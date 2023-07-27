Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin’s forces pushed back around Bakhmut as Kyiv’s troops creep closer
Kyiv security service claims responsibly for Crimea bridge blast
Ukrainian troops are inching closer to the eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene for some of the fiercest fighting in the continuing invasion, officials in Kyiv said as their military is about to receive a consignment of 1,700 strike and reconnaissance drones to help with its counteroffensive.
Deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said fierce fighting raged near the villages of Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka and Andriivka on the southern flank of Bakhmut, a small city reduced to ruins in a bloody, months-long battle that gave Russian forces control of the area for now.
Despite steady Western military aid, Ukrainian military officials have said Russia still has an advantage in artillery, tanks and manpower.
Mykhailo Fedorov, a deputy prime minister, said 1,700 drones were on their way to the front lines to help the offensive.
This comes as Ukraine’s security service claimed responsibility for the first time on Wednesday for a sabotage operation that badly damaged the Russian-made Kerch Bridge linking occupied Crimea with Russia last October.
Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), said his agency was behind the attack.
Putin’s forces pushed back around Bakhmut as Ukraine’s troops press on with counteroffensive
Ukrainian troops are appear to be creeping closer to the eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene for some of the fiercest fighting of the war – and the military is about to receive a consignment of 1,700 strike and reconnaissance drones to help with its counteroffensive.
Hanna Maliar, the deputy defence minister, said Kyiv’s troops were successfully attacking in the east on the flanks of occupied Bakhmut and also reported advances towards the southern, occupied cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk which is on the Sea of Azov
Russia, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, holds swathes of territory in the south and east.
Putin’s forces pushed back around Bakhmut as Ukraine’s troops press on
Talk of battlefield successses by Kyiv officials comes as Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency officially claims responsibility for attack on Crimea bridge last year
Ukraine: 26 port infrastructure facilities damaged in nine days of Russian strikes
Russian air strikes have damaged 26 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and five civilian vessels over the course of nine days, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Russia hit more port infrastructure in Ukraine‘s Odesa region in an overnight missile attack, killing a security guard and damaging a cargo terminal, the region’s governor said on Thursday after Kubrakov’s statement.
Russian attack on Odesa region port infrastructure continues, says official
Russian forces have hit port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region in overnight missile attack, killing a security guard and damaging a cargo terminal, the region’s governor said.
Odesa’s ports have been regular targets for Russian attacks since Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative last week.
The British Ministry of Defence warned yesterday that potential for the intensity and scope of violence in the Black Sea region is set to increase after Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has altered its posture since Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI). This is likely in preparedness to enforce a blockade on Ukraine, the ministry said yesterday.
It added that the grain initiative has moderated the involvement of the Black Sea in the war.
Angry Russia refuses to speak at UN meeting on attacks on Odesa
Russia refused to speak at a UN Security Council meeting called to dissuss Moscow’s recent devastating attacks on the key port of Odesa immediately following its refusal to extend the Black Sea grain deal, signalling escalation of Russia’s anger at Ukraine and its Western backers. The confrontation began at the start of a council session called by Russia on the divided Orthodox Church in Ukraine.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky ,protested that Britain, which holds the council presidency, was allowing only two briefers and Moscow wanted a third — Archbishop Gideon of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. The Ukrainian government has cracked down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church over its historic ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, whose leader, Patriarch Kirill, supported Russian president Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. Mr Polyansky accused the UK of bias, censorship and obstruction for limiting the number of briefers. Deputy British ambassador James Kariuki responded that because of a tight time schedule to fit in two council meetings, the UK had offered a compromise to allow a third Russian briefer to submit a statement to the council, which he said was “not unreasonable.”
Russian defence minister shown banned missiles by Kim Jong-un
Russia’s defence minister was taken by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to a defence exhibition that featured the North’s banned ballistic missiles as the neighbours pledged to boost ties, North Korean state media reported today.
The Russian minister, Sergei Shoigu, and a Chinese delegation including a Politburo member arrived in North Korea this week for the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War celebrated in North Korea as “Victory Day”.
