✕ Close Ukraine video claims to show North Korean soldiers lining up to collect Russia military gear

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Russian forces blocked another cross-border incursion allegedly by Ukraine into south-western Russia, a local official claimed.

An “armed group” attempted to breach the border between Ukraine and Russia’s Bryansk region yesterday but was beaten back, local governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said. The Russian local official did not specify whether Ukrainian soldiers carried out the attack.

Bryansk region neighbours Kursk province, where Ukraine launched a surprise push on 6 August that rattled the Kremlin and constituted the largest attack on Russia since the second World War.

The region has been previously attacked by two murky groups – the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

This comes as president Vladimir Putin said Russia would use “a range of responses” if the US and its Nato allies allowed Ukraine to strike inside his country with Western long-range weapons.

On the frontline, Russia lost nearly 200 soldiers, with 80 confirmed fatalities in Ukraine’s east, in the past 24 hours where a fierce battle is underway, military officials said.