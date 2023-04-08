Ukraine war – live: Russia loses elections to top UN agencies over ‘flagrant violation of charter’
Country’s foreign minister earlier said Ukraine peace talks should focus on ‘new world order’
Russia lost elections to top three UN bodies this week after the Kremlin said peace talks with Ukraine ought to focus on “creating a new world order”.
The votes in the 54-member UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) follow the approval of six non-binding resolutions against Russia by the 193-member UN General Assembly.
Russia lost to Estonia for a chance to become a member of Unicef’s executive board, was defeated by Romania for a seat on the Commission on the Status of Women and lost to Armenia and the Czech Republic for membership on the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.
US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the votes were “a clear signal from ECOSOC members that no country should hold positions on critical UN bodies when they are in flagrant violation of the UN Charter”.
The votes come after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said: “Any negotiation needs to be based on taking into account Russian interests, Russian concerns.”
“It should be about the principles on which the new world order will be based,” AFP quoted him as saying.
Russia lost elections to three United Nations bodies this week, a sign that opposition to its invasion of Ukraine over a year ago remains strong.
In the ECOSOC votes, Russia was overwhelmingly defeated by Romania for a seat on the Commission on the Status of Women. It lost to Estonia to be a member of the executive board of the UN children’s agency UNICEF. And it was defeated by Armenia and the Czech Republic in secret ballot votes for membership in the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the votes: “This is a clear signal from ECOSOC members that no country should hold positions on critical U.N. bodies when they are in flagrant violation of the UN Charter.”
Russia digging trenches in Crimea and redeploying weapons as it fears Ukraine counteroffensive
There are signs Russia is taking key equipment from occupied Crimea and redeploying it in Ukraine’s southern sector while also fortifying the contested peninsula ahead of an expected Ukrainian spring counteroffensive.
This comes as Ukraine has said talks with Russia on Crimea will take place if the planned counteroffensive succeeds.
“Russian forces may have withdrawn equipment from occupied Crimea for redeployment elsewhere in southern Ukraine out of fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War has said.
Arpan Rai has more:
Russia likely withdrawing equipment from Crimea out of fear of Ukrainian spring advance
Russia or pro-Russian elements behind leak of classified documents, say US officials
Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak of several classified US military documents posted on social media that offer a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials told Reuters.
The documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the US officials said, adding their assessments were informal and separate from the investigation into the leak itself.
The Kremlin and Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
An initial batch of documents circulated on sites including Twitter and Telegram, dated March 1 and bearing markings showing them classified as “Secret” and “Top Secret.”
Later on Friday, an additional batch appearing to detail US national security secrets pertaining to areas including Ukraine, the Middle East and China surfaced on social media, the New York Times reported.
The US Justice Department said late on Friday it was in touch with the Defense Department and began a probe into the leak. It declined further comment.
One document posted on social media said 16,000 to 17,500 Russian forces had been killed since Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine.
The United States believes the actual figure is much higher, at around 200,000 Russians killed and wounded, officials have said.
Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage
ICYMI: Russian investigators have charged Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, the Interfax news agency reported, citing an unidentified source.
Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said on 30 March that it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against the 31-year-old for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex.
Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
The Defense Department is reviewing a handful of documents that were released on several social media sites and appear to detail US and NATO aid to Ukraine, but may have been altered or used as part of a misinformation campaign.
The documents, which were posted on sites such as Twitter, are labeled secret and resemble routine updates that the US military’s Joint Staff would produce daily but not distribute publicly.
They are dated ranging from 23 February to 1 March, and provide what appears to detail the progress of weapons and equipment going into Ukraine with more precise timelines and amounts than the US generally provides publicly.
Read more:
US sanction officials plan missions to clamp down on Russia
Top sanctions officials from the US Treasury Department have planned special international trips this month to pressure firms and countries still doing business with Russia to cut off financial ties because of the war on Ukraine.
The message is that those working with Russia’s government must decide to continue to provide Moscow with material support or keep doing business with countries that represent 50 percent of the global economy.
Those are the choices to be laid out, senior Treasury officials told reporters on a call on Friday. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the travel plans.
Read more:
In pictures: Ukrainian servicemen with the 95th Brigade take cover from incoming artillery shells in Lyman
Watch: Smoke rises from fire inside Russian defence ministry in Moscow
Putin’s forces ‘reach centre’ of key Ukrainian city Bakhmut in bloody battle
Russian forces are likely to have reached the centre of Bakhmut in their push to take over the city, according to UK intelligence.
Moscow’s troops have also seized the west bank of the river in the devastated area – endangering a key supply route to Ukraine.
Kyiv said Russia was concentrating all its efforts on capturing the eastern city, describing the situation as “difficult”, but said Ukrainian forces were holding out despite Russia’s numerical advantage during heavy fighting.
My colleague Jane Dalton has more:
