Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv claims Moscow has lost more than one million soldiers

The claim made by Ukraine’s armed forces is in line with an estimate provided by the UK Ministry of Defence

Rachel Clun,Alex Croft
Friday 13 June 2025 03:40 BST
Ukraine maternity hospital hit as Russia unleashes deadly barrage of drone strikes

Russia has lost more than one million troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian military has claimed.

The claim by the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces is in line with Western intelligence estimates and underlines the huge price paid by Moscow for its three-year-old invasion.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, the UK Ministry of Defence also said that Russia has suffered more than one million casualties, including roughly 250,000 killed since it launched the full-scale invasion on February 24 2022.

The MoD said the figures highlighted “the devastating human cost Putin is inflicting on his own people”.

Russia last reported its military casualties early in the war when it said that around 6,000 soldiers had been killed.

The figures come as both sides continued to swap severely wounded prisoners of war on Thursday as part of an agreement struck during talks in Istanbul.

