 in which it successfully gained access to the confidential details of Dutch police officials, it said.
Laundry Bear also conducted cyber-espionage against companies that produce high-end technologies that Russia has difficulty accessing due to Western sanctions over the Ukraine war, it said.
“The investigation also reveals that Laundry Bear has been responsible for cyber operations against Western governments and other institutions since at least 2024,” the statement added.
It said the group had sought to get hold of information related to “the procurement and production of military equipment by Western governments and Western arms deliveries to Ukraine”.
‘Ample evidence’ Russia preparing fresh offensive despite talk of ceasefire, claims Zelensky
Russia is preparing to launch a new military offensive in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed, even as the Kremlin suggests it is still open to peace talks.
After a weekend of unprecedented Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine, involving more than 900 missiles and drones, Zelensky claimed Kyiv had obtained intelligence suggesting Moscow was on the brink of a new push.
“We can see from the information obtained by intelligence and from open-source data that Putin and his entourage do not plan to end the war,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address on Monday.
Kremlin takes aim at claims US could sanction Russia
The Kremlin has taken aim at claims that Donald Trump could sanction Russia following Moscow’s massive onslaught of aerial attacks against Ukraine over the weekend.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that media reports suggesting that the United States may impose new sanctions against Russia were part of a campaign aimed at disrupting peace talks over Ukraine.
Russia's defence ministry, meanwhile, said that Ukraine, backed by certain European countries, had taken a host of “provocative steps” aimed at wrecking Russian-initiated direct peace talks, the Interfax news agency reported.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his chief advisor, Andriy Yermak, have both made public calls for Trump to sanction Russia after Moscow fired more than 900 drones at Ukraine over the weekend. European leaders have continually called for Trump to sanction Russia and accused Putin of obstructing peace.
Speaking on Sunday evening after several of the attacks on Ukraine, Trump said Putin was “needlessly killing” civilians and had “gone absolutely crazy”. It has since been reported that he is considering sanctions against Russia, although this would not be the first time Trump has considered such action without following through.
Yermak: Russia’s stalling must be punished
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief advisor has urged the country’s backers to punish Russia for “stalling” peace talks.
Andriy Yermak, who has led Ukraine’s peace delegation in recent talks in Turkey and Saudi Arabia, says Russia is engaged in a “typical delay tactic aimed at avoiding responsibility for killings and trying to escape tougher sanctions”.
“It’s time to end this endless waiting — Russia must face more sanctions,” he wrote on X.
Emergency workers battle fires in northeast Ukraine
Emergency workers in Ukraine’s northeast region of Kharkiv have been pictured battling fires following another Russian drone attack overnight.
The pictures below, shared by Ukraine’s state emergency services, show “a large-scale fire at a civilian enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, Kharkiv region”.
The state emergency service said the fire covered an area of 7,500 square metres.
