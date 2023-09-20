Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky faces showdown with Lavrov after warning ‘evil’ Putin ‘cannot be trusted’
The last time Zelensky faced Lavrov was explosive
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky faces an in-person showdown with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting of the UN Security Council today, hours after warning Russia’s evil “cannot be trusted”.
Mr Zelensky is due to speak today at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Mr Lavrov is expected to make remarks. Asked whether he would stay in the room to listen, Mr Zelensky said, “I don’t know how it will be, really.”
Yesterday, the Ukrainian leader delivered a powerful speech to fellow UN leaders and urged for the world to unite against Vladmir Putin. He warned of Russia using tactics that he claimed to be more catastrophic than those of nuclear destruction.
He said:”But truly not the nukes are the scariest now.
“While nukes remain in place, the mass destruction is gaining its momentum.”
The last time Zelensky and Lavrov faced each other at the UN Security Council in September 2022 was an explosive encounter.
Mr Lavrov called Zelensky a ‘b******’ and stormed out of the room.
Zelensky tells UN to not do deals with ‘evil’ Russia: ‘Ask Prigozhin whether Putin can be trusted’
Volodymyr Zelensky condemned ‘evil’ Russia and emphatically warned fellow leaders of stop ‘shady deals’ with Russia.
He said: “Evil cannot be trusted – ask Prigozhin if one bets on Putin’s promises,” Mr Zelensky said on Tuesday, claiming he was aware of “attempts to make some shady deals behind the scenes.”
“Please, hear me. Let unity decide everything openly.”
Read the full story here
Zelensky’s UN speech warned of Putin’s ‘World War'
The Ukrainian president addressed other world leaders in his UN General Assembly speech, urging them to unite as he claims country suffers under conditions worse than nuclear destruction.
Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to New York to deliver his speech to the UNGA to stress the need for collaboration and peace.
He argues Russia holding nuclear weapons isn’t the scariest part of the war, but rather the weaponisation of other things such as food, energy and children.
He said:
Why did Russia invade Ukraine?
Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine has been raging for one year now as the conflict continues to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of blameless Ukrainians.
Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Russia’s neighbour needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, a baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against an independent state that happens to have a Jewish president in Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine has fought back courageously against Mr Putin’s warped bid to restore territory lost to Moscow with the collapse of the Soviet Union and has continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.
More here:
Here’s why Putin really invaded Ukraine
ICYMI: Shapps pledges ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine in first meeting with Umerov
Grant Shapps pledged the UK’s “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine with tens of thousands more artillery shells as he met the country’s new defence minister for the first time.
The Defence Secretary attended the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, alongside Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.
The group brings together ministers and senior officials from nearly 50 nations to coordinate international support for the war-torn nation.
Nina Lloyd reports:
Shapps pledges ‘unwavering support’ for Ukraine in first meeting with Umerov
Drones shot down over Russian cities near Ukraine border in overnight attack
Russia’s air defence units have shot down two Ukrainian drones flying over Belgorod and Oryol oblasts as Kyiv increases the pace of its counteroffensive against Moscow’s invasion.
The drone attacks come as Ukraine overtook two key villages recently and has stepped up counter attacks on Russia. Drone and missile attacks deep inside Russia and on Russia-controlled territory have shot up drastically in recent months, with the Russian defence ministry blaming the “Kyiv regime” for what it calls “terrorist attacks”.
While Ukraine has seldom responded to accusations of attacks, it has expressed satisfaction at the destruction of Russian military infrastructure and critical military sites.
Drones shot down over Russian cities near Ukraine border in overnight attack
ICYMI: Russia is ‘weaponising’ food, energy and children in war on Ukraine, Zelensky tells UN
Russia is “weaponising” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelensky told leaders at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.
While the world has agreements that restrict arms, “there are no real restrictions on weaponization,” he said.
He was addressing the gathering at a sensitive point in his country’s campaign to maintain international support for its fight.
Alastair Jamieson reports:
Russia is ‘weaponizing’ food, energy and children in Ukraine, Zelensky tells UN
Ukraine complains to WTO about Hungary, Poland and Slovakia banning its farm products
Ukraine is filing a complaint at the World Trade Organization against Hungary, Poland and Slovakia after they banned grain and other food products coming from the war-torn country, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Tuesday.
It lays bare a widening rift with the three members of the European Union, which has been a pivotal backer of Kyiv as it works to fight off Russia’s invasion.
In a break with the wider EU, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have announced bans on grain and other food from Ukraine, a major agricultural supplier to parts of the world where people are going hungry. The 27-nation bloc last week lifted restrictions on Ukraine’s exports to five member states, also including Romania and Bulgaria.
More here:
Ukraine complains to WTO about Hungary, Poland and Slovakia banning its farm products
Biden calls on world leaders to stand up to Russia’s ‘naked aggression’ against Ukraine
President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on world leaders to uphold the UN Charter’s “core tenet” of sovereignty and territorial integrity by supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invading forces during remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Mr Biden reminded the world leaders who had gathered to hear him at UN headquarters that the annual gathering, which he described as one that is “dedicated to peaceful resolution of conflicts,” was once again “darkened by the shadow of war, an illegal war of conquest brought without provocation by Russia against its’ neighbour, Ukraine”.
Mr Biden said the US, which has been Ukraine’s chief supporter during the nearly two-year war, wants the conflict to end, and stressed that “no nation wants this war to end more than Ukraine”.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Biden calls on UN leaders to stand up to Russia’s ‘naked aggression’ against Ukraine
Why new fighting in Azerbaijan's troubled region may herald a new war
Azerbaijan’s launch of reportedly intense artillery firing in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday raised fears that another full-scale conflict with Armenia could be underway, less than three years after a war that killed more than 6,000 people.
Nagorno-Karabakh, with a population of about 120,000, is an ethnic Armenian region of Azerbaijan that has been a flashpoint since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The region and sizable surrounding territories came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by the Armenian military at the 1994 end of a separatist war. Azerbaijan regained the territories and parts of Nagorno-Karabakh itself in fighting in 2020.
Read more:
Why new fighting in Azerbaijan's troubled region may herald a new war
Ukraine ‘has one month to hold knife to Crimea’s throat’ and force Putin into peace talks
Ukraine has just four weeks to hold a “knife at Crimea‘s throat” and force Vladimir Putin into peace talks before Russia’s army recoups over winter, experts have warned.
Professor Mark Galeotti, academic and author of more than 20 books on Russia, said Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops need to move another 10 miles southwards to be in range of striking key Russian supply routes in Crimea.
He claimed this is the only “serious” chance Ukraine has to force Mr Putin into negotiations before the Russian army has the opportunity to regroup over winter.
Alexander Butler reports:
Ukraine warned it has one month window to force Putin into talks
