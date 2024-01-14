✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia launched a ‘fearsome’ hypersonic missile attack in the early hours of this morning after the UK promised to send thousands of drones to Kyiv.

Air defences shot down Russian missiles in at least five regions across Ukraine, according to local officials from those provinces.

“As a result of being hit by the debris of an enemy missile, several private homes and non-residential buildings were damaged, one building was practically destroyed,” the police wrote, adding that a dog had been killed but no people were hurt.However, no details were given on whether any targets were hit, and far less information about the attack than usual was provided by officials.

The UK has pledged to send the highest number of military drones of any country to Ukraine as Rishi Sunak made a surprise visit to Kyiv.

The government announced on Friday that Britain would be increasing its support for Ukraine’s fight against Putin to £2.5 billion next financial year - an increase of £200 million.

Rishi Sunak said: “Ukraine will never be alone. Putin might think that he can outlast us but he is wrong. We stand with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.”