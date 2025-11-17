Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s forces advance in Zaporizhzhia as Hungary says Ukraine has ‘no chance’ of winning
Zelensky arrives in France to seal deals to buy more jets and missiles for ongoing war
Vladimir Putin’s forces made significant advances in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, capturing two settlements.
The Russian defence ministry said troops had seized Rivnopillya, which puts the southern town of Huliaipole in danger of being the target of Russian pincer movements. It said Russian forces had also taken Mala Tokmachka, just 9km from Orikhiv.
Ukraine has not commented. Its top general warned last week of worsening fighting along parts of the Zaporizhzhia front, including around Huliaipole, and Kyiv has acknowledged pulling back from several villages in the area.
Meanwhile, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said Ukraine has “no chance” of winning against Russia and denounced Europe’s financial support to Ukraine as “just crazy”.
“We have burned already €185bn, and … our intention is to to burn even more. So we finance a country which has no chance to win the war,” Orbán said told Mathias Döpfner, CEO of German media group Axel Springer.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky is in France today to seal deals on the supply of air-defence capabilities, warplanes and missiles.
Orbán says Ukraine has “no chance” of winning war
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has said Ukraine has “no chance” of winning the war with Russia and that continued EU financial support for Kyiv is “just crazy.”
Orban claimed the EU has “burned already €185 billion” on support for Ukraine and argued that continuing to fund Kyiv “kills” the bloc “economically” and “financially.”
His comments came in an interview with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, which owns POLITICO.
Hungary has continued to block the EU sanctions against Russia and denounced financial support for Ukraine. Obran had lobbied for the exemption of US oil sanctions on Russia.
He also accused European leaders of prolonging the conflict in the hope of securing a stronger position in future peace negotiations.
“They would like to continue the war,” he said. “They think we have to support Ukraine more – it’s wrong, totally wrong.”
Arguing that “the situation and the time is better for the Russians than for us,” Orban urged Europe to push for a ceasefire “as soon as we can.”
On possible peace talks, he predicted a broader deal “between the Russians and the Americans” covering the war, trade and energy.
He also said Europe should establish its own channel to Moscow: “Let the Americans negotiate with the Russians, and then the Europeans should also negotiate … and see whether we can unify the position.”
Three killed, many injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv
A Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia killed three people and wounded 10, including three children, a regional military official in the Kharkiv region said on Monday.
The overnight strike hit the city centre, injuring children aged 18, 15 and 14, said Vitali Karabanov, head of Balakliia’s military administration, on Telegram.
Nine of the wounded were taken to hospital, he added.
There was no immediate response from Moscow to the attack.
Zelensky to seal new defence deals with France, including air defences and warplanes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to sign a series of defence agreements in Paris on Monday as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its long-term military capacity amid intensified Russian attacks.
Zelensky is meeting French president Emmanuel Macron as Russia steps up drone and missile strikes and claims fresh advances in the Zaporizhzhia region.
In a post on X, Zelensky said a “historic agreement” with France would significantly boost Ukraine’s combat aviation and air-defence capabilities.
Talks have been under way for weeks on how France can expand support despite political and budget pressures in Paris.
Macron has already pledged additional Mirage jets, beyond the six previously promised, and a new batch of Aster 30 missiles for Ukraine’s SAMP/T air-defence systems.
According to people briefed on the discussions, Monday’s announcement is expected to go further. Kyiv could receive a 10-year strategic aviation agreement that paves the way for Rafale fighter jets, partly from current French stocks and largely as part of Ukraine’s plan to build a 250-strong future fleet alongside F-16s and Gripens. Training requirements mean the advanced jets would not be operational immediately.
Additional SAMP/T systems, anti-drone equipment and longer-term missile orders are also expected, though financing remains unclear.
Macron’s office said the goal was to use “French excellence in the arms industry” to equip Ukraine with the systems it needs to resist Russian aggression.
Russia claims major gains in Zaporizhzhia as troops push forward
Russia said on Sunday that its forces had made significant advances in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, capturing two settlements as part of a broader push to take full control of the area.
The defence ministry said troops had seized Rivnopillya – a move that threatens the southern town of Huliaipole with potential pincer movements – and Mala Tokmachka, located just 9km (6miles) from Orikhiv.
A prominent Russian military blogger, Yuri Podolyaka, described Mala Tokmachka as “the gateway to Orikhiv”, underscoring the strategic implications of the advance.
Ukraine has not commented. Its top general warned last week of worsening fighting along parts of the Zaporizhzhia front, including around Huliaipole, and Kyiv has acknowledged pulling back from several villages in the area.
With a smaller army stretched across multiple fronts, Ukraine is attempting to reinforce the Donetsk region while holding the rest of the line under intense Russian artillery and drone strikes.
Pro-Ukrainian battlefield maps indicate Russian forces have moved at least 30km (19miles) across a broad section of the Zaporizhzhia–Dnipropetrovsk axis over the past six weeks.
Ukrainian troops and commanders say manpower shortages are hampering their ability to maintain defensive positions, despite the heavy use of drones by both sides making any advance costly.
Russia now controls roughly 19% of Ukraine – about 115,000 sq km – a marginal increase compared with two years ago. Moscow continues to seek full control of the Donbas, as well as the entire Kherson and Zaporizhzhia region
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments