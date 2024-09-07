Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky says Russia lost 6,000 troops in Kursk as he pleads for more weapons
Zelensky urged Western allies to provide more long-range missiles and ignore Moscow’s red-lines
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed Russia lost 6,000 troops during Kyiv’s cross-border incursion into Kursk last month.
Zelensky made the claim at the Ramstein Airbase in Germany, where he urged Western leaders to supply more air defence systems and long-range missiles to his embattled country.
It comes as Britain pledged £162million worth of air defence missiles to Kyiv as Vladimir Putin continued to order air attacks on the country.
Defence secretary John Healey, who is said to want to be known as the most pro-Ukrainian minister in the British government, will send 650 Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM) systems to Kyiv this year.
Russia has been ramping up its aerial attacks on Ukraine and launched 44 drones and two missiles overnight on Friday. Kyiv said it shot down just over half of the drones.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian husband and father Yaroslav Bazylevych lost his entire family when a Russian missile destroyed his house in the western city of Lviv.
Mr Bazylevych’s wife Eugenia and the couple’s three daughters, Yarya, 21, Daria, 18 and Emilia, seven, were all killed in the attack.
Drone debris found next to Ukraine’s parliament after overnight Russian attack
Debris from a drone shot down in an overnight Russian attack was found next to Ukraine’s parliament building, Kyiv’s parliament said in a statement on Telegram.
Ukraine’s air force said earlier that Russia had launched 67 drones in a nationwide overnight attack.
Chair of Ukrainian parliament meets with House of Commons speaker
The chair of the Ukrainian parliament has met with the speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle at the sidelines of a G7 summit in Italy for parliamentary leaders.
Ruslan Stefanchuk thanked the UK for its support for Ukraine and stressed the importance that this remains unchanged, as he highlighted the need for Ukraine to be granted permission to strike military targets in russia with Western weapons, according to a statement issued by Ukrainian officials.
MI6 and CIA warn ‘staying the course’ in Ukraine is more vital than ever
In their first ever joint statement, the heads of MI6 and the CIA have warned that “staying the course” in backing Ukraine’s fight against Russia was more important than ever and vowed to further their cooperation.
Writing in the Financial Times, CIA Director William Burns and Richard Moore, chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, said: “The partnership lies at the beating heart of the special relationship between our countries.”
The agencies “stand together in resisting an assertive Russia and Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” they said, noting that their services marked 75 years of partnership two years ago.
“Staying the course is more vital than ever. Putin will not succeed in extinguishing Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence,” they said, adding that their agencies would continue aiding Ukrainian intelligence.
The spy chiefs said their agencies would keep working to thwart a “reckless campaign of sabotage across Europe by Russian intelligence” and its “cynical use of technology” to spread disinformation “to drive wedges between us.”
Russia launches 67 long-range drones in overnight attack on Ukraine
Ukraine’s air force has said that Russia launched a total of 67 long-range drones in a mass overnight attack, 58 of which it was able to shoot down.
The air force said in a statement on the Telegram app that air defence units were scrambled into action in 11 regions across Ukraine.
The Ukraine invasion has made the Russians more ferocious
It feels like the Ukraine invasion has made the Russian invasion more ferocious
Residents of Kostyantynivka, which is perilously close to the front lines, tell Askold Krushelnycky about the relentless shelling they are facing as Russian troops advance on one of the few towns in the region still in Ukrainian hands
In Ukraine, a city grieves for a family killed in a deadly Russia missile attack
In Ukraine, a city grieves for a family killed in a deadly Russia missile attack
Thousands of mourners have gathered for funeral services in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv for victims of a Russian missile attack that killed seven people, including a mother and her three daughters
Behind enemy lines with Ukraine’s troops in Russia
Behind enemy lines with Ukraine’s troops in Russia
On the main road to Russia, the combat vehicles – some of them British – trundle forward. In the Russian town of Sudzha, Ukrainian troops dig in and prepare for a counterattack. Askold Krushelnycky reports from Kursk
How it felt to cross the Russian border on a Ukrainian tank
How it felt to cross the Russian border on a Ukrainian tank
In a career which has spanned four decades, journalist Askold Krushelnycky has seen first-hand the brutality of the Russian regime. But as Ukraine establishes a foothold in Kursk, could the tide finally be turning?
Poland ‘has duty’ to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine
Poland has duty to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine, minister says
Ukraine has been pushing for allies to be more involved in its defence, including giving Kyiv permission to use Western-supplied missiles to strike deep inside Russia
Watch: Drone rains down molten thermite on Ukrainian battlefield
Watch: Drone rains down molten thermite on Ukrainian battlefield
A drone rained down molten thermite on the battlefield in Ukraine, setting alight a line of trees, footage shows. The unmanned aerial vehicle is seen moving from left to right across the position, leaving orange flames and rising smoke. Thermite, a mixture of metal powder and metal oxide, is used in the making of incendiary bombs. Both Ukrainian and Russian sources have claimed credit for a video circulating on social media which appears to show a first-person view drone being used. The Independent has not verified either of these claims.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments