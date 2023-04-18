Ukraine-Russia war – live: Putin ‘turning back to Wagner’ amid Russian military failures
Two more Bakhmut districts captured by mercenary force, says Moscow
FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect
Vladimir Putin has once again turned to the Wagner Group of mercenaries amid the failure of the conventional Russian military to capture Luhansk and Donetsk by an April deadline, experts said.
“Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is seemingly regaining some favour with Russian president Vladimir Putin, likely as a result of the Russian conventional military’s inability to accomplish the tasks Putin had set for it during the winter offensive in Donbas,” the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest intelligence assessment of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
It added that the Wagner forces are likely “receiving reinforcements, ammunition, and political recognition – which is a stark deviation from the Kremlin’s previous efforts to expend Wagner forces and Prigozhin in Bakhmut since at least January 2023”.
This comes as Wagner claimed to have made fresh gains in Bakhmut, but Ukraine’s forces are reported to still be holding on in the frontline Donetsk city.
Putin 'turning back to Wagner' amid Russian military failures in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is again helping the Wagner Group of mercenaries by providing arms and ammunition along with political recognition after the conventional Russian military forces failed to meet a 1 April deadline to capture Luhansk and Donetsk, experts monitoring the war said.
“Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is seemingly regaining some favour with Russian president Vladimir Putin, likely as a result of the Russian conventional military’s inability to accomplish the tasks Putin had set for it during the winter offensive in Donbas,” the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.
It added that the Wagner forces are likely “receiving reinforcements, ammunition, and political recognition – which is a stark deviation from the Kremlin’s previous efforts to expend Wagner forces and Prigozhin in Bakhmut since at least January 2023”.
On the battle field, Wagner has been asked to train mobilised personnel to reinforce Wagner’s positions in Bakhmut.
“Prigozhin also confirmed that Russian airborne forces (VDV) are operating alongside Wagner and indicated that Wagner is actively receiving artillery shells. Prigozhin advocated for Wagner to receive more artillery shells, which indicates that Prigozhin has reestablished his supply of ammunition from the Russian ministry of defence,” the US-based think-tank said.
“The extent of Putin’s trust and favour for Prigozhin is unclear at this time, but it is likely that Putin halted the Russian MoD’s efforts to avenge Wagner by denying Wagner reinforcements and ammunition,” the ISW said.
More than 80,500 Russian war crimes recorded in Ukraine – official
More than 80,500 Russian war crimes, crimes of aggression by Moscow’s forces have been recorded in Ukraine, the war-hit country’s prosecutor general’s office said.
The Russian forces have committed 80,840 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year, the prosecutor general’s office said yesterday.
G7 warns of ‘severe consequences’ against nuclear weapons use in Ukraine
The Group of Seven industrial powers have warned of “severe consequences” if nuclear weapons are used in Ukraine as their foreign ministers met in Tokyo today.
The group, which comprises the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada, called Russia’s threat to put nuclear weapons in Belarus “unacceptable”.
Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in Ukraine “would be met with severe consequences”, the G7 said.
The alliance said that they are more united than ever as they also slammed China’s added pressure on Taiwan in addition to Russia’s threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus.
The G7 communique highlights how the dual issues of Russian military intervention and fears of similar action by China against Taiwan have been a focus of the three-day meeting.
What we know about the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia
American journalist Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old reporter for The Wall Street Journal, has been arrested and detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
My colleague Joe Sommerlad has this explainer on his arrest:
What we know about arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Russia
Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on spurious espionage charges
Putin visits Russia-held part of southern Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has visited the headquarters of the Dnepr group of troops in Kherson, reported RIA Novosti.
Kherson is partly held by Russian forces.
The Russian president met airborne forces commander colonel General Teplinsky, group commander colonel general Makarevich and others.
This is the second such trip made by the Russian leader inside Ukraine to see territory captured by his forces. Earlier in March, he had visited Russia-occupied Mariupol and interacted with his officials.
US ambassador to Russia makes first visit to jailed WSJ reporter
Washington’s ambassador to Russia has made her first visit in jail to Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter accused by Moscow of spying.
"This is the first time we've had consular access to Evan since his wrongful detention over two weeks ago,” said Lynne Tracy in a short statement in Russian on Telegram.
“He feels well and is holding up. We reiterate our call for Evan's immediate release.”
Ukraine gearing up for next Ramstein meeting, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine is readying for a second Ramstein meeting of what he referred to as an “anti-war coalition”.
The first round of Ramstein discussions happened in January this year, which saw defence leaders from across the world gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany as they hammered out future military aid to Ukraine.
“By the way, we are already preparing for another Ramstein meeting. I held preparatory meetings. And we expect solidly grounded decisions that will meet the prospects on the battlefield. Quite ambitious prospects, which we are approaching with all our might.
“Moreover, we are approaching them not only for ourselves, not only for Ukraine but also for our entire anti-war coalition,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “The aggressor must lose. And this is our joint responsibility with our partners – to gain more time for peace, that is, to be as active as possible now in providing weapons and ammunition to speed up our joint victory.”
RAF Typhoons intercept Russian fighter jets and spy plane near Nato airspace
Russia blocking 50 ships of Ukrainian grain in Black Sea, says EU chief
Russia is “once again” holding up Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea and blocking the grains onboard at least 50 ships, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The European Union will “continue facilitating exports through the EU solidarity lanes” on Ukraine-EU land borders, the top official said, adding that the route has “brought 25 billion tons of grain to the world”.
This is the second time Russia has been accused of blocking grain shipment from Ukraine after invading the country in February last year.
In May last year, satellite images showed two Russian carrier ships loading up mounds of grain in Ukraine even as the global food supplies remained threatened by Moscow’s invasion.
Moldova warns Russia not to meddle in its internal affairs ahead of election
Moldova has warned Russian politicians not to meddle in its internal affairs, after barring a Russian delegation from entering the country ahead of a regional election.
The delegation led by Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Russia’s Tatarstan region, had been due to attend a forum in semi-autonomous Gagauzia region, which holds elections on 30 April to name the head of its government.
Moldova, which applied to join the European Union last year alongside its neighbour Ukraine, has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilise the country, something Moscow denies.
Mr Minnikhanov arrived in an official Tatarstan government plane but was not allowed off the aircraft. Police said in a statement his trip aimed to bolster support for a pro-Russian candidate standing at the elections.
“Supporting a candidate at local elections in Moldova is not a valid reason and the authorities ask Russian bureaucrats to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of our country,” the border guard service said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies