Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s warship fires at German helicopter as Nato ‘wait for Trump’ on key decision
German pilot says he heard small-calibre ammunition discharged from Russian warship
A Russian warship shot at a German military helicopter over the Baltic Sea using “signal munitions”, according to German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock.
Nato countries have halted their exercises in the Baltic region amid the latest disruption to pipelines and underwater cables, likely damaged in sabotage attempts.
Talking at a Nato meeting in Brussels, Ms Baerbock confirmed the incident between Russia and Germany, amid heightened tensions over Berlin’s support for Ukraine.
Earlier, Latvian foreign minister Baiba Braze said some Nato members were waiting for Donald Trump to enter the White House before they make a decision on whether to invite Kyiv to join the alliance.
Ukraine has urged Nato foreign ministers to issue it an invitation at a meeting in Brussels this week, but movement on this front appears unlikely amid opposition from some capitals and the ongoing transition in Washington.
Mr Trump has said he will end Russia’s war with Ukraine in a day, without explaining how, and his team’s plans for Ukraine policy remain unclear.
“Everybody is waiting for the new US administration to start working,” Ms Braze told Reuters. “That is one aspect that is said or unsaid - but it’s a reality.”
While the minister did not share details about the incident, a north German public broadcaster reported that the German naval helicopter located on a frigate was tracking a Russian oil tanker bound for Syria’s major port Tartus about a week ago.
The chopper took off and flew close to the Russian vessel for a reconnaissance flight. In the logs recorded by the pilot, he mentioned that he had heard “small-calibre ammunition” discharged from the ship, according to the broadcaster NDR.
Russia has not responded to the German defence minister and the news report.
Alleged Russian spies targeted Ukrainian soldiers at US base, UK court told
An alleged Russian spy ring targeted Ukrainian soldiers at a US military base in Germany who were believed to be training to use a crucial air defence system to defend against Russia’s invasion, British prosecutors have said.
Bulgarian nationals Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, are accused of being part of a sophisticated spying network run by a Russian agent named as Jan Marsalek, which planned six operations from Britain.
Prosecutors say the trio - along with Orlin Roussev and Bizer Dzhambazov, who have admitted being part of the conspiracy – carried out surveillance of journalists and planned to stage a fake protest outside the Kazakh embassy in London.
The trio are accused of acting under the direction of Roussev who was receiving instructions from Marsalek, an Austrian national who used the false name Rupert Ticz and was chief operating officer of collapsed payments company Wirecard.
Prosecutor Alison Morgan told the jury on Tuesday that in late 2022, Marsalek tasked Roussev with surveilling a US military base in Stuttgart, Germany, though the operation was cut short after the defendants were arrested.
Morgan said Marsalek believed the base was being used to train Ukrainian forces to use the Patriot air defence system.
The surveillance was carried out in October and November 2022, “at an absolutely crucial time in terms of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” she said.
Ivanova, Gaberova and Ivanchev deny the accusations.
British army would be destroyed in six months to a year in a major war, minister warns
The entire British army would be destroyed in about six months to a year in a major war, a defence minister has warned.
Alistair Carns, the veterans minister, said the extremely high casualty rate currently being suffered by Russian forces in Ukraine – around 1,500 soldiers a day – highlighted the importance of rebuilding the UK’s reserves.
His warning comes just weeks after John Healey, the defence secretary, said that Britain’s armed forces were so depleted that the country is not ready to fend off a major invasion.
In a damning assessment of the state of the UK’s defences, Mr Healey said that while the military could conduct operations, “what we’ve not been ready to do is to fight”.
Kate Devlin Whitehall editor reports:
Ukraine makes gains near Kupiansk and halts Russian northern advance
Ukrainian forces have reportedly pushed back Russian troops from recently-taken areas near the northern city of Kharkiv.
The Institute for the Study of War said Ukrainian troops have “eliminated a Russian bridgehead on the west (right) bank of the Oskil River near Novomlynsk (north of Kupiansk and northeast of Dvorichna) and significantly reduced another Russian bridgehead on the right bank in the direction of Masyutivka-Zapadne area (southeast of Dvorichna),” citing Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets.
It added: “Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on 4 December (yesterday) but did not advance,” referring to the northern theatre of the frontline.
Additionally, Ukrainian forces recently marginally advanced within Toretsk near Bakhmut, the ISW said. It cited geolocated footage published on Tuesday indicating that Ukrainian forces recently marginally advanced along Ryaboshapky Street in central Toretsk.
Ukrainian drone causes civilian casualties, says Chechen leader Kadyrov
A Ukrainian drone has struck Grozny, the capital of Russia’s southern Chechnya region, and caused civilian casualties, state news agency RIA quoted Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov yesterday.
Kadyrov said the drone had struck the roof of a building housing a special police regiment. There were no details on the number of casualties and whether he was referring to deaths or injuries.
The Chechen leader has been a vocal supporter of Russia’s war in Ukraine, to which he has contributed Chechen forces.
Earlier, in October, the roof of a military training centre in the Chechen city of Gudermes was set ablaze in what appeared to be the first Ukrainian drone attack directed against Chechnya since the start of the war.
French government collapse raises questions over Ukraine support
The fall of the French government yesterday and its failure to pass a budget could make it difficult for Paris to ramp up its support for Ukraine.
Speaking ahead of a no-confidence vote yesterday that saw Michel Barnier’s government collapse, defence minister Sebastien Lecornu said there would be an impact on France’s support for Ukraine.
“A large part of the Ukrainian support is the transfer of old equipment from the French army that is then replaced with new equipment,” Lecornu told Le Parisien newspaper.
“If we slow the order of new equipment then we will have a slowdown of deliveries for Ukraine.”
France in November completed the training of some 2,000 Ukrainians, and has recently provided armoured vehicles for troop movements and reconnaissance, Caesar howitzers, anti-tank missile units, surface-to-air missiles and battlefield radars.
It also sent new missiles in recent weeks using funds from frozen Russian assets and plans to provide Mirage fighter jets in the first quarter of 2025.
Lecornu, a potential future prime minister, said in October that France would fall short of the €3bn ($3.16bn) in support for Ukraine pledged for 2024, saying the actual figure was closer to €2bn.
North Korea-Russia treaty comes into force, KCNA says
Russia and North Korea’s military pact, the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty”, agreed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un has come into force, North Korea’s state media reported today.
It “will serve as a strong driving force accelerating the establishment of [an] independent and just multi-polarised world order without domination, subjugation and hegemony,” KCNA said.
Under the treaty, both countries can use all available means to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked. It also calls for the two countries to actively cooperate in efforts to establish a “just and multipolar new world order” and strengthen cooperation on various sectors including peaceful atomic energy, space, food supply, trade and economy.
The treaty was signed during Mr Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June for a summit with North Korea’s Mr Kim, and includes a mutual defence pact for immediate military assistance if either faces armed aggression.
Russia and China exploiting UK’s technology dependence to cause ‘maximum destruction’, GCHQ warns
Explained: Why is Russia targeting Ukraine’s energy grid with missile attacks?
Pope Francis discusses Ukraine with Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban
