Ukraine-Russia news – latest: Wagner chief says Putin has ‘cut him off’
Russia snaps ‘all hotlines’ connecting Yevgeny Prigozhin to Moscow over arms hunger
Russian mercenary Wagner group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused Vladimir Putin of cutting him off over his call for resupplying arms and ammunition in the grinding battle in eastern Ukraine.
“To get me to stop asking for ammunition, all the hotlines to offices, to departments etc have been cut off from me. But the real humdinger is that they’ve also blocked agencies from making decisions [related to Wagner],” the private Russian military’s leader said on Telegram.
Earlier this week, he claimed that his forces controlled all of the Bakhmut city east of a river through it.
Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles – one of Moscow’s prized war weapons – on Ukraine in the early hours yesterday as people went to sleep.
The attacks caused Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to be cut off from the country’s power system again, leading to calls for a protection zone around Europe’s biggest power facility.
Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones at Ukraine in early-morning strikes, the Ukrainian air force claims.
Support will put Ukraine in ‘strongest position’ to negotiate ceasefire – Sunak
Rishi Sunak has said new support measures for Ukraine agreed between the UK and France are designed to put Kyiv in the “strongest possible position” to negotiate a ceasefire.
The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron used the UK-France summit to sign off on jointly training Ukrainian marines and supplying weapons to the country in its fight against Russia’s invading forces.
During a press conference in Paris, the leaders said the immediate priority was to bolster Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces and allow them to “mount a successful counter-offensive”.
Russia’s first missile barrage against Ukraine in weeks knocks nuclear plant off grid for hours
Russia has launched a huge wave of missile strikes across Ukraine, killing a number of civilians and forcing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant off the electrical grid for hours.
It is the first search mass attack in weeks, with the strikes including the use of hypersonic cruise missiles – one of Moscow’s most valuable weapons which travel at such speed they can evade air defences.
“The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That’s all they can do. But it won’t help them,” said Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky. They won’t avoid responsibility for everything they have done.”
In all Russia was said to have fired 81 missiles, with Ukraine’s military saying that 34 cruise missiles were successfully shot down, as well as four of the eight Iranian-made Shahed drones that were sent. Eight guided missiles did not reach their target. Ukraine said six hypersonic missiles had been fired, with Russia’s Defence Ministry confirming their use.
Ukraine orders Russian-aligned Orthodox Church to leave Kyiv monastery
Ukrainian officials ordered a Russian-aligned wing of the Orthodox Church to leave a monastery in Kyiv, Reuters reports.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) accepted the authority of the patriarch of Moscow until Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The Moscow patriarch, Kirill, has supported the invasion.
The Ukrainian culture ministry reported that it had been ordered to leave the 980-year-old Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, noting in a statement that it had “violated the terms of the agreement regarding the use of state property.”
The UOC has until 29 March to vacate the premises, though noted in a Facebook post that the action was “obviously biased and grossly violate[s] legal norms.”
