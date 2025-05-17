Ukraine-Russia war latest: Nine killed in Russian strike on bus hours after Moscow and Kyiv peace talks

Zelensky hits out at Putin after landing in Turkey for Ukraine and Russia peace talks

Nine people were killed when a Russian drone struck a passenger bus in north-eastern Ukraine, just hours after Moscow and Kyiv held their first face-to-face peace talks since the war began.

Medics, emergency services, and police rushed to the scene of the strike in Bilopillia town in Ukraine’s Sumy region on Saturday morning, according to the head of the regional military administration.

The deadly attack came just hours after Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, following brief peace talks in Turkey that lasted less than two hours.

Kyiv was far less positive about the talks, accusing Moscow of making “unacceptable demands” which were “detached from reality”.

Volodymyr Zelensky said he has spoken to Donald Trump over the phone after the talks as he began rallying its allies for tougher action on Russia.

Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Zelensky agreed the Russian position in peace talks was "unacceptable", the British prime minister said, adding that they had spoken with Mr Trump.

Just as the talks were scheduled to begin, Kyiv accused Russia of “undermining” peace talks in Istanbul by demanding last-minute that Turkish and US representatives not be involved.

The Ukrainian delegation said the next step should be a direct meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky.