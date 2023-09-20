✕ Close Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky faces an in-person showdown with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting of the UN Security Council today, hours after warning Russia’s evil “cannot be trusted”.

Mr Zelensky is due to speak today at a UN Security Council meeting about Ukraine. Russia is a permanent, veto-wielding member of the council, and Mr Lavrov is expected to make remarks. Asked whether he would stay in the room to listen, Mr Zelensky said, “I don’t know how it will be, really.”

Yesterday, the Ukrainian leader delivered a powerful speech to fellow UN leaders and urged for the world to unite against Vladmir Putin. He warned of Russia using tactics that he claimed to be more catastrophic than those of nuclear destruction.

He said:”But truly not the nukes are the scariest now.

“While nukes remain in place, the mass destruction is gaining its momentum.”

The last time Zelensky and Lavrov faced each other at the UN Security Council in September 2022 was an explosive encounter.

Mr Lavrov called Zelensky a ‘b******’ and stormed out of the room.