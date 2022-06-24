✕ Close Ukrainian drone strikes major Russian oil refinery

At least three people were killed after a Russian military cargo plane crashed in Moscow’s western city Ryazan, reported Interfax news agency.

The plane — II-76 military cargo aircraft — crashed and caught fire while trying to make a landing in the Russian city.

The cargo plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight, the Russian defence ministry said.

This comes just hours after leaders from the European Union formally accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership to the 27-nation bloc, in a bold move that comes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that this is the “biggest step towards strengthening Europe that could be taken right now”.

The decision has been hailed as a “historic moment” by European Council chief Charles Michel. He tweeted: “Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU,” before adding: “Our future is together.”

Elsewhere, officials from the Ukrainian military said that the Russian fighters are trying to wrestle for control of a key highway in the war-struck country’s east as they are eyeing snapping the supply lines of artillery.