Ukraine war news – live: Russia’s Wagner chief warns frontline ‘will collapse’ amid weapons shortage
Putin’s troops ‘fighting with shovels’ against Ukrainian forces
Russian mercenary group Wagner’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has warned that the whole frontline is at the brink of collapsing if his soldiers are forced to retreat from Bakhmut amid “ammunition hunger”.
The mercenary group boss said that his forces fighting in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut are now being deprived of arms and ammunition to carry on in the battle.
"If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse," Yevgeny Prigozhin said over the weekend, speaking from a bunker-like space.
"The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests," he warned.
This comes amid reports that Russian soldiers are likely using “shovels” in hand-to-hand combat because of depleted stock.
The British defence ministry described how in late February Russian troops were ordered to attack a Ukrainian position armed just with “firearms and shovels”.
Russian troops have been facing a severe ammunition shortage, with Prigozhin blaming Russian deaths in Ukraine on the recent shortage.
Russia deploying 60-year-old battle tanks to compensate battlefield losses – MoD
The Russian military has continued to respond to heavy armoured vehicle losses by deploying 60-year-old T-62 main battle tanks (MBT), according to the intelligence by the British defence ministry.
“There is a realistic possibility that even units of the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), supposedly Russia’s premier tank force, will be re-equipped with T-62s to make up for previous losses,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
It added that 1 GTA had previously been due to receive the next-generation T-14 Armata MBT from 2021.
“In recent days, Russian BTR-50 armoured personnel carriers, first fielded in 1954, have also been identified [as] deployed in Ukraine for the first time,” the MoD said.
“Since summer 2022, approximately 800 T-62s have been taken from storage and some have received upgraded sighting systems which will highly likely improve their effectiveness at night,” the ministry said.
However, it added that, both these vintage vehicle types will present many vulnerabilities on the modern battlefield, including the absence of modern explosive reactive armour.
Russian brigade in Donetsk refuse to obey orders, says Ukraine
Senior officers of Russia’s 155th Brigade, which Kyiv says suffered heavy recent losses, were refusing to obey orders to attack near Vuhledar, southwest of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, according to the Ukrainian military officials.
“The leaders of the brigade and senior officers are refusing to proceed with a new senseless attack as demanded by their unskilled commanders - to storm well-defended Ukrainian positions with little protection or preparation,” Ukraine‘s military said in a statement.
Military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said two “Cossack” Russian units known as Steppe and Tiger had expressed frustration with their commanders and refused to take part in any new offensive on the hilltop town.
British pilots to conduct joint air policing missions in Estonia
British pilots are set to conduct joint air policing missions in Estonia alongside the German air force for the first time.
It comes as the UK prepares take over from Germany to lead the Nato mission in Estonia, which borders Russia.
Royal Air Force and German Air Force Typhoon jets will take part in the first of their kind “integrated” missions, as the Defence Secretary praised the demonstration of Nato “unity”.
The Ministry of Defence said that around 300 RAF personnel will soon arrive in Estonia, with the UK set to lead the Nato air policing mission for four months from April.
Ukraine ‘holding’ defence in Bakhmut in tough battle, says military
Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, said that there had been no order to retreat and “the defence is holding” in grim conditions.
“The situation in Bakhmut and around it is very much hell-like, as it is on the entire eastern front,” the top commander said in a video posted on Telegram.
Ukrainian forces have repelled 95 Russian attacks in the Bakhmut area in the past 24 hours, the war-torn nation’s military said earlier today.
“The situation in Bakhmut can be described as critical,” Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in a video commentary.
In a grinding battle for territorial gain, a Russian victory in Bakhmut, with a pre-war population of about 70,000, would give it the first major prize in a costly winter offensive.
Russia says it would be a stepping stone to completing the capture of the Donbas industrial region, one of its most important objectives, even when the town has little strategic value.
‘Russian murderers’ in Ukraine war will be punished, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his administration is working on punishing all Russian officials and forces for sustaining the war against Ukraine after he held a conference with lawyers from Kyiv, Europe and other nations.
“All Russian murderers, every organiser of this aggression, everyone who in any way sustains the war against our country and terror against our people must be punished. And this is not just a dream of justice. This is work that is already underway,” he said in his nightly address.
The war-time president added that his administration is already reaching these agreements.
“These are agreements that we are already reaching. These are institutions that are already working and will work even harder to restore justice, to punish those responsible for aggression,” he said.
Russian military source says Bakhmut fighting is ‘close to the end'
Ukraine has vowed to defend its “fortress” Bakhmut as intense fighting against Russian soldiers continued in the streets this weekend.
But Russian military source has claimed the battle is “close to its end”.
Ukrainian military officials said attempts were continuing by Vladimir Putin’s troops to encircle the city.
Two civilians were killed over the past day in Bakhmut, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was enduring a “painful and difficult” battle in the eastern Donbas region, which includes Bakhmut.
Death toll up to 13 after Thursday’s rocket
The death toll of an attack on a high rise building on Thursday has now risen to 13 as another person has died.
A rocket hit a five-floor residential block in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Thursday.
Anatoliy Kurtiev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Council, said on Sunday: “Unfortunately, the number of people who died as a result of the rocket attack on March 2 has already increased to 13. Among them is a very small child.”
Ukrainian authorities said a pregnant woman was among those rescued from the building on Thursday.
Olaf Scholz threatens ‘consequences’ if China sends arms to Russia
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has said there would be “consequences” if China decides to aid Russia with weapons for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, but added that he is fairly optimistic that Beijing will refrain from doing so.
“I think it would have consequences, but we are now in a stage where we are making clear that this should not happen, and I’m relatively optimistic that we will be successful with our request in this case, but we will have to look at (it) and we have to be very, very cautious,” the German chancellor said on being asked by CNN if he could imagine sanctioning China if it did aid Russia.
In the last few weeks, US officials have warned recently that China could step off the sidelines and begin providing arms and ammunition to Moscow.
Mr Scholz has already urged Beijing to refrain from sending weapons and instead use its influence to press Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
Two civilians killed and homes left destroyed as fighting rages on
