Russia launched a ‘fearsome’ hypersonic missile attack in the early hours of this morning after the UK promised to send thousands of drones to Kyiv.
Air defences shot down Russian missiles in at least five regions across Ukraine, according to local officials from those provinces.
“As a result of being hit by the debris of an enemy missile, several private homes and non-residential buildings were damaged, one building was practically destroyed,” the police wrote, adding that a dog had been killed but no people were hurt.However, no details were given on whether any targets were hit, and far less information about the attack than usual was provided by officials.
The UK has pledged to send the highest number of military drones of any country to Ukraine as Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Kyiv.
The government announced on Friday that Britain would be increasing its support for Ukraine’s fight against Putin to £2.5 billion next financial year - an increase of £200 million.
Rishi Sunak said: “Ukraine will never be alone. Putin might think that he can outlast us but he is wrong. We stand with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.”
ICYMI - US assistance to Ukraine has ‘ground to a halt’ amid political infighting, White House says
American military aid for Ukraine has now “ground to a halt”, the White House said on Thursday amid bickering in Congress over a package of support for both Israel and Kyiv.
The Biden administration confirmed it has now issued the last tranche of aid that was approved in a previous assistance package.
Ukraine’s military fears Putin’s forces could break through its defensive lines within days if the US does not commit to more aid
ICYMI: US failed to track $1bn in arms shipments to Ukraine, watchdog says
The US failed to track around $1bn in military aid to Ukraine for the war against Russia, an internal government watchdog has said.
The aid included advanced US weaponry, the tracking of which fell short of the Department of Defence’s standards regarding sensitive technology or weapons that may be misused or diverted, a 92-page report published by the department’s inspector general revealed.
Tracking of more than half of Javelins, Stinger missiles, night-vision equipment, and other items sent to Ukraine was ‘delinquent,’ DoD inspector general says
ICYMI: Ukrainian trucker involved in deadly crash wants license back while awaiting deportation
A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who faces a deportation order is trying to get his driving privileges back now that he’s been acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
“I would like to request a hearing to get my license back,” Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 28, wrote to the New Hampshire Department of Safety in September, according to records obtained by The Associated Press under the state’s open records law.
A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was ordered deported wants to get his driving privileges back, since he's been acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a crash in New Hampshire
Judge orders Indiana to strike Ukrainian provision from humanitarian parole driver's license law
A federal judge ordered Indiana to strike a provision in state law that allows people on humanitarian parole to obtain driver’s licenses but only if they are from Ukraine.
The judge granted a preliminary injunction Thursday to a group Haitian immigrants in Indiana who have sued the state over the recently passed law. The Haitian immigrants say the law is discriminatory and unconstitutional and are seeking to permanently ban the provision.
A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against an Indiana law that allows people in the state on humanitarian parole to obtain a driver’s license but only if they're from Ukraine
Rishi Sunak makes surprise visit to Ukraine after launching Yemen strike
Rishi Sunak visited Ukraine on Friday to meet Volodymyr Zelensky as the UK announced it will provide £2.5bn in military aid to the country over the coming year.
It comes just hours after the prime minister authorised RAF strikes against Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, as Britain joined the US in Red Sea military action.
Britain commits another £2.5bn to wartorn country, as PM given Ukraine’s ‘order of freedom’
Watch: Bear rescued from abandoned zoo in war-torn Ukraine finds home in Scotland
Watch the moment that a bear rescued from an abandoned zoo in Ukraine arrives into his new home at a Scottish zoo on Friday, 12 January. Yampil is an Asiatic black bear who survived shelling in the Donetsk region, and has now been permanently rehomed to the Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian, Scotland, finishing a trip of 690 miles. Brian Curran, owner of Five Sisters Zoo, said: “We are so pleased to say that Yampil has arrived here safe and well, and is settling in perfectly in his forever home here with us. The 12-year-old bear will be watched closely to see if he displays any signs of post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) after experiencing a warzone.
ICYMI: Russian pro-war activist to face trial over alleged terrorism offenses, Russian news agency says
A Russian court Friday ordered that Sergei Udaltsov, a Russian pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin, be detained until Feb. 15 when he will stand trial for charges of “justifying terrorism,” Russian state news agency Ria Novosti said.
Udaltsov told Ria Novosti that the charges relate to his posts in support of members of a Marxist group who were arrested for creating a “terrorist community” in the city of Ufa, about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) east of Moscow.
A Russian state news agency says a Russian court has ordered that a pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin be remanded into custody until Feb. 15
ICYMI: Europe buying Russian oil via India at record rates in 2023 despite Ukraine war
The EU’s imports of refined oil imports from India grew to record levels in 2023 at the same time as New Delhi’s imports of Russian crude oil more than doubled year on year.
It means consumers in Europe likely received unprecedented volumes of petrol, diesel, kerosene and other oil products that originate from Russia via India last year, in spite of the sanctions imposed after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
India is benefiting from importing cut-price Russian oil amid European sanctions – and also selling that same oil to EU markets at full price once it has been refined
We should pay attention to the Taiwan elections (the Russians certainly are)
From China to Ukraine – and even the US – the impact of this weekend’s elections could be far-reaching, writes Mary Dejevsky. The 19-million-strong electorate holds in its hands the future of peace in Asia and beyond:
From China to Ukraine – and even the US – the impact of this weekend’s elections could be far-reaching, writes Mary Dejevsky. The 19-million-strong electorate holds in its hands the future of peace in Asia and beyond
ICYMI: Black bear with PTSD only survivor of Russian onslaught on Ukraine zoo
A black bear who survived starvation and Russian missiles in an abandoned Ukrainian zoo has been settling into his new home in Scotland.
Yampil, named after the village he was found in, was one of the last surviving animals at the zoo abandoned ahead of the onslaught of the Russian invasion.
Yampil was found on the brink of starvation after being abandoned for five months in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
