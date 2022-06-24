Ukraine news – live: Russian cargo plane crashes west of Moscow
Russian cargo aircraft catches fire while trying to make a landing in the Russian city, officials say
At least three people were killed after a Russian military cargo plane crashed in Moscow’s western city Ryazan, reported Interfax news agency.
The plane — II-76 military cargo aircraft — crashed and caught fire while trying to make a landing in the Russian city.
The cargo plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight, the Russian defence ministry said.
This comes just hours after leaders from the European Union formally accepted Ukraine as a candidate for membership to the 27-nation bloc, in a bold move that comes following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky said that this is the “biggest step towards strengthening Europe that could be taken right now”.
The decision has been hailed as a “historic moment” by European Council chief Charles Michel. He tweeted: “Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU,” before adding: “Our future is together.”
Elsewhere, officials from the Ukrainian military said that the Russian fighters are trying to wrestle for control of a key highway in the war-struck country’s east as they are eyeing snapping the supply lines of artillery.
Ukraine’s EU candidate status sends ‘message of solidarity’, says Michael Martin
Ireland’s premier Taoiseach Michael Martin said that Europe is sending out a message of solidarity by announcing the status of EU candidate for Ukraine.
“Today the European Union is sending a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine that you belong to the European family,” Mr Martin said.
The Irish premier was talking in Brussels ahead of the European Council meeting in which Ukraine, along with Moldova, qualified for the candidate status for future EU membership.
“It’s historic in the sense of the enlargement of the European Union and I’m particularly pleased as a long-standing advocate for Ukraine’s application to candidate status to become a member of the European Union,” he said.
He added: “It’s very significant for Ukraine, very significant for Moldova and, indeed, Georgia, in terms of European perspective.”
Micheal Martin also accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of ‘weaponising’ food amid ongoing blockades of Ukrainian grain.
Russia trying to get control of key highway as battle rages on in east
Officials from the Ukrainian military said that the Russian forces are trying to wrestle for control of a key highway in the war-struck country’s east as they are eyeing snapping the supply lines of artillery.
The Russians are trying to overtake the hills overlooking the highway linking Lysychansk with Bakhmut, to the southwest, the military officials said.
It is a critical route of supply line to the Ukrainian forces on the eastern frontline.
The Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway was not used because of heavy Russian shelling, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said.
He added that the Ukrainian forces are receiving supplies via an alternative route.
Russia ‘weaponising hunger’
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has accused Russia of “weaponising hunger” and using food security as a “callous tool of war” with its blockade of Ukrainian grain.
Speaking at a press conference alongside Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara yesterday, Ms Truss warned the crisis is “urgent” and must be solved in the next month to avoid “devastating consequences”.
Western officials later said they believe the month deadline is set against a harvest that’s arriving, rather than fixing global food security issues as a whole.
Asked if this target was realistic, they said there is a “delicate and difficult negotiation to be had”, but that an agreement to get the grain moving could feasibly be reached within that time.
They explained there would then be a “lag”, saying: “Will maritime ships start delivering in that timeframe? Yet to be seen.”
Fighting nears ‘fierce climax’ in Donbas
Ukrainian troops may need to pull back from the key frontline city of Lysychansk to avoid being encircled after Russian forces captured two villages to its south, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said yesterday.
The retreat of Ukrainian troops from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, the last two Ukrainian-held cities in Luhansk, would bring Moscow closer to one of its key war aims of capturing all of that region.
Divided by a river, the cities have become a key battleground in Russia’s assault on the industrial heartland of Donbas and the fighting is nearing a “fierce climax,” a top official said on Wednesday.
The general staff of Ukraine‘s armed forces on Thursday confirmed the loss of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Loskutivka, around 5 km (3 miles) from Lysychansk, and said that Russian troops were trying to surround Ukrainian forces there.
Ukraine files European court case against Russia
Ukraine, in a symbolic move, today said it had formally filed a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights to end “the mass and gross human rights violations” by Moscow’s forces during the war.
The bid has no chance of substantive success, given that on 7 June the Russian parliament approved two bills ending the court’s jurisdiction in Russia.
A Ukrainian justice ministry statement said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was illegal under the European Convention on Human Rights.
“The Court will be invited to find that Russia has been guilty of the most flagrant, serious and sustained violations of the Convention ever placed before the Court, and to award just satisfaction on an equally unprecedented scale,” it said.
‘I don’t think that we should underestimate them'
The West should not underestimate Russia’s military capabilities in Ukraine, Estonia’s leader has said, adding that as the war enters its fifth month, Moscow’s forces are in it for the long haul. Prime minister Kaja Kallas said in an interview with the Associated Press that Europe should ensure that those committing war crimes and attempted genocide are prosecuted, noting that Russian president Vladimir Putin escaped punishment for annexing the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and supporting an insurgency in eastern Ukraine‘s Donbas region that killed over 14,000 people even before this year’s war began. “I’ve heard talks that, you know, there is no threat anymore because they have exhausted themselves. No, they haven’t,” she said of the Russian military, which failed to take Kyiv in the early stages of the war and is now concentrating its firepower in the east. “They have plenty of troops still who can come (to fight) — They are not counting the lives that they are losing. They are not counting the artillery that they are losing there. So I don’t think that we should underestimate them in the longer term to still keep this up,” Ms Kallas said, despite the low morale and corruption troubling Moscow’s forces.
‘Ukraine’s future is within the EU'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has tweeted his gratitude at the country being granted EU candidate status and declared: “Ukraine‘s future is within the EU.”“It’s a victory. We have been waiting for 120 days and 30 years,” he added on Instagram, referring to the duration of the war and the decades since Ukraine became independent upon the breakup of the Soviet Union. “And now we will defeat the enemy.”
Watch: Ukrainian refugee says she felt a ‘sense of safety’ when she arrived in Wales
Retired school teacher Marta Burak, 64, has described feeling a “sense of safety” when she arrived in Wales from Ukraine.
She is currently living in a specialist camp run by youth group Urdd Gobaith Cymru, as part of the Welsh Government’s “super sponsor scheme”, which provides support for refugees upon their arrival in the country.
