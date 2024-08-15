Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow orders more evacuations from Kursk as Kyiv strikes Putin’s airfields
Ukraine attacks Russia with 117 drones and four missiles overnight, Russian officials claim
Authorities in Russia’s Kursk region have decided to evacuate a population of 20,000 people from the Glushkov district amid the continued advance of Ukrainian forces into the border region.
Ukraine said yesterday its cross-border invasion had advanced one to two kilometres into the Kursk region and that its troops had finished clearing the Russian border town of Sudzha of Moscow’s forces.
Meanwhile, Kyiv carried out its largest long-range drone strike of the war on four Russian military airfields, security sources claimed.
The strike, which targeted Russia’s Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk air bases up to 500 miles over the border, was aimed to undermine Moscow’s ability to use warplanes for glide bomb attacks.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky claimed his army was continuing to advance deeper into Russia after it launched an incursion over the border just over a week ago.
In Belgorod, which borders Kursk, the governor said the situation was “extremely tense” and claimed Kyiv’s troops had been shelling his oblast over the past few days.
Zelensky says Ukraine’s advance will create a buffer zone
Ukraine says its territorial gains in Russia will provide a strategic buffer zone to protect its own border areas from Russian attacks.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he met top officials to discuss the humanitarian situation and establishing a military commandant’s offices “if needed” in an occupied area that Kyiv says exceeds 1,000sq km.
“We continue to advance further in Kursk,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram, adding: “from one to two km in various areas since the start of the day”.
He suggested the growing number of Russian prisoners of war taken in Kursk could be exchanged for Ukrainian fighters.“Our advance in Kursk is going well today – we are reaching our strategic goal. The ‘exchange fund’ for our state has also been significantly replenished.”
Watch: Fire at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as Ukrainian troops advance into Russia
Ukrainian soldiers ambush truck filled with Russian troops
Ukrainian soldiers have ambushed a truck filled with Russian troops as they continue their Kursk offensive.
Bodycam footage shows Ukrainian soldiers in pursuit of Vladimir Putin’s soldiers with grenades and guns.
A military vehicle also bursts into flames with plumes of black smoke sent billowing up into the air.
Watch here.
Russia orders evacuation of thousands from Kursk region
Authorities in Russia’s Kursk region have decided to evacuate the population of its Glushkov district, acting governor Alexei Smirnov said, amid the continued advance of Ukrainian forces into the border region.
Police and other state bodies would coordinate to evacuate 20,000 people from the district directly bordering Ukraine, Mr Smirnov said on the Telegram.
Ukraine said yesterday its cross-border invasion had advanced one to two kilometres into the Kursk region since the start of the day and that its troops had finished clearing the Russian border town of Sudzha of Moscow’s forces.
Russian officials have said that nearly 200,000 people were being evacuated following the attack.
Watch: Thick dark smoke rises from Russia-occupied nuclear plant during fire
Dark smoke plumes pour into the sky meters above a cooling tower at a Russia-occupied nuclear plant on Sunday 11 August.
A Russian governor claimed the fire began with Ukrainian shelling while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Vladimir Putin’s forces had caused the fire.
The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear watchdog said experts “witnessed thick dark smoke” after hearing multiple explosions throughout the evening.
It comes as the Russian defence ministry said Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 19 miles into Russia’s Kursk region in an audacious cross-border attack that began over a week ago.
