Ukraine-Russia war latest: Nine killed in Russian strike on bus hours after Moscow and Kyiv peace talks

Ukraine says ‘next step’ would be Zelensky and Putin’s meeting after first talks since 2022 end
Nine people were killed when a Russian drone struck a passenger bus in north-eastern Ukraine, just hours after Moscow and Kyiv held their first face-to-face peace talks since the war began.
Medics, emergency services, and police rushed to the scene of the strike in Bilopillia town in Ukraine’s Sumy region on Saturday morning, according to the head of the regional military administration.
The deadly attack came just hours after Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war each, following brief peace talks in Turkey that lasted less than two hours.
Kyiv was far less positive about the talks, accusing Moscow of making “unacceptable demands” which were “detached from reality”.
Volodymyr Zelensky said he has spoken to Donald Trump over the phone after the talks as he began rallying its allies for tougher action on Russia.
Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Zelensky agreed the Russian position in peace talks was "unacceptable", the British prime minister said, adding that they had spoken with Mr Trump.
Just as the talks were scheduled to begin, Kyiv accused Russia of “undermining” peace talks in Istanbul by demanding last-minute that Turkish and US representatives not be involved.
The Ukrainian delegation said the next step should be a direct meeting between Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky.
Full quotes from head of Russia's delegation after Istanbul talks
Here is what Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's peace delegation, said after Istanbul talks.
In general, we are satisfied with the result and are ready to continue contacts. In the coming days, there will be a massive thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.
The Ukrainian side requested direct talks between the leaders of the states. We have taken note of this request.
We have agreed that each side will present its vision of a possible future ceasefire and spell it out in detail. After such a vision has been presented, we believe it would be appropriate, as also agreed, to continue our negotiations.
'Non-starter' Ukraine talks renew call for US sanctions bill
US senator have renewed calls for Congress to pass sanctions on Russia after Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks showed little progress, but no votes were scheduled on bills introduced six weeks ago aimed at pressuring Moscow to negotiate seriously.
Kyiv and Moscow's first direct talks in more than three years on Friday ended in well under two hours, with Russia presenting conditions that a Ukrainian source described as "non-starters."
Russian President Vladimir “Putin will continue stonewalling and slow-walking ceasefire efforts till his economy is hit hard -- isolating it on a financial island," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement urging a vote on sanctions legislation.
Mr Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a bill on 1 April that is intended to make it more difficult for Russia to fund its war by adding provisions like a 500 per cent tariff on imports to the US from countries that buy Russian energy.
The Senate bill now has at least 73 co-sponsors in the 100-member chamber, although leaders have not indicated when it might be brought up for a vote. A similar measure introduced the same day in the House of Representatives has 28 co-sponsors, also from both parties.
Mr Graham, who was in Turkey for a Nato foreign ministers meeting this week, called for the bill's passage, criticizing Mr Putin's decision not to attend the talks with Ukraine.
"When it comes to Russia’s games, enough is enough," Mr Graham said in a statement.
David Lammy says 'Putin enough is enough'
British foreign minister Lammy accused Moscow of obfuscating after talks between Ukraine and Russia on a possible ceasefire ended in less than two hours.
"Yet again we are seeing obfuscation on the Russian side and unwillingness to get serious about the enduring peace that is now required in Ukraine," Mr Lammy said. "Once again Russia is not serious."
"At what point do we say to Putin enough is enough?" he said
It came as Donald Trump said "nothing could happen" until he had met directly with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
What happened at the Russia-Ukraine meeting in Turkey?
At the meeting convened by Turkey, the negotiating teams sat opposite one another at a U-shaped table, with the Russians dressed in suits while half of the Ukrainians wore military fatigues.
The atmosphere was calm, a Turkish official said. No concrete timetable or location was agreed for the next talks, the official said, with both sides needing to debrief their leaders first.
The Ukrainians spoke in their own language through an interpreter, a Ukrainian source said, although Russian is widely spoken in Ukraine.
A Ukrainian and a European source said Russia rejected a Ukrainian request for US representatives to be in the room.
Two sources familiar with the talks said Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia's peace delegation said Russia was ready to keep fighting for as long as necessary, drawing a parallel with the wars of Tsar Peter the Great against Sweden, which lasted 21 years in the early 1700s.
"We do not want war, but we are ready to fight for a year, two, three as long as you want," one of the sources quoted him as saying.
'A cynical war crime', Ukraine's police say after Russian bus strike
Ukraine’s National Police called the bus strike in Sumy a “cynical war crime” after nine people were killed in a drone strike on a bus.
"This is not just another shelling, it is a cynical war crime," Ukraine's National Police said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Ihor Tkachenko, head of Sumy's military administration, said on Telegram that a rescue operation was under way.
A Russian drone hit a bus, killing nine people and injuring four more in the region of Sumy, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, in an attack that took place hours after Moscow and Kyiv held their first direct peace talks in years.
Ukraine's police posted photos of a dark blue passenger van nearly destroyed, with the roof torn off and the windows blown out.
Pope meets with head of Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine, who invites him to Kyiv
Russia says it targeted Ukrainian military equipment in Sumy
Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed it had targeted a Ukrainian military equipment staging area in the Sumy region, according to state news agency Tass.
It came shortly after Ukrainian officials said nine people were killed after a drone strike hit a bus, killing nine passengers.
The attack happened after a meeting of Russian and Ukrainian officials in Turkey on Friday failed to broker a temporary ceasefire. It was the first direct dialogue between the two sides since the early months of the war that Russia launched in February 2022.
Visuals show remains of the mangled passenger bus after Russian strike
The pictures have emerged of the passenger bus that was hit by a drone strike in Ukraine’s Sumy, killing nine people.
The blue passenger bus was badly damaged, with its roof partially blown off and the right side completely destroyed.
