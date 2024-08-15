✕ Close Russia will be held accountable as Ukraine continue advance into Kursk, warns Zelensky

Authorities in Russia’s Kursk region have decided to evacuate a population of 20,000 people from the Glushkov district amid the continued advance of Ukrainian forces into the border region.

Ukraine said yesterday its cross-border invasion had advanced one to two kilometres into the Kursk region and that its troops had finished clearing the Russian border town of Sudzha of Moscow’s forces.

Meanwhile, Kyiv carried out its largest long-range drone strike of the war on four Russian military airfields, security sources claimed.

The strike, which targeted Russia’s Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk air bases up to 500 miles over the border, was aimed to undermine Moscow’s ability to use warplanes for glide bomb attacks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his army was continuing to advance deeper into Russia after it launched an incursion over the border just over a week ago.

In Belgorod, which borders Kursk, the governor said the situation was “extremely tense” and claimed Kyiv’s troops had been shelling his oblast over the past few days.