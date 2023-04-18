Putin 'turning back to Wagner' amid Russian military failures in Ukraine

✕ Close FBI arrests Pentagon leaks suspect

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Vladimir Putin has once again turned to the Wagner Group of mercenaries amid the failure of the conventional Russian military to capture Luhansk and Donetsk by an April deadline, experts said.

“Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is seemingly regaining some favour with Russian president Vladimir Putin, likely as a result of the Russian conventional military’s inability to accomplish the tasks Putin had set for it during the winter offensive in Donbas,” the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest intelligence assessment of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

It added that the Wagner forces are likely “receiving reinforcements, ammunition, and political recognition – which is a stark deviation from the Kremlin’s previous efforts to expend Wagner forces and Prigozhin in Bakhmut since at least January 2023”.

This comes as Wagner claimed to have made fresh gains in Bakhmut, but Ukraine’s forces are reported to still be holding on in the frontline Donetsk city.