The missiles were banned under UN Security Council resolutions adopted with Russian and Chinese support but this week they provided a striking backdrop for a show of solidarity by three countries united by their rivalry with the US.
While KCNA did not refer to the war in Ukraine, North Korea’s defence minister, Kang Sun Nam, was reported as saying North Korea fully supported Russia’s “battle for justice” and to protect its sovereignty.
Kim led Shoigu on a tour of an exhibition of new weapons and military equipment, KCNA said.
State media photographs showed Kim and his guests at a display of some of the North’s ballistic missiles in multi-axle transporter launchers. Another image showed what analysts said appeared to be a new drone.
African leaders arrive in Russia for summit with Putin, as Kremlin seeks allies in Ukraine war
Some African leaders arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a summit with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin seeks more allies amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Putin has billed the two-day summit that opens Thursday in St. Petersburg as a major event that would help bolster ties with a continent of 1.3 billion people that is increasingly assertive on the global stage.
On Wednesday, Putin is set to hold separate meetings with the leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia ahead of the summit.
Read the full story:
African leaders arrive in Russia for summit with Putin, as Kremlin seeks allies in Ukraine war
Some African leaders have arrived in Russia for a summit with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin seeks more allies amid the fighting in Ukraine
Putin’s forces pushed back around Bakhmut in Ukrainian counteroffensive
Ukrainian troops are appear to be creeping closer to the eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene for some of the fiercest fighting of the war – and the military is about to receive a consignment of 1,700 strike and reconnaissance drones to help with its counteroffensive.
Hanna Maliar, the deputy defence minister, said Kyiv’s troops were successfully attacking in the east on the flanks of occupied Bakhmut and also reported advances towards the southern, occupied cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk which is on the Sea of Azov
Russia, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, holds swathes of territory in the south and east.
Read the full report here:
Putin’s forces pushed back around Bakhmut as Ukraine’s troops press on
Talk of battlefield successses by Kyiv officials comes as Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency officially claims responsibility for attack on Crimea bridge last year
Latest pictures from Ukraine
Wagner gold smuggling critical to keeping Russia’s economy afloat, MPs say
Russia’s economy is being kept afloat by “critical” gold-smuggling operations by the Wagner mercenary group led by its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, a parliamentary report has suggested.
The report by the foreign affairs committee said that Mr Prigozhin’s Wagner Group is smuggling “significant” quantities of the precious metal out of Sudan.
The private military company (PMC) has been simultaneously supporting Sudan’s RSF paramilitary group and its army forces since conflict erupted between the military factions in April, the committee said.
Oliver Pritchard-Jones reports:
Wagner gold smuggling critical to keeping Russia’s economy afloat, MPs say
Parliamentary report also criticises the ‘remarkably complacent’ attitude of the government to Wagner’s activities across the last decade
Irish Government would not offer condolences to Russia after Putin’s death, says Taoiseach
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he does not think the Irish Government would offer condolences to Russia in the event of Vladimir Putin’s death.
Mr Varadkar said he did not believe an Irish delegation would be present at the Russian president’s funeral.
The Irish Government adhered to a strict policy of neutrality throughout the Second World War.
However, then-taoiseach and minister for external affairs Eamon de Valera sparked outrage among the international community when he expressed condolences to Germany’s Irish minister Eduard Hempel following Adolf Hitler’s death by suicide in 1945.
The event caused significant reputational damage to Mr de Valera and the state, and is regarded as an important moment in the history of Irish neutrality.
While Ireland insists it continues to employ a policy of neutrality, senior government ministers say this relates to being militarily neutral rather than being politically neutral.
Last week, Mr Varadkar pledged to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes when he visited Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
He also announced millions of euro in additional funding for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Mr Varadkar was banned from travelling to Russia last year after the Kremlin said it was placing 52 “key representatives” from Ireland on a sanctions list for expressing what it claimed was Russophobic sentiment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